RUMOR: Will SPIDER-MAN 4 Serve As A Soft Reboot For Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler?

RUMOR: Will SPIDER-MAN 4 Serve As A Soft Reboot For Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler?

Some new rumors relating to Spider-Man 4 have led to speculation that Tom Holland's next solo outing as the hero could serve as a soft reboot of the franchise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 20, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

There have been various (some pretty wild) rumors relating to Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for a fourth Spider-Man movie doing the rounds over the past few months, but most insiders seem to agree that that main reason the project took so long to come together was due to creative differences over the best way to proceed with the story.

The script is believed to have undergone a major overhaul, with Kevin Feige and Sony's Tom Rothman finally settling on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements (though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently).

In a way, Spider-Man: No Way Home's third-act Doctor Strange twist backed the writers into a bit of a creative corner, but it also presented an opportunity to start fresh and take the franchise in a brand-new direction.

It sounds like this is exactly what Marvel/Sony are planning to do.

According to Daniel Richtman, Spider-Man 4 will be a "new take" on the iconic wall-crawler, with director Destin Daniel Cretton bringing the character in a completely different direction with a new supporting cast.

Though the scooper didn't actually use the "R" word, this had led to speculation that the fourth Spidey film will serve as a soft reboot, which probably isn't that much of a stretch given everything we've been hearing.

For one, Peter Parker is expected to get a new love-interest, and Zendaya's involvement in the movie is said to be limited. Parker will also reportedly be attending college when we catch up with him, which would likely be where the new supporting cast comes in. As for the villain, rumor has it that Spidey will face-off against a foe that has never appeared in live-action before.

If this is accurate, we don't expect a major change in tone or style - although some fans would probably welcome a slightly darker take on the character.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they are still trying to figure out what "the right thing" is, but it certainly sounds like a lot of different ideas have been considered. If every rumor was to be believed, Spider-Man 4 will see Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

SPIDER-MAN 4: A Big Actor Reportedly Has Offer To Play Movie's Main Villain
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4: A "Big Actor" Reportedly Has Offer To Play Movie's Main Villain
SPIDER-MAN 4: J.K. Simmons Plays Coy When Asked About Possible MCU Return As J. Jonah Jameson
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: J.K. Simmons Plays Coy When Asked About Possible MCU Return As J. Jonah Jameson

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/20/2025, 12:07 PM
Maybe he'll actually be Spider-Man this time.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 2/20/2025, 12:20 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - He was always Spider-Man. You were just too immature to notice because you are ignorant, ungrateful and cynical when you get what you want and when you don’t. In Spider-Man’s case they did a great job with Jon Watts trilogy. When the fans get what they want they still complain. You are probably one of those dudes who thinks Parker was just Tony’s Stark’s protege/friend. Heard it all before, yawn. If that’s the case go back to watching Tobey McGuire’s Spiderman and when you’ve matured you can finally enjoy the latest Spiderman.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 12:29 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - By the end of the next movie he will have finally learned that with great power comes great responsibility and will finally be a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Until Spider-Man 5 begins of course.
jratz
jratz - 2/20/2025, 12:39 PM
@CaptainAwkward - or he has his own opinion.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 1:00 PM
@Waifuslayer2 - with that guy....oh what's name.....Uncle something.....Ben. That's it. Uncle Ben. remember him?
Nightwing1015
Nightwing1015 - 2/20/2025, 1:09 PM
@CaptainAwkward - HE needs to mature but u angrily typed all that in response to a 7-word opinion
Kiba
Kiba - 2/20/2025, 1:20 PM
@CaptainAwkward - Clearly you've been repressing something.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/20/2025, 12:09 PM
Back to Back Rumor articles. Wonder if we will get the third.

User Comment Image
Huskers
Huskers - 2/20/2025, 12:10 PM
Maybe it won’t be another Spiderman and his Amazing Friends show!
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 12:12 PM
it's 2025, sp4 is Miles away, hopefully this film will teach Peter some Morals?
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 12:15 PM
Ditch the friends entirely and focus on him being Spider-Man.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 2/20/2025, 12:16 PM
Just do the animated show in real time. Don't [frick] this up Feige!!! I'm still on my high from the show.
hainesy
hainesy - 2/20/2025, 12:22 PM
Just buy the characters back from Sony and move on from Peter Parker to Miles Morales after Secret War. I don't see a 4th movie working unless it's a back to the basics Spider-Man movie. No Way Home was great, but it exhausted everything. The only ideas that interest me are:

1. Scorpion, but don't make him some big mech suit guy. Same size as Spidey, but physically stronger and with a mechanical tail. Bonus points is JJJ is behind his creation.
2. Kraven the Hunter, though Sony kind of wrecked that. Still, I love the idea of Kraven coming to America to hunt Spider-Man.
3. New York crime families (Kingpin, Big Man/Enforcers, Silvermane, Hammerhead, Tombstone, etc)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:26 PM
I mean , I thought we all knew it would be a new take given it has a new director at the helm & such so no shit lol.

Given the ending of NWH and essentially the Watts trilogy which had Peter coming of age/into his own as a hero & person , it would then make sense to have a TWS/Ragnarok style shift for the character as he enters into this new chapter of his life.

I just hope it’s more street level then the last 2 films atleast but we’ll see.

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 2/20/2025, 12:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Right? I thought it was obvious.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 12:32 PM
The big question is, will Spider-Man 4 be Doomsday part 2 or Secret Wars part 1?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 1:18 PM
@ObserverIO - that's actually a great question because it really is one or the other.
V
V - 2/20/2025, 12:34 PM
J Jonah Jamison, actual bad guy Eddie Brock and Harry Osborne or gtfo please no multiverse BS please
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 12:53 PM
@V - I don’t see us getting Eddie Brock yet since the Sony trilogy just ended but Harry would be nice.

You could even introduce him to like in the early comics where he was a rival to Peter and then have them become friends.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Polaris
Polaris - 2/20/2025, 12:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Ohh I like that fancast
V
V - 2/20/2025, 1:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - man he gives off that Eddie Brock energy only if fans could cast
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/20/2025, 12:38 PM

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/20/2025, 12:44 PM
Rumorsrumorsrumorsrumorsrumorsrumors
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 2/20/2025, 12:52 PM
Kinda hope so, I want more distance from Spidey needing the help of friends and other heroes. I like when he has to solve his own issues like he does in general outside team-ups. Even though Stark was a mentor even in the comics, I think Stark's Legacy began to intertwine too much with the character🤷🏾‍♂️
grif
grif - 2/20/2025, 12:55 PM
soft reboots are not acceptable. start over completely

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 2/20/2025, 12:59 PM
give the boot to Zendaya and give the boy a proper red-headed smoking hot Mary Jane Watson.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 1:07 PM
@JacobsLadder -

They should do this.

I think they are dead set against hiring a real redhead against Mary Jane Watson and leaving her in the theatrical cut.

Their agenda is more important to them than canon and entertainment and doing the right thing.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/20/2025, 1:09 PM
@JacobsLadder - 100000%

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 1:09 PM
@JacobsLadder -

Not perfect, but more of a step in the right direction, Katherine McNamara.

http://youtube.com/shorts/lPm-FzINzGM?si=PgK3yfD_a1ps0p98
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/20/2025, 1:12 PM
@JacobsLadder - What about Rupert Grint as Marshall James Watson? Why cant ol' spidey show his webslinger interests some?
Vigor
Vigor - 2/20/2025, 1:00 PM
I think we. Need to take a step back and re analyze what soft reboot means. Or stop using that term altogether
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 1:06 PM
@Vigor - words have no meaning anymore lol

A soft reboot is the DCU or the original iteration of Born Again it seems , this is not since it’s maiming all continuity of Spidey in this universe so far.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/20/2025, 1:08 PM
"The script is believed to have undergone a major overhaul"

Literally every MCU project these days.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 2/20/2025, 1:11 PM
Here it goes: May had some money tucked away and donated most of it to FEAST. Peter, in collage, volunteers at the FEAST center in honor of his Aunt, when he can. There he meets Martin Li. Mr. [frick]ing Negative.
Just like the game.
Include Kingpin as Mayor? potentially. Who Martin is working for.
Would be a great movie.
Include Felicia as his love interest.
little bit of multiverse shenanigans at the end of the movie when the other spiders show up begging for help b/c of :::duh duh!!!::: Secret War!
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/20/2025, 1:12 PM
GOOD! Copy Spiderman The Animated Show (1994) Give us the Real Mary Jane, Make the villain Scorpion or hob goblin or hammerhead working for fisk and bring in DD for some support. Perfect movie. Lets go
MurfDyson
MurfDyson - 2/20/2025, 1:16 PM
College life with your Gwen Stacy's and the Osborne family? Maybe he starts creating content for that Daily Bugle podcast part time

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder