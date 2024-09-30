SPIDER-MAN: 6 Most Exciting Possibilities For Tom Holland's Peter Parker And His Expanded MCU Role

SPIDER-MAN: 6 Most Exciting Possibilities For Tom Holland's Peter Parker And His Expanded MCU Role

Following reports that Tom Holland's Spider-Man will play a larger role in the MCU moving forward, we're exploring the most exciting possibilities for Peter Parker in the Multiverse Saga and beyond...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Sep 30, 2024 01:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man

Much has been said about Spider-Man's role in the MCU as we head deeper into the Multiverse Saga and, if recent rumours are to be believed, Tom Holland will be a huge part of this franchise for a very long time. 

Spider-Man remains Marvel's crown jewel and while Sony Pictures owns the rights to the hero, we're not exactly shocked that Disney is pulling out all the stops to keep the wall-crawler front and centre. Spider-Man 4 is on the horizon as are Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and the Mutant Saga. 

In this feature, we're exploring some of the most exciting possibilities for Peter Parker in the MCU; starting with his role alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes and delving into possible suits, storylines, and the Doom of it all, Spidey's future looks bright.

You can read through this feature by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.
 

6. Leading The Avengers

all-out-avengers-resized

Peter Parker found a new sense of responsibility in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, after his experiences alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, successfully led his fellow Spider-Men into battle. 

The wall-crawler assembling team in a world without The Avengers feels like a positive next step for the character, particularly now he's older and coming into his own as a superhero (and, crucially, he's also no longer under Iron Man's shadow). 

Whether it's a younger team made up of names like Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye or we see him bring some fan-favourites back into the fold for the fight of a lifetime, we can't wait to see his dynamic with the team...especially now they no longer know who's beneath the mask!

Thinking about it, perhaps he's more likely to fight The Avengers. 
 

5. The Black Suit

Web-Of1-cover

Regardless of whether Tom Hardy's Venom ends up factoring into Spider-Man 4, we can surely all agree it's time for Peter Parker to don the alien suit. 

Given what he's been through, the web-slinger should absolutely head down a darker path and the Symbiote whispering in his ear is the way to go. Even if this suit only makes it into Avengers: Secret Wars - something we're sure the Russo Brothers are keen on - the ramifications that has for the future are massive. 

For starters, Marvel Studios can introduce its own Venom and perhaps even keep Peter in the suit heading into Spider-Man 5 for a proper adaptation of this time in his life (which, let's face it, Spider-Man 3 whizzed through in a mostly unsatisfying manner). 

If done right, this will be...wait for it...spectacular
 

4. A Street-Level Adventure

Daredevil-Spider-Man-Vol-1-1-Dynamic-Forces-Variant-Textless-copy

Right now, it seems the door has closed on Spider-Man 4 being a street-level story revolving around Peter Parker and Daredevil taking down New York City's Mayor, Wilson Fisk (a.k.a. the Kingpin of Crime). 

We're here to tell you that's not the worst thing in the world. In fact, it might be for the best. 

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 needs to come out before this team-up happens and there's no way for that to become a reality before July 2026. So, just hold off and tell this story post-Avengers: Secret Wars. The Kingpin can still be a problem and, by then, Spidey may have gotten the Multiverse out of his system. 

There's room to tell a street-level story with Spider-Man in the MCU, but patience is likely to be key. The fact Tom Holland is sticking around also makes us hopeful that he'll eventually meet the Fantastic Four!
 

3. A Multiversal Superhero

spider-geddon-teaser-publicity-p-2018-copy

Spider-Man: Homecoming told a "Friendly Neighborhood" story but Peter Parker has since grown well beyond Queens. He's fought monsters (well, projections) overseas, travelled into outer space alongside The Avengers, and headed into the Multiverse of Madness.

Between Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Spider-Verse franchise, Sony Pictures knows there's a huge appeal to seeing the wall-crawler in that realm. 

As a result, it could be that moving forward, Tom Holland's Spidey does embark primarily on Multiverse-related adventures. It's worked well for the character on the page and, if it results in him sharing the screen with Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales, should we really complain?

This runs the risk of being a Spider-Verse retread but, if it happens, in Kevin Feige we trust...
 

2. The Anchor Being

tom-holland-as-peter-parker-in-spider-man-no-way-home-copy

If the rumours and theories are true, Spider-Man is the MCU's "Anchor Being." We know from Deadpool & Wolverine that, when one of those dies, it's bad news for a universe so...is it bad news for Peter Parker?

Not necessarily. Instead, it makes him perhaps the most important character in the next Avengers movies and suggests one - if not both - of those will be built around Spider-Man. No fan of the character can complain about that!

Peter's previous run-in with the Multiverse and his Variants is bound to come into play and the fact a spell was cast that made the world forget him is another plot point we'll surely see revisited. 

Crucially, if an Incursion is about to befall Earth-616, Spider-Man's new status quo puts him on a collision course with...
 

1. Doom

Amazing-Spider-Man-Vol-5-35-copy

Spider-Man and Doctor Doom have crossed paths many times over the years, but to say they have a storied history is untrue. However, the MCU looks set to change that by giving Victor Von Doom the face of Peter Parker's beloved mentor, Tony Stark. 

We're still not 100% sold on that but it's bound to come into play here; Robert Downey Jr. is playing Victor rather than an evil Iron Man but there must be a connection between the two and Marvel Studios can exploit that to tell a great story. 

What happens when your father figure returns from the dead as a maniacal villain hellbent on ruling the Multiverse? Will he have his own history with Peter or is Spider-Man going to be who he has to kill to destroy Earth-616?

We have many questions and while we'd have been happier exploring the relationship between Reed Richards and Doom, this is something new and there's always room for that in a future story. Plus, Spidey battling Doom sounds like fun to us. 

Many thanks to Instagram's @arifinity_ for the banner image!

SPIDER-MAN Is Returning To Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Balloon Based On John Romita Sr.'s Artwork
Related:

SPIDER-MAN Is Returning To Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade With Balloon Based On John Romita Sr.'s Artwork
SPIDER-MAN 4 Reportedly Set To Film Next May; Casting For New Female Lead And Mysterious Foil For Peter
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN 4 Reportedly Set To Film Next May; Casting For New Female Lead And Mysterious "Foil For Peter"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
grif
grif - 9/30/2024, 1:16 PM
they should just make a spiderverse type live action movie. not something i want. but it would probably make about 2.5 billion dollars
mountainman
mountainman - 9/30/2024, 1:44 PM
The anchor being concept is so dumb. #4 is the most exciting thing in this list. #5 could be if they do it right.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/30/2024, 1:45 PM
I do t think he should be the leader of the Avengers or a different team though I don’t necessarily mind him on one either (even though I prefer Spidey solo)

Anyway if I had my way, this would be a street level story…

Start 4 with Peter being Spidey 24-7 pretty much since he has no life now with increasing feelings of loneliness and anger due to his current situation but he’s still worried about letting others close to him after what happened last time so he avoids making connections but slowly begins to do with new characters throughout the movie.

You could have Mac Gargan escape Prison and go to Mexico , get the Venom Symbiote and have him come back to the city to get revenge on Spider Man.

In the final battle , he fights Gargan who perhaps dies or gets captured during which the Symbiote latches into Peter due to his negative emotions still being fairly strong.

We then go to 5 in which Peter now has the Symbiote and is behaving badly leading to the infamous removal church scene and then in 6 we get maybe this universes Green Goblin with the Harry & Norman story being built in the background of the previous 2.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 9/30/2024, 1:47 PM
Forget Tom Hardy's comically tragic Venom and go that route.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/30/2024, 1:51 PM
Mr negative, spot, and then Morlun if they want to do a multiverse trilogy. Asking Sony for a street level story is a mute point by now
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 9/30/2024, 1:55 PM
I still don't like the concept of an "anchor being," but making a Sony-owned character that of the main timeline is......a choice.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/30/2024, 2:08 PM
not news, put this bullshit in a fan fiction header
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/30/2024, 2:09 PM
Doubt it but make Spider-Man with no avengers cameos in it it’s Spider-Man movie not Spider-Man and his amazing avengers tired of variants time travels it’s all marvel does in books with dead characters time travel , variants, clones what they did with Xavier and some other members of X-men in comics
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/30/2024, 2:10 PM
We need a good street level adventure. I'm at the point where the words "anchor being" "multiverse" and "variant" cause a knee jerk "[frick] it. Not interested" response in me
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/30/2024, 2:12 PM
It would be such an interesting parallel to see Dark Peter battle Dr. Doom.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/30/2024, 2:15 PM
Boring on more boring

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder