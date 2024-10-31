SPIDER-MAN 4 Gets Another Rumored Title As Possible First Plot And Casting Details Swing Online

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. When it comes to official details, that's pretty much all we know.

The rumour mill, meanwhile, continues to churn out some pretty wild claims. Depending on who you believe, the movie - which is sandwiched between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars - is either a street-level adventure or a Multiversal epic.

Whatever the case is, some possible details have been revealed today courtesy of a Production Weekly listing that's shown up on social media. We always recommend taking these with a grain of salt but, at the same time, a lot of very reliable intel has first surfaced in the publication before now.

We'll let you be the judge, but a supposed synopsis reveals: "Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise."

"With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

That's generic enough to make us think it's not based on wild online rumours and this might be a placeholder description Sony Pictures is using in order to offer an idea of what's to come without giving too much away.

Andrew Garfield, Michael Keaton, and Robert Downey Jr. are all "mentioned to join the cast," though this particular piece of intel does appear to be based on recent social media reports.

Here's another potential reveal: Spider-Man 4's title is said to be Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That's a nod to the comic book relaunch which reset his status quo after the wall-crawler's marriage to Mary Jane Watson was ended.

This is the second rumoured title for the movie, with the previous one being Spider-Man: King in Black.

"All I can tell you is that it's happening," Tom Holland said earlier this month on Good Morning America while discussing his new non-alcoholic beer, Bero.

Revealing they've spent quite a bit of time working on the movie's concept, he said everyone involved now feels "strong enough" to go ahead and reiterated that shooting will begin next summer.

"The idea is crazy," the actor teased. "It's a little different to anything we've done before, but I think the fans are gonna really respond to it."

For those of you wondering, here's the source of that spectacular banner image: