Every Marvel Studios Animation TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether film and TV fans decide to check out the latest releases at home or in theaters, and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings.
Marvel Studios Animation has proven to be a big part of the Multiverse Saga with What If...? kicking things off in 2021. Since then, we've had a spin-off of a hit movie, a new take on the MCU's Spider-Man, and a revival of one of the most beloved animated TV shows ever.
To mark the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we're taking a look at how each of these shows compares based on their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. There are no "Rotten" titles but where each of these sits is bound to be a point of contention.
To check them out, you just need to click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below...
5. What If...? Season 3
Score: 79%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: What If…?'s final slate of hypothetical adventures can be a mixed bag, but a satisfying through-line ensures that this series' overall worthiness doesn't end on a question mark.
A disappointing conclusion to the Multiversal series, What If...? season 3 went from exploring how one minor change could completely alter a timeline to essentially asking, "What If... this character was that character instead?"
Unfortunately, the show wrapped up with a damp squib of an ending for Captain Carter and little in the way of set-up for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.
4. What If...? Season 2
Score: 87%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: In its superlative sophomore season, What If…? reaffirms its status as one of the most consistently creative outposts in the sprawling MCU.
Despite not being quite as good as the first season, What If...? season 2 featured some standout moments. Those included the continuation of Captain Carter and Strange Supreme's respective story arcs and the introduction of Kahhori.
There were some telltale signs that the series was running on fumes but a unique release schedule which saw a new episode drop daily over the holidays made a solid, if underwhelming, season a little more palatable.
3. I Am Groot (Season 1/2) - TIE
Score: 89%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: N/A
This series of shorts - released over two seasons - were phenomenal and deserve a greater spotlight than they received. Hilarious and adorable in equal measure, they made terrific use of Baby Groot, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2's standout character.
I Am Groot is worth checking out if you haven't already done so. In fact, it was so good that many fans would love to see creator, writer, and director Kirsten Lepore take charge of a fourth Guardians of the Galaxy movie.
3. What If...? Season 1 - TIE
Score: 89%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: What If...? may not add much to the larger MCU narrative, but surprising takes on beloved characters and some of the best action sequences in the entire franchise make for engaging viewing.
From Captain Carter to T'Challa Star-Lord and Strange Supreme, the first season of What If...? did a great job of exploring the Multiverse and the idea of Variants.
Some episodes were better than others, though it was hard to complain about those when we got to see the Marvel Zombies! The fact it all built to the Guardians of the Multiverse assembling to battle Infinity Ultron was an added bonus and the best this series got.
2. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Score: 97%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: Embracing the wholesome aesthetics of the webslinger's original comic run while adding some fresh plot wrinkles, this family-friendly Spider-Man is a lovable incarnation of the Marvel superhero.
The newest Marvel Animation TV series rightly ranks among the studio's best offerings. A fresh take on the wall-crawler that still sticks closely to the character's classic comic book adventures, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is amazing.
Many of you will have only seen the first two episodes as you read this but, as we've watched the season in its entirety, trust us when we tell you that the show gets better and better as the season continues.
1. X-Men '97
Score: 99%
Rotten or Fresh? Fresh
Critics Consensus: Pulling off the x-traordinary feat of staying true to its beloved predecessor while charting a path forward for the franchise, X-Men '97 is simply x-cellent.
A follow-up to the classic X-Men: The Animated Series, X-Men '97 arguably improved on its predecessor in many ways. Delivering a compelling, rich narrative, the revival did right by these characters and proved the heroes are in safe hands with Marvel Studios.
There's been a lot of controversy and speculation surrounding showrunner Beau DeMayo's departure from X-Men '97. Unfortunately, we can't help but feel it's all downhill from here with What If...? season 3's Matthew Chauncey now in charge...