SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Make A Fan-Pleasing Change To The Hero's Web-Slinging Abilities

SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Make A Fan-Pleasing Change To The Hero's Web-Slinging Abilities SPIDER-MAN 4 Rumored To Make A Fan-Pleasing Change To The Hero's Web-Slinging Abilities

Marvel Studios has made a lot of changes to Spider-Man since agreeing to share the wall-crawler with Sony Pictures, and a new rumour suggests the plan is to now make a big change to his web-slinging...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2024 09:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

In 2012, The Amazing Spider-Man promised fans an "Untold Story," only for it to be very much the same as what we'd seen in Sam Raimi's movie.

While the trailers featured innovative POV web-slinging scenes, those were largely absent from the finished product and what we did get proved largely underwhelming. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 upped the ante, though, delivering high-flying sequences more in line with Raimi's trilogy.

When Marvel Studios rebooted Peter Parker for the MCU, a great many changes were made to the character...including making him a "Friendly Neighbourhood" Spider-Man.

As a result, it wasn't until 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home that we got a true "final swing."

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, the plan is for Spider-Man 4 to feature web-slinging sequences more in line with what we saw before Marvel Studios' trilogy. This will surely be music to Spidey fans' ears as it was sorely missing from his latest big screen adventures. 

It seems the plan is to take Spider-Man back to his roots, with a street-level story which will reportedly see Peter "completely burying the life he had as Peter Parker and replacing it with the mantle of Spider-Man, as he’s haunted by his guilt from [No Way Home]."

As always, let us know your thoughts on this latest Spider-Man 4 rumour in the comments section.

Alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as MJ in Spider-Man 4. Sydney Sweeny is rumoured to be playing Black Cat, and we're anticipating Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Paul Rudd appearing as Daredevil, The Kingpin, and Ant-Man. 

As for who could direct Spider-Man 4, plenty of names are floating around online. Among them are Justin Lin, Drew Goddard and, most recently, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire helmer Adam Wingard.

In terms of plot details, those are few and far between; the latest rumour to have surfaced suggests the plan is to pit Spidey against The Kingpin's goons, including Shocker and The Scorpion. The latter would acquire the Venom symbiote introduced in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only for Peter Parker to eventually don the alien suit. We'd advise taking that with a pinch of sale for now.

Spider-Man 4 doesn't currently have a confirmed release date.

AVATAR Director James Cameron Had Plans For Venom In His Scrapped SPIDER-MAN Movie
Related:

AVATAR Director James Cameron Had Plans For Venom In His Scrapped SPIDER-MAN Movie
SPIDER-MAN 4: Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah Address Directing Rumors And Tease Bringing Back The Vulture
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4: Adil El Arbi And Bilall Fallah Address Directing Rumors And Tease Bringing Back The Vulture
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 9:31 AM
SMH....wow...what an awful scoop.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 9:33 AM
They're not even [frick]ing trying anymore with scoops lol. THE WEB-SLINGING is what Marvel and Sony are having deep conversations with, really?

"YA KNOW! LET'S GO BACK TO HOW RAIMI DIRECTED WEB-SWINGING!!!" LOL
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/10/2024, 9:43 AM
@Spoken - Did you know that Spider-man will... (spoilers ahead)







Wear a Spider-man suit?
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 6/10/2024, 9:44 AM
@Spoken - This just in: Spider-Man will swing on webs in his next movie! Stop the presses!
Vigor
Vigor - 6/10/2024, 9:57 AM
@Spoken - being that people complain about these sort of things, it's kind of an important detail. Just look at some of the comments here. Look at how people finely analyze superman's suit. People do care
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/10/2024, 10:11 AM
@Vigor - The people who would complain about such things shouldn't be listened to. Tom's swinging sequences at the end of Far From Home & No Way Home were just fine. "OMG he doesn't swing like Tobey or Andrew! WAAAHHHHHH!" Who cares? Tom's Spidey isn't supposed to be exactly like them.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 10:20 AM
@Vigor - It's not an important detail at all. 25 years ago? Yes. There was a mystique to how visual effects were evolving through time and the excitement on how they would pull it off. It's now 2024, and worrying what kind of "style web-swinging" would look like and even comparing it to a 2002 film with no director, is utterly ridiculous at this point. It's not a scoop, it's just a random post since the user doesn't really have big scoops to share.

He's just trying to keep his audience preoccupied like children.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 10:21 AM
@clintthahamster - Seriously!!
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 10:22 AM
@TDKRnry88 - They weren't that great, but I thought it was pretty good for a teen who has been Spider-Man for a few months. I honestly feel like the web-swinging is the "least" problems to worry about.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/10/2024, 10:36 AM
@Galactus please find us a new writer, I can't take it anymore..
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/10/2024, 10:39 AM
KINDS OF KINDNESS TICKETS ON SALE NOW, I got my early access dolby cinema yeeehaw
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/10/2024, 9:35 AM
I loved when Tobey slung his webs and then looked at the other two like, "You can't do that huh?"

