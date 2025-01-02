SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Looks Ripped For Men's Health Profile; Reveals His Unexpected Favorite Movie

SPIDER-MAN 4 Star Tom Holland Looks Ripped For Men's Health Profile; Reveals His Unexpected Favorite Movie

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland takes centre stage in the latest issue of Men's Health and the British actor is looking jacked! We also have comments from filmmakers Jon Watts and Joe Russo. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 02, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Source: Men's Health

Tom Holland first played Peter Parker in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and, ahead of his return to the MCU in Spider-Man 4, the actor has covered the latest issue of Men's Health

As well as showing the actor looking insanely jacked, the magazine caught up with some of the filmmakers who have worked with him over the years. Among them was Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. 

"He just was so young and sweet, and just charming, and then in the audition, he did a full backflip, like a standing backflip, in addition to being really great on tape," he recalled. "It was like watching a video of the real Peter Parker."

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo added, "Tom is somebody who cares a lot about other people. He has a sense of responsibility and duty. He was all the things that reminded me of what I loved about Peter Parker as a kid. And he was a movie star. He had that movie-star quality. The charisma, the confidence, the energy."

"The thing that impresses me the most," Russo, who is expected to reunite with Holland for Avengers: Doomsday, continued, "is that he has become an international movie star from the time we met him until now. He is hounded by the press. He’s in a very high-profile relationship. And he has remained exactly the same through all of it."

"Completely genuine, completely earnest, and as lovable as he was the day he first walked into our office for his first audition."

Holland didn't share any Spider-Man updates in the interview but reflected on a recent incident a Whole Foods in Los Angeles which saw him forced to play the hero for real. 

"They’re like going at it, right behind me," the actor said of seeing two men come to blows before he stepped in and pulled one of them away. "I can see that he’s recognized me immediately, and you could see the wheels turning, like, I’m really angry, but Spider-Man is telling me to calm down. So, yeah, I go to the supermarket."

The actor was also asked to name his favourite movie and replied, "I take no shame in saying Avatar."

Last month, longtime Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal said, "We're starting shooting the next Spider-Man movie with Destin Daniel Cretton. He's a wonderful director. I love No Mercy, I love Short Term 12, I love Shang-Chi. I think he did a wonderful job."

When it was put to her that No Way Home felt like the perfect send-off for the web-slinger, Pascal responded, "Well, we have to deal with the fact that he decided he was going to give up being Peter Parker."

"And he was going to focus on being Spider-Man because being Peter Parker was too hard," she teased. "That's what the movie is about."

Spider-Man 4 has been officially dated for July 26, 2026 with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton helming a script penned by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 1/2/2025, 10:10 AM
He definitely looks bigger than he has in the past. Lats look wider for sure.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/2/2025, 10:21 AM
@Oberlin4Prez - 173 cm is pretty manlet even for a twink
Jaspion
Jaspion - 1/2/2025, 10:11 AM
The movie is Avatar.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/2/2025, 10:15 AM
Avatar gets a lot of unfair hate, IMO. It's a big dumb rollercoaster ride, made to be seen in IMAX 3D. Watching it on your TV or (god forbid) your phone just ain't gonna cut it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 10:35 AM
@Clintthahamster - I don’t care for it and haven’t since I first saw it but there’s no denying the visuals of that…

From a technical standpoint , it’s a hell of an achievement.
nibs
nibs - 1/2/2025, 10:15 AM
worst actor of his generation probably
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/2/2025, 10:23 AM
@nibs - probably…
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 1/2/2025, 10:25 AM
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/2/2025, 10:25 AM
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/2/2025, 10:35 AM
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/2/2025, 10:22 AM
Tom finally looks like an adult. He no longer looks like the kid we first met in homecoming. I hope he continues to play this character for another decade or at least till the end of the current MCU.

Sony doesn’t understand they should just invest heavily into Holland and include him (or Toby or Andrew) in all the Spiderverse spinoffs. Including Spiderman in their movies will only boost the audience going to see these movies and saves Sony from public humiliation when fans call them out for lying in trailers and interviews about spiderman being involved.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 1/2/2025, 10:22 AM
He finally looks like Nathan Drake of Uncharted.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 1/2/2025, 10:35 AM
Maybe he will finally not have that same damn look on his face all the time when he's playing Maskless-Spider-Man. He plays Peter Parker like he's a panicked 6 year old.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/2/2025, 10:47 AM
He looks good imo…

Holland no longer feels like the kid we met back in CW though his voice and especially his baby face looks (which is a curse or blessing depending on one’s perspective) could perhaps limit his roles I think but I guess one could have said that about DiCaprio too back in the day so we’ll see.

He’s launched his own non alchoholic beer brand aswell as his own production company recently aswell (he’s gonna do-produce Spidey Man 4 through that) so good for him…

Can’t wait to see him back as Spidey aswell as in Nolan’s take on “The Odyssey” amongst other projects he has in development & is attached to star in aswell!!.

