SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat

SPIDER-MAN 4: BossLogic Fan Art Transforms MADAME WEB Star Sydney Sweeney Into MCU's Black Cat

Newly revealed fan art sees rumoured Spider-Man 4 star Sydney Sweeney transform into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Cat and it's fair to say she'd make a pitch-perfect Felicia Hardy. Check it out...

Fan Fic
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Earlier this week, you might have noticed some chatter on social media about Madame Web star Sydney Sweeney suiting up as the MCU's Black Cat in Spider-Man 4

Unfortunately, it was simply a recycled rumour from earlier this year; however, the chatter surrounding it reiterated just how excited many fans are at the prospect of the Euphoria and Anyone But You actress playing Felicia Hardy. 

Black Cat's introduction in the Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up makes perfect sense. Nobody remembers who Peter Parker is and the comics have established that, early on at least, Felicia has zero interest in the man beneath the mask. Reeling from the loss of MJ, the wall-crawler heading down a dark path seems like a logical next step and Black Cat would surely facilitate that after getting her claws into him. 

While we'll have to wait and see what form Spider-Man 4 takes (there are competing rumours about it being a street-level story or another Multiversal epic), the super-talented BossLogic has now shared his take on Sweeney as Black Cat.

She looks perfect for the role and we'd be shocked if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios don't find a way to make this happen. 

There had been plans for Silver & Black, another Sony-produced Marvel movie teaming up Black Cat with Silver Sable. The project fell apart and, while we heard chatter of two separate solo outings, nothing has materialised in the years since. 

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. As noted, Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and it's been widely reported - but not confirmed - that Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd will appear as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man. 

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin (Fast & Furious), Drew Goddard (The Cabin in the Woods) and, most recently, Ms. Marvel's Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

"Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently said of Spider-Man 4"We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon."

"We love [director] Jon [Watts]. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us," he added in a separate interview. "He's got lots of things going on now. So we'll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he's busy."

Take a closer look at Sweeney as Black Cat in the social posts below.

Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR
Related:

Sony's SPIDER-MAN TV Universe Loses Phil Lord & Chris Miller Following Clashes Over SPIDER-NOIR
Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios
Recommended For You:

Sony's SSMU Movies May Be Limiting The Number Of SPIDER-MAN Villains Available To Marvel Studios
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/21/2024, 12:21 PM
Easy plot should be Mayor Fisk has been using Black Cat to steal credible evidence being used by the District Attorney to subpoena Fisk and his partners. Fisk has been using Scorpion to assassinate targets he views as potential threats to his organization. In an Assassination attempt Daredevil intervenes and battles Scorpion but cannot damage his armor causing Daredevil to escape with the target. Spider-Man arrives to lend a hand and the two heroes discover a plot by Mayor Fisk to kill key political and police figures in New York to replace them with his people and Scorpion and Black Cat are helping him do it. Daredevil and Spider-Man agree to unite to take down Scorpion and Black Cat and bring Fisk to justice.
StSteven
StSteven - 8/21/2024, 12:38 PM
@SonOfAGif - I'd be down for that. I'd add in a few things: Fisk is still secretly in charge of organized crime in NYC, however he has someone like Silvermane who is the acting boss (as far as the cops know) to keep Fisk at arms length from it for his political career, so the evidence of that (perhaps being gathered by a certain reporter with the last name of Urich) is something else Fisk has BC steal.

Also, there's a cool opening scene of Spidey busting up a gang of Silvermane's/Fisk's goons like Hammerhead, et al before he has to head home to cram for an exam. Sets the stage that he's trying to put himself through college while busting up local street-level crime at night.

Finally, in the final act, when DD and Spidey are going up against Scorpion, BC, Fisk, and other assorted baddies, just when it looks like they're not going to win, BC changes sides and helps turn the tide before kissing Spidey (maybe his mask gets damaged in the fight exposing his mouth) and running off, so you're not sure exactly who's side she's on (and neither is Peter).
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 8/21/2024, 12:22 PM
Yay!

Bosslogic!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/21/2024, 12:26 PM
Seen better art trying to make an actor look like Black Cat, including Sweeney.

This looks more like a morning after a BDSM party she turned up to, wasn't impressed with and still hung over than the iconic character who NORMALY look great (usualy sexy too) not fed up and tired.

I'm sure a reasonable amount of work went into creating it, not going to dis the attempt, but the end result doesn't work IMO
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 8/21/2024, 12:28 PM
They're way too small
User Comment Image
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/21/2024, 12:38 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Well at least you get to have a clear look at her Pussy (who looks about as sad and depressed as she does in the image)
QuietMagician
QuietMagician - 8/21/2024, 12:28 PM
“ Unfortunately, it was simply a recycled rumour from earlier this year”

but that’s gonna stop you from posting more “articles” with “scoop” from MTTSH!🙄
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 12:30 PM
@QuietMagician - nope

Granted , official news tends to be few and far between so gotta make money somehow lol
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/21/2024, 12:37 PM
@QuietMagician - why don't you want MTTSH to shine?

Stop the playa hating and let homie Shine!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 12:29 PM
I still don’t know if I completely buy the rumor of her being Felicia but I also could see MS going after her for the role…

She certainly looks the part and from clips , I think she could pull off the role aswell but my pick is still Anya Taylor Joy personally.

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/21/2024, 12:37 PM
Sony and Marvel will make a big mistake if they make Spiderman 4 another Multiverse type movie

Spiderman 4 should be grounded street level movie with

Daredevil, Punisher and the Kingpin being major part of it

Another Guaranteed Billion Dollar Movie

Call it Spiderman: Dark Web or Spiderman: Tangled Web
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/21/2024, 12:42 PM
@WakandaTech -

2026

Spiderman 4 vs The Batman Part II
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 8/21/2024, 12:47 PM
Yeah, I’ll pass. Don’t give a [frick] about some fish-faced bitch tits. She can’t act, and that’s partially why these films be trash.

It be pathetic dudes that get no bitches who be all excited over cleavage LOL
Reginator
Reginator - 8/21/2024, 1:12 PM
@TheNewYorker - budda face
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2024, 1:16 PM
@TheNewYorker - I'm sure you get all the "bitches"
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 8/21/2024, 1:08 PM
Black Cat or Emma Frost, either I can see her pulling off.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2024, 1:15 PM
This casting is perfect, so you know Sony won't do it. What a bunch of idiots, glad to see Bosslogic using AI now lmao

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder