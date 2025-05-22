SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Reasons The Scorpion Will Make The Perfect Next Foe For The Web-Slinger

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - 5 Reasons The Scorpion Will Make The Perfect Next Foe For The Web-Slinger

With all signs pointing to the Scorpion being Spider-Man: Brand New Day's lead villain, we're taking a closer look at what makes Mac Gargan the best possible choice of baddie to pit against the hero...

By JoshWilding - May 22, 2025 12:05 PM EST
Earlier this week, it was reported that Tom Holland's Peter Parker will battle the Scorpion, Tombstone, and Boomerang in next summer's Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

It's also been said that Spider-Man: Homecoming star Michael Mando has officially signed up to reprise his role as Mac Gargan, suggesting Marvel Studios will finally give fans what they want: a street-level adventure pitting Spidey against one of his classic comic book foes. 

In this feature, we're taking a closer look at the reasons why bringing the Scorpion to the big screen is the best possible move on Marvel Studios' part. From the character's immense storytelling potential to the possible introduction of Venom, Mac Gargan has all the makings of being Spider-Man's most sinister big screen foe to date. 

Find out what we think Scorpion will bring to the table in Spider-Man: Brand New Day by clicking on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

5. It Would Also Put JJJ Front And Centre 

Spider-Man-Life-Story-Annual-Header-copy

Spider-Man: No Way Home made it clear that the MCU's J. Jonah Jameson hates the web-slinger, but like the rest of the world, he no longer remembers who's beneath the mask. As his one-sided vendetta continues, it makes sense for JJJ to try and deduce who New York City's "menace" is. 

Enter, Mac Gargan. If the movie heads down the P.I. route, a minor retcon would be needed as Spider-Man: Homecoming's version of the character was a crook (original plans called for him to be a corrupt cop). Alternatively, he can always enlist Gargan as a thug-for-hire, eventually introducing him to Dr. Farley Stillwell in an effort to create a "hero" capable of taking down Spider-Man. 

The Scorpion will be born, J.K. Simmons will get a lead role as TheDailyBugle.net's cantankerous figurehead, and we'll get a story that will feel like a breath of fresh air for the web-slinger's MCU-based adventures. 
 

4. A True Challenge For Peter Parker

Spider-Man-10-Things-Fans-Should-Know-About-Scorpion-copy

We've seen the MCU's Spider-Man face many formidable foes, including The Vulture, Mysterio, and the Green Goblin. Even so, Scorpion can push Peter to his limits, particularly if Marvel Studios leans into the dominance scorpions have over spiders in the wild.

Stronger than Spidey and boasting his own danger sense, his powerful armour makes Mac a major threat to the hero, something the comics have failed to effectively portray in recent years, thanks to Scorpion's B-List status. 

We'd love to see Spider-Man: Brand New follow the example set by the Spider-Man video games and Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man; in those, he was a legitimate threat. We could even see the villain poison Peter, leading to the wall-crawler suffering from all manner of hallucinations, and perhaps a final act with Scorpion "transforming" into a monster for a horror-inspired battle. 
 

3. He's One Of Spider-Man's Most Underrated Foes

8759844-fgcte

Despite being one of Spider-Man's original villains (created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko), Scorpion rarely gets the same level of respect as characters like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin. In fact, he's become a secondary baddie, often easily dispatched by the wall-crawler.

That changed in Mark Millar and Terry Dodson's Marvel Knights Spider-Man when Mac learned of Spidey's secret identity (courtesy of Norman Osborn). With that, he enacted a plan which saw him stage Aunt May's death and assemble the "Sinister Twelve" to take Peter down once and for all. 

If Marvel Studios takes its cues from the story, Spider-Man: Brand New Day can put a spin on Mac that makes him a major threat to Peter and perhaps even his most formidable foe to date. There would be no world-ending stakes here; instead, we'd get a classic Spidey yarn! 
 

2. A Venomous Future

2881888-civil-war-choosing-sides-1-page-9

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock was sent back to his own reality, but he left a piece of the Venom Symbiote behind. Will Marvel Studios pick up on that dangling plot thread? We certainly hope so. 

However, rather than head down the expected route of introducing Earth-616's Eddie, we'd like to see Mac eventually get his hands on the alien suit. From there, a sinister new Venom could be introduced and, just like in the comics, this Venom would be an absolute beast of a character. 

When the comic book version of the Scorpion acquired the Symbiote, he transformed into a hulking monster who ate people's brains (and limbs). Later, he even became an amalgamation of both Venom and Scorpion, and if Spidey easily beats Scorpion, then a rematch in the final act with a Venom-enthused Mac would be a great way to up the ante. 
 

1. Michael Mando Gets His Chance To Shine

Spider-Man-Homecoming-Michael-Mando-Scorpion-copy

Michael Mando's role in Spider-Man: Homecoming was little more than a cameo, and when we last saw him, he was in prison, after being badly injured courtesy of Spidey's intervention, and eager for The Vulture to tell him who's beneath the mask. 

Even if he found out, the villain would have forgotten, but that interest can easily be exploited by Jonah. It feels like a logical next step for this franchise and, more importantly, a chance for Mando to shine. If you've seen his work in Better Call Saul, then you'll know he's an absolute powerhouse talent. 

Despite not being a big-name star, we're confident he can do Scorpion justice, putting himself and the character on the map in the process. We just hope Marvel Studios makes this a reality because a recast would do Mando a disservice (fortunately, recent reports suggest that won't happen).
 

archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 12:25 PM
FIRST Ezzzz BRO LETS GO FIRST FIRST FIRST (MY STREAK CONTINUES)
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/22/2025, 12:33 PM
@archstar -

User Comment Image
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 12:44 PM
@archstar - so many blank and invisible reply's
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/22/2025, 12:48 PM
@archstar - those are probably just from me. I was trying to post a gif on the last article when I somehow posted first but the gif links don't always work on this site so I deleted them.
archstar
archstar - 5/22/2025, 12:52 PM
@TheFinestSmack - ok
ChrisRed
ChrisRed - 5/22/2025, 12:29 PM
I don't they would tie JJJ to the Scorpion in this version.
It's not impossible, I just doubt it.

It could be a great idea to have Scorpion eventually become the MCU version of Venom, maybe in Spider-Man 5.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 12:39 PM
@ChrisRed - I agree

If we are getting Tombstone , I can see them
Going the SSM route of him being this shadowy emerging crime boss whose business is being threatened by Spidey so he hires Gargan after hearing of his grudge (or the latter reaches out to him) and turns him into Scorpion.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 5/22/2025, 12:33 PM
He's One Of Spider-Man's Most Underrated Foes


No, he's been properly rated. This is why he hasn't been used yet. I like him for the costume but as a character I just don't is him as a big threat for Spidey. Well maybe he is a threat for this version of Spidey.
This moron brought 5 villains home where he lives with his aunt. And then she's dead 20 minutes later.....
What makes a great comic book movie is a great villain. He is not a great villain.
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 5/22/2025, 12:35 PM
He was always one of my favorite figures growing up. Not sure why. Definitely needs his due. Undercover cop story could still work. Just build on it a little, but thats minimal in concern to the character.
Im down.
Just have him and the others be working for Mr. Negative who in turn is running Fisk's operation. Set that shit up.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/22/2025, 12:50 PM
@AgentofSH1ELD - LOVE the idea of scorpion working for Mr Negative who is running Fisks operation as he is mayor... that would be BadAss!! which means it 1000% won't happen.

But that would be GREAT connective tissue between MCU movies and Disney+ shows
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/22/2025, 12:46 PM
If he actually winds up getting a symbiote like the comics it'd be worth it. Now that would make sense for a Spidey and Venom rivalry.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/22/2025, 12:47 PM
I doubt they retcon him into an ex PI or something now since it was established in Homecoming that he’s a ruthless criminal with an extensive record thus taking inspiration from the Ultimate version of the character moreso…

User Comment Image

Mando would kill it in the role though , perhaps even channel some of that “Vaas” energy from Far Cry into the character!!.

