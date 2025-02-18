SPIDER-MAN 4: A "Big Actor" Reportedly Has Offer To Play Movie's Main Villain

Though we don't have many details, we're hearing that Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures has now made an offer to a big actor to play the main villain in Spider-Man 4...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 18, 2025 04:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Following a recent rumor that Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures have been putting out the feelers for actors to play a villain and a new love interest for Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4, we might be one step closer to finding out who will be stepping into the main antagonist role in the next solo Spidey movie.

According to Daniel Richtman, a "big actor" now has the offer to play the main villain in Spider-Man 4 (not the project's official title).

Unfortunately, we don't know the actor or the character, but a previous rumor has claimed that the movie will introduce a Spider-Man baddie we haven't seen in live-action before, which could narrow things down.

In related news, Deadline has confirmed that Zendaya will shoot Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Messiah adaptation before Spider-Man 4, which has led to speculation that the latter may not stick with its current July 24, 2026 release date. It is worth noting that Zendaya's MJ is only expected to have a minor part in the film, however.

The script for Spider-Man 4 is believed to have undergone a major overhaul, possibly due to differences of opinion between Holland and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige,

After reported disagreements about the best way to proceed, we've heard that Feige and Sony Pictures' Tom Rothman had settled on a mostly grounded story with some Multiversal elements, though the movie was still being described as an "Avengers-level event" up until very recently.

Here's what Holland had to say about the fourth solo Spidey movie in a recent interview.

"We have the best in the business working toward whatever the story might be. But until we’ve cracked it, we have a legacy to protect. The third movie was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we do the right thing."

It seems they are still trying to figure out what "the right thing" is, but it certainly sounds like a lot of different ideas have been considered. If every rumor was to be believed, Spider-Man 4 will see Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's wall-crawlers join forces with Venom, Ghost Rider, Black Cat, Daredevil and The Punisher to face off against Mephisto, Vulture, Knull, and an army of Symbiotes.

The fact that the project is now on track to begin filming suggests that any issues have been ironed out.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/18/2025, 4:46 PM
Peter Dinklage Is not a Big actor.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/18/2025, 4:46 PM
Rename this site to Comicbookmovierumors.com please. Thats all it is anymore.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 2/18/2025, 4:49 PM
@KurtCrawler - I see 3 rumors on the main page with 18 articles.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 2/18/2025, 4:50 PM
Mr. Creosote?
User Comment Image
tmp3
tmp3 - 2/18/2025, 4:52 PM
Does this movie really HAVE to hit 2026? Sounds so [frick]ing rushed. Just slow down and delay it a year at this point, especially since Holland is already gonna be in A5 next May. Disney’s hard-on for hitting release dates has really damaged a lot of these movies and turned them into rushjobs
ThorArms
ThorArms - 2/18/2025, 4:57 PM
@tmp3 - Sony doesn't give af about A5...they want their money.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/18/2025, 4:59 PM
@ThorArms - Yep. This and Jumanji are all they have.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 2/18/2025, 4:56 PM
They should do a Christmas 2026 release at the earliest
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/18/2025, 4:57 PM
nice choice, BIg Actor is my favourite actor
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/18/2025, 4:58 PM
Best guess for now.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/18/2025, 5:00 PM
@MCUKnight11 - not a big actor I guess but would be great in the role….

User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 2/18/2025, 4:58 PM
A big actor is playing a villain?? No way!
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/18/2025, 5:01 PM
User Comment Image
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/18/2025, 5:04 PM
Do the Spot in live action. That way we can get Coyote in a future season of Born Again
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/18/2025, 5:05 PM
User Comment Image
Repian
Repian - 2/18/2025, 5:06 PM
Alistair Smythe, young prodigy, godson of the Kingpin and graduate of MIT.
User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 2/18/2025, 5:07 PM
As much as I loved No Way Home...It kind of spoiled Peter on a couple of villains if they ever decide to do them for the MCU version

