SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY - J.K. Simmons Reportedly Set To Return As J. Jonah Jameson

According to a new rumor, J.K. Simmons is set to reprise his role as the Spidey-hating newsman J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Brand New Day...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 27, 2025 03:04 PM EST
J.K. Simmons reprised the role of J. Jonah Jameson for Spider-Man: Far From Home's mid-credits scene after previously playing the Daily Bugle's Spidey-hating Editor-In-Chief in Sam Raimi's original trilogy, and returned to cause headaches for the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Simmons has previously indicated that he will most likely be back as the bilious owner of the DailyBugle.net at some point, and Daniel Richtman is claiming to have confirmed his return for Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

This wouldn't exactly be a major surprise, although Brand New Day is shaping up to be a very different fourth solo outing for Spider-Man, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) leaving his old life behind and starting college (that's the rumor, anyway) with a new group of supporting characters.

Unlike the previous films, Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, Brand New Day is the name of a specific arc from the comics, and focuses on Peter Parker attempting to rebuild his life following the events of the status quo-altering One More Day and Civil War.

Brand New Day features a number of new characters such as Carlie Cooper and Lily Hollister, aka the supervillain Menace, which has led to speculation that Sadie Sink may have been cast in one of these roles.

Of course, just because the movie borrows the title, doesn't mean it's going to be anything close to a direct adaptation of the comic storyline - although we will likely see certain elements carry over, especially since No Way Home ended with Doctor Strange casting a spell to make everyone that knew Peter forget that he exists.

Late last year, a rumored synopsis for the then untitled Spider-Man 4 did the rounds online after showing up on a production website. The outline didn't garner much attention since fans figured it sounded a little too "basic," but with the Brand New Day title now confirmed, people are taking another look.

"Following the events of Doomsday, Peter Parker is determined to lead a normal life and focus on college, stepping back from his responsibilities as Spider-Man. However, peace is short-lived when a deadly new threat emerges, endangering his friends and forcing Peter to reconsider his promise. With stakes higher than ever, Peter reluctantly returns to his Spider-Man identity and finds himself teaming up with an unlikely ally to protect those he loves."

Even if this is accurate, it doesn't reveal very much. There are numerous possibilities for this "unlikely ally," but some fans are convinced it will be Sink's mysterious character and not a previously established MCU hero.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

Holland did not appear in Las Vegas for the Sony presentation, but did send the following video message.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say."

Spider-Man 4 was recently pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 3:52 PM
it's be nice if he started acting like JJ again instead of ALex Jones
Blergh
Blergh - 4/27/2025, 3:59 PM
@harryba11zack - I do think this take on JJ is a bit too different from his original counterpart. That was at least a bit compassionate and not a complete tool. This Alex Jones-y take is just...too depressingly close to real life for me.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 4:11 PM
@Blergh - if they were never gonna do the character justice then they never should have brought him back. Waste of good talent.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 5:05 PM
@harryba11zack -

Agree.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/27/2025, 4:10 PM
Give him the trademark hair
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/27/2025, 4:10 PM
I’m glad the added him to the universe but I hated how changed his character so much. If you honestly take a step back and look at what Marvel has done to Spider-Man’s side characters, it’s a disgrace. Even how they put him and May in an apartment complex instead of a house. A LOT of people in Queens live in houses so there was absolutely zero reason to switch that up.

Marvel and Feige be doing to much

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/27/2025, 4:14 PM
@BruceWayng - plp can b1Tch all day long about Sony but the fact is that they gave us the best Sp films.
Thing94
Thing94 - 4/27/2025, 4:11 PM
User Comment Image
TCronson
TCronson - 4/27/2025, 4:55 PM
No thanks. He was great in Raimi's movies, but they did him dirty in MCU flicks.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/27/2025, 5:09 PM
MCU JJJ is more proof that commie liberal media makers would rather social engineer and annoy conservatives than provide good entertainment.

They could not allow anyone to enjoy a comic accurate JJJ in the MCU.

Like they could not allow a comic accurate Reed, or Norrin, and on and on.