Even better, when Garfield was like, "so you can make your own web fluid in your body!"
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 6/10/2024, 9:36 AM
Well well well...
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/10/2024, 9:38 AM
How is that a change to his web-slinging *abilities*?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/10/2024, 9:39 AM
when rami's spidmen man was swinging through the city it always looked epic and very cinematic with the music playing in the background. The MCU failed big time with that.
TDKRnry88
TDKRnry88 - 6/10/2024, 10:13 AM
@harryba11zack - Tom's swinging sequences at the end of FFH & NWH were fine. This is not a big deal. I'm more concerned with this film being more street-level & who the villains will be. I'd be much more disappointed if Scorpion doesn't return as an enforcer villain than if Tom's web swinging doesn't match Tobey or Andrew's.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 6/10/2024, 9:41 AM
Bloody hell 😂
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/10/2024, 9:44 AM
As a Smallville fan this sounds like when Clark tried burying himself in superhero duty and thought thats all he needed to do after "Jimmy's" death. But of course he finds out its about balance and he loves Lois.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 9:51 AM
@Steel86 - I could see a similar arc here too

Maybe he meets someone like a Gwen or Harry but is afraid to let them in after “losing” MJ and Ned so he keeps himself closed off until throughout the course of the film , he realizes that’s just not a good way to live.
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/10/2024, 9:59 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Would love to see Gwen in his life. The other two Spidy franchises focused all on MJ and Gwen. I've always liked that Peter had multiple love interests.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 10:03 AM
@Steel86 - that would be cool

I appreciate they focused on a version of Liz Allen for example in HC as his main love interest

Maybe we get like a Felicia or a Carlie Cooper here?.
Spoken
Spoken - 6/10/2024, 10:23 AM
@Steel86 - Yes!! LOL, that's right! Good callback.
Steel86
Steel86 - 6/10/2024, 10:43 AM
@Spoken - Thank you, thank you very much.
marvel72
marvel72 - 6/10/2024, 9:45 AM
I thought the Web swinging scenes were fine, how can they change it?
DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 6/10/2024, 9:47 AM
That’s cool. I do think the MCU swinging scenes get a little over-hated. The sequence with MJ at the end of FFH was new and different almost felt like Go Pro footage. The web wings gliding was a fun new element too.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/10/2024, 9:47 AM
This is good news, it only took 6 movies
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2024, 9:50 AM
Not really a change to his web swinging abilities but cool nonetheless lol

While they may not have been on the level of the previous films , I still enjoyed the web swinging sequences we got especially at the end of FFH & NWH

?si=561Z79kMiQuPg4Vy

?si=p6EUQn50jMLE7XYV

Peter’s arc across his 3 films ( aswell as CW , IW & EG) was one of growth & maturation so it isn’t until the end of NWH does he really become “Spider-MAN” so best to exemplify it with a final swing in the city in his classic looking suit…

Atleast that’s my interpretation of it.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 6/10/2024, 10:22 AM
@TheVisionary25 - Said all along it was not entirely fair to compare a version of Peter STILL in High School for a full six films to the others who graduated early on and most their time young adults in their collective 5 pre NWH. I mean we normaly get the complaints here of certain character being able to master their abilities instantly yet when we have one where they take their time and increase their abilities over time that gets knocked too.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/10/2024, 9:50 AM
What the [frick] even is this story?
STINGRAY
STINGRAY - 6/10/2024, 9:51 AM
'a new rumour suggests the plan is to now make a big change to his web-slinging...'

.....AND...
In a daringly-dramatic turn of events, it is rumored that the Craft Services table on set will now feature ....
------------------------------------------------------CRAB PUFFS !

Top-Level Execs from Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are in Closed Door meetings to determine the exact number of Crab Puffs each actor will be allowed per shooting day.

Stay tuned for UPDATES!!!
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 10:09 AM
omg spider-man is going to swing? thank you so much sony, i will go buy madame web digital hd because of this, we are so back sonyspidersisters!
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 6/10/2024, 10:16 AM
Amazing Spider-man had peak web-slinging.

Also you should be ashamed of this crap Josh
Origame
Origame - 6/10/2024, 10:24 AM
...why couldn't they do that sooner? Sure, homecoming was a very small neighborhood story. But after that he was on a globetrotting adventure then fighting to protect the universe.

Imagine something like tasm2 opening swinging scene in London?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 6/10/2024, 10:31 AM
Far From Home also had a final swing….
grouch
grouch - 6/10/2024, 10:33 AM
@MrDandy - ok

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder