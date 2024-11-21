SPIDER-MAN 4: Does A Sony Pictures Japan Press Release Confirm Plans For Tom Hardy's VENOM To Appear?

SPIDER-MAN 4: Does A Sony Pictures Japan Press Release Confirm Plans For Tom Hardy's VENOM To Appear?

Even more evidence has surfaced which suggests Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are indeed planning to pair Tom Holland's Peter Parker up with Eddie Brock's Venom in 2026's Spider-Man 4. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 21, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man
Source: The Cosmic Circus

In recent months, we've been bombarded by conflicting reports about Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' plans for Spider-Man 4. Despite initial reports about a street-level story featuring Daredevil and Mayor Wilson Fisk, Venom: The Last Dance changed the narrative. 

After the final trailer introduced Knull, God of the Symbiotes, it was soon reported that the plan was for Spidey and Venom to team up for a battle with the King in Black.

The Venom threequel did little to dispel the notion and certainly didn't set up the crossover either. Now, a Sony Pictures Japan press release might have inadvertently confirmed plans for Tom Holland and Tom Hardy to finally share the screen. 

Published on November 8 to hype up Spider-Man 4 there's a section (first spotted by The Cosmic Circus) that translates to, "Tom Holland, who plays Peter [Parker], has already given his stamp of approval to the story! 'This will be a real movie that fans can respect!' Is Tom Hardy, who plays Eddie in the 'Venom' series, ready to take part?"

It goes on to say, "Although it is the last film in the series, he [Tom Hardy] said, 'In fact, I should not say goodbye to Venom, but welcome to the final stage [The Last Dance]. Venom’s story is not over yet. He still has a lot to do,' leaving the possibility of future depictions."

"When asked about the crossover with Spider-Man, which fans are most interested in, he praised 'Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man' and showed his enthusiasm, saying, 'I would like to work with him. If someone needs me, I’d be happy to participate,'" the piece concludes. 

When all is said and done, this may mean a lot or very little. However, we should remind you that a few different international arms of Sony Pictures dropped hints about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective returns in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with that finally confirmed when the threequel was released in December 2021.

With Spider-Man 4 sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, it makes all the sense in the world Multiverse for the MCU's Peter Parker to embark on a grander adventure than one which sees him protect the streets of New York. 

A Spider-Man 4 in the same vein as Deadpool & Wolverine has the potential to be a massive hit, so we'd say it's highly likely that Peter Parker and Eddie Brock will cross paths before the Multiverse Saga ends. 

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

SPIDER-MAN 4: Talk Of The Movie Being Delayed Appears To Be Much Ado About Nothing
Related:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Talk Of The Movie Being Delayed Appears To Be Much Ado About Nothing
SPIDER-MAN 4's Working Title Has Been Revealed And It's Generating Some Major Gwen Stacy Speculation
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4's Working Title Has Been Revealed And It's Generating Some Major Gwen Stacy Speculation

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:39 PM
Let Marvel Studios do Venom properly. Sony had two chances and ruined both.
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 11/21/2024, 12:42 PM
@SonOfAGif - I think Mac Gargan will be the MCU Venom but who knows how the symbiote is going to get that universe after Venom 3 retconned NWH's credit scene.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 12:43 PM
@MovieMonster - Secret Wars.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/21/2024, 12:47 PM
@SonOfAGif - "Let Marvel Studios do Venom properly"

First they need to get Spider-Man right...

Hear me out, I liked Holland's version and was super excited to see him interact with the heroes but so far he's just been iron man Jr. I hope we get a good standalone story first of him not needing a Tony or Mysterio or other Peter's or Dr Stange to depend on. Then maybe we can get him against venom.
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 11/21/2024, 12:54 PM
@SonOfAGif - They didn't do Mandarin, Ghost, Ivan Vanko, Justin Hammer, Taskmaster, Gorr The God butcher, Malekith, Ronan the Accuser right or properly, why start now?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 11/21/2024, 1:09 PM
@Conquistador - I agree but I think No Way Home remedied a lot of that. Going from there we’re on the right if a bit of an unorthodox track.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 11/21/2024, 1:13 PM
@fanboy03191 - The last 5-10 minutes did, yeah. And that's the direction I hope they continue with him.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/21/2024, 1:17 PM
@IronMan616 - If you're going to cherry pick randomly cherry pick villains and bad ones at least mention the bad Spiderman villains. They have done each villain right.
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2024, 1:20 PM
@SonOfAGif - give venom to marvel what they did to taskmaster , wrecking crew, modok , kang beat by ants hahaha, mysterio never worked in Hollywood movies but he worked for Tony stark had and needed help fight Spider-Man using hologram suit where flys, marvel is perfect how they treat so of there characters and there origins ultron , Adam warlock
?si=SU1PBXX4Dgp6x27n
dragon316
dragon316 - 11/21/2024, 1:23 PM
@Conquistador - kinda backwards comment let marvel do venom they can do it right but marvel need Spider-Man right first yeah your half right Spider-Man movies mostly been Spider-Man and his avengers teammates who’s say marvel will do venom right look at taskmaster wrecking crew and others
MovieMonster
MovieMonster - 11/21/2024, 12:41 PM
The opening of Venom 3 pretty much retcons the ending of NWH so who knows if Tom's Spidey is ever going to get the black suit.

Sony gonna Sony.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:46 PM
@MovieMonster - I haven’t seen The Last Dance yet but it’s unfortunate since him getting the symbiote could have been interest in the fallout of NWH where he’s essentially lost everyone
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 11/21/2024, 1:17 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’ve seen people mention this retcon a couple times. The movie in no way retcons the end of NWH, people seem to have taken a certain thing that happens as a change when it’s just an addition (being vague for anybody that still might find enjoyment in not being spoilt)

It would make even less sense for it to be a retcon if they actually ARE planning on putting them both in a movie
TyrantBossMedia
TyrantBossMedia - 11/21/2024, 12:41 PM
Marvel missed another great opportunity to connect the Infinity Saga finale to a future phase of the MCU.

They already sent the friendly "neighborhood" Spider-Man into space. That is where Parker could have picked up the symbiote, or it could have hitched a ride back with Tony Stark on the floundering Milano.

Imagine if Endgame led to the following:

- the Infinity Stones being removes thereby causing the Multiverse.

- The reverse snap causing the creation of Mutants.

- The world leadership collapsing leaving a power void that opened the door to the ascension of Dr. Doom from Latveria.

- Ronin wiping out crime bosses worldwide leading to the ascension of The Kingpin.

- Then a scaling back from the grandiosity of Endgame to street-level heroes needed to help quell the rise of crime and turmoil left behind from the snap and the reverse snap thereby bringing us Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Shang Chi (without the fantasy ending), Jessica Jones, Etc.

- And now the Symbiote leading to the rise of Venom and dark suited Spider-Man.

Yet another missed series of opportunities by Marvel.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 11/21/2024, 12:46 PM
I truly fear that Sony gonna bully Disney into whatever they want for this next movie..

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/21/2024, 12:56 PM
I have pretty much zero interest in MCU Peter crossing over with SUMC Venom so I hope not.

Just let it be a street level story with Mr Negative as the main villain…

Given his history with FEAST in the comics and it was where Aunt May worked in the MCU , I could see Peter becoming protective of it especially when Martin Li takes over.

At the beginning , he seems to be a good man until Peter finds out he’s running drugs from there which brings him in conflict with Li’s darker half “Mr Negative”.

User Comment Image

A smaller scale story would be refreshing after the scale of NWH.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/21/2024, 12:59 PM
Spiderman:Blackhome
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 11/21/2024, 1:12 PM
Agreeeeeeeeeeeeeed. This would be good and work well. Also, fit Kingpin in there. After Spidey beats Mr. Negative and messes up the drug operation that he was running for Kingpin, Kingpin (as Mayor) gets the other spidey bad guys out of jail and recruits to make a true sinister 6 that can start at the very end/end scene of 4, and span the 5th and 6th movie. 5th movie he is beat by them and finds out about Miles in credits scene. 6th movie its Spidey and Miles for the win. With the occasional run in with DareDevil during the 3 movies.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/21/2024, 1:16 PM
Betteridge's law of headlines is an adage that states: "Any headline that ends in a question mark can be answered by the word no."
JayLemle
JayLemle - 11/21/2024, 1:19 PM
I think Sony's Venom movies are the BEST offerings from their Spider-verse. While I did like Morbius, it was a failure along with Madame Web. Who knows if Kraven will be any good?! This would be an absolute waste of a business opportunity for Sony if Venom doesn't have any involvement in Spider-Man 4. If Sony knows what's good for them, they will take advantage of this opportunity.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 11/21/2024, 1:20 PM
This is why i like Gunn debunking stupid rumours about the DCU. We'll have 500 more "articles" about Venom in SM4 before this shit is debunked.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder