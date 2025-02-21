SPIDER-MAN 4's Release Date Delayed As Spidey Swings Away From Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY

It's been confirmed today that Spider-Man 4's release date has been pushed back from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026. Thankfully, that's a delay of only one week, not one year.

Why the change? Well, Spidey's next movie now swings into theaters two weeks after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Both projects are headlined by Tom Holland and this change is sure to be beneficial to Sony and Universal alike (it's hard not to wonder whether some sort of deal was struck given Holland's involvement).

By moving back a week, Spider-Man 4 also avoids being steamrolled by Nolan's fantasy epic and should have greater access to premium format screens like IMAX and 4DX. Another 7 days in the grand scheme of things isn't too big a deal and may, in fact, be good news for Peter Parker.

There's previously been some chatter online about the movie being delayed significantly; however, Sony shifting it a week away from The Odyssey this far out points to them and Marvel Studios remaining committed to that planned July '26 debut.

As a result, the untitled Spider-Man movie will drop between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Rumours continue to swirl about the direction Spider-Man 4 is heading in; depending on who you choose to believe, it's either a Multiversal epic or a long-awaited street-level adventure.

Several characters and actors are rumoured to be part of the movie, but it doesn't seem as if anyone truly knows what's happening with the wall-crawler's next solo outing in the MCU.

Last December, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal shared a big update on where things stand with the movie."We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was put it to her that Spider-Man: Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," the veteran producer teased. "That's what the movie is about."

"I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me," Holland revealed late last year. "Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room."

"Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect, but there [are] a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it’s exciting and I’m really, really excited about it," he concluded.