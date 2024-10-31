SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets Another Rumored Title As Possible First Plot And Casting Details Swing Online

SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets Another Rumored Title As Possible First Plot And Casting Details Swing Online

The latest Spider-Man 4 rumours come our way from Production Weekly, offering some potential plot and casting details along with another possible title...Spider-Man: Brand New Day! Read on for details.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 31, 2024 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. When it comes to official details, that's pretty much all we know. 

The rumour mill, meanwhile, continues to churn out some pretty wild claims. Depending on who you believe, the movie - which is sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars - is either a street-level adventure or a Multiversal epic. 

Whatever the case is, some possible details have been revealed today courtesy of a Production Weekly listing that's shown up on social media. We always recommend taking these with a grain of salt but, at the same time, a lot of very reliable intel has first surfaced in the publication before now.

We'll let you be the judge, but a supposed synopsis reveals: "Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise."

"With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

That's generic enough to make us think it's not based on wild online rumours and this might be a placeholder description Sony Pictures is using in order to offer an idea of what's to come without giving too much away. 

Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, and Robert Downey Jr. are all "mentioned to join the cast," though this particular piece of intel does appear to be based on recent social media reports. 

Here's another potential reveal: Spider-Man 4's title is said to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's a nod to the comic book relaunch which reset his status quo after the wall-crawler's marriage to Mary Jane Watson was ended. 

This is the second rumoured title for the movie, with the previous one being Spider-Man: King in Black

"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Tom Holland said earlier this month on Good Morning America while discussing his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

Revealing they've spent quite a bit of time working on the movie's concept, he said everyone involved now feels "strong enough" to go ahead and reiterated that shooting will begin next summer. 

"The idea is crazy," the actor teased. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

For those of you wondering, here's the source of that spectacular banner image:

SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Spider-Man Noir's Comic-Accurate Costume
Related:

SPIDER-NOIR Set Photos Reveal First Look At Spider-Man Noir's Comic-Accurate Costume
SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets A Very Interesting 2026 Release Date As Movie's Director Is Finally Confirmed
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets A Very Interesting 2026 Release Date As Movie's Director Is Finally Confirmed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/31/2024, 12:12 PM
Woohoo! Chris McKenna and Erik Sommer haven’t let me down yet!
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 10/31/2024, 12:12 PM
"With stakes higher than ever" really curious how they are going to raise the stakes above half of the universe getting wiped out
Goldboink
Goldboink - 10/31/2024, 12:31 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -
Peter gets a social disease.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/31/2024, 12:42 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - Lol Gooood one... but seriously
The1st
The1st - 10/31/2024, 12:55 PM
@Goldboink - He already has one. Poor guy has had 30 going on 19 disorder for decades now. Nasty little bug.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/31/2024, 1:09 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh -
I literally copied that just to say I wonder if promoters ever gets tired of using that same phrase....

Makes me hope #4 is street level even more
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/31/2024, 12:12 PM
There’s 0 chance doomsday is a 1 and done film
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/31/2024, 12:15 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - no but it’s very likely that our characters will still have to deal with their daily life after the movie so spidey still has to go to college even if Battleworld is created in Doomsday.

This is perfect!
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 10/31/2024, 1:15 PM
@JFerguson - what college is on battleworld? B
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/31/2024, 12:13 PM

I am all in.

Just no lousy Sony Fake Venom or other lousy Sony characters please.
The1st
The1st - 10/31/2024, 12:58 PM
@DocSpock - I dunno...box office and plot are nothing compared to the power of the Pascal.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 1:04 PM
@The1st - the only woman who tell it like it is to Obama
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/31/2024, 12:14 PM
So Jonatan Majors is back and Sabra is the main love interest of peter Feige you m
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/31/2024, 12:16 PM
@Malatrova15 - also add that Spider-Man is back and it’s going to be street level.

This is perfect!
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/31/2024, 12:14 PM
"finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally" please be either Daredevil or Black Cat. Assuming there is any credibility to this synopsis. Although considering that Doomsday will potentially end with the creation of Battleworld, it would be weird to try to live a normal life in those circunstances.
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 10/31/2024, 12:15 PM
All Most of us wanted was a street level action movie with Daredevil and Kingpin
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/31/2024, 12:16 PM
No “Home”, oh!
Spoken
Spoken - 10/31/2024, 12:26 PM
"Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man."

So...they are taking elements from Spider-Man 2........
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/31/2024, 12:28 PM
I really think it's a street level story setbefore Doomsday, but it's only released after Doomsday because there wasn't an earlier spot on the slate.

Time sounds weird, but "Day" sounds like a word they can re-use for the trilogy. Something like "Back in Black" could work if it features Kingpin. Spider-Man 5 can then be named "King in Black" and feature Venom and Knull.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 10/31/2024, 1:03 PM
@bkmeijer1 - That synopsis wouldn't make sense though. No Way Home literally ends with him prioritizing Spider-Man and casting Peter Parker aside (which imo is much more intresting than the opposite). Now they are basically redoing Spider-Man 2.
ThorArms
ThorArms - 10/31/2024, 12:32 PM
Brand New Day? They just can't come up with good names for this series, can they?

Also - Save Garfield for Secret Wars or his own movie.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/31/2024, 12:42 PM
ABOLISH RUMORS
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/31/2024, 12:45 PM
PLEEEEEEEEEEEEEEZ be street level Spidey/DD team up vs Kingpin and his gang like Scorpion and Hammerhead. Would love that... its all i ask for... and a nice stinger at the end/post credit would be the symbiote finding peter right before Secret Wars.

User Comment Image
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/31/2024, 1:00 PM
Unlikely ally?

It'd RDJ's Dr Doom init 😅🤣
Spoken
Spoken - 10/31/2024, 1:05 PM
@TheClungerine - I was thinking the same shit lol!
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 10/31/2024, 1:06 PM
@Spoken - 😅🤣🤣 it wouldn't surprise me if that's where marvel was going.

This version of spiderman is always in need of help
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/31/2024, 1:05 PM
I just hope Scropion at least makes a cameo, hell give him a symbiote like the comics. It would actually give us a bloodthirsty take on Venom that has legit reason to want Parker dead.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 10/31/2024, 1:10 PM
Brand New Day sounds like a title they could use, I guess. The rest sounds like the usual unsubstantiated rumor mill.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder