SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Make A Fan-Pleasing Change To The Hero's Web-Slinging Abilities

In 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man promised fans an "Untold Story," only for it to be very much the same as what we'd seen in Sam Raimi's movie.

While the trailers featured innovative POV web-slinging scenes, those were largely absent from the finished product and what we did get proved largely underwhelming. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 upped the ante, though, delivering high-flying sequences more in line with Raimi's trilogy.

When Marvel Studios rebooted Peter Parker for the MCU, a great many changes were made to the character...including making him a "Friendly Neighbourhood" Spider-Man.

As a result, it wasn't until 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home that we got a true "final swing."

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the plan is for Spider-Man 4 to feature web-slinging sequences more in line with what we saw before Marvel Studios' trilogy. This will surely be music to Spidey fans' ears as it was sorely missing from his latest big screen adventures.

It seems the plan is to take Spider-Man back to his roots, with a street-level story which will reportedly see Peter "completely burying the life he had as Peter Parker and replacing it with the mantle of Spider-Man, as he’s haunted by his guilt from [No Way Home]."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this latest Spider-Man 4 rumour in the comments section.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and we're anticipating Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd appearing as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man.

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin, Drew Goddard and, most recently, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

In terms of plot details, those are few and far between; the latest rumour to have surfaced suggests the plan is to pit Spidey against The Kingpin's goons, including Shocker and The Scorpion. The latter would acquire the Venom symbiote introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Peter Parker to eventually don the alien suit. We'd advise taking that with a pinch of sale for now.

Spider-Man 4 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.