SPIDER-MAN 4: Does A Sony Pictures Japan Press Release Confirm Plans For Tom Hardy's VENOM To Appear?

In recent months, we've been bombarded by conflicting reports about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for Spider-Man 4. Despite initial reports about a street-level story featuring Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk, Venom: The Last Dance changed the narrative.

After the final trailer introduced Knull, God of the Symbiotes, it was soon reported that the plan was for Spidey and Venom to team up for a battle with the King in Black.

The Venom threequel did little to dispel the notion and certainly didn't set up the crossover either. Now, a Sony Pictures Japan press release might have inadvertently confirmed plans for Tom Holland and Tom Hardy to finally share the screen.

Published on November 8 to hype up Spider-Man 4 there's a section (first spotted by The Cosmic Circus) that translates to, "Tom Holland, who plays Peter [Parker], has already given his stamp of approval to the story! 'This will be a real movie that fans can respect!' Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the 'Venom' series, ready to take part?"

It goes on to say, "Although it is the last film in the series, he [Tom Hardy] said, 'In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage [The Last Dance]. Venom’s story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do,' leaving the possibility of future depictions."

"When asked about the crossover with Spider-Man, which fans are most interested in, he praised 'Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man' and showed his enthusiasm, saying, 'I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I’d be happy to participate,'" the piece concludes.

When all is said and done, this may mean a lot or very little. However, we should remind you that a few different international arms of Sony Pictures dropped hints about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with that finally confirmed when the threequel was released in December 2021.

With Spider-Man 4 sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it makes all the sense in the world Multiverse for the MCU's Peter Parker to embark on a grander adventure than one which sees him protect the streets of New York.

A Spider-Man 4 in the same vein as Deadpool & Wolverine has the potential to be a massive hit, so we'd say it's highly likely that Peter Parker and Eddie Brock will cross paths before the Multiverse Saga ends.

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.