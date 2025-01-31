Every Marvel Studios Animation TV Show Ranked From Worst To Best According To Rotten Tomatoes

Love it or hate it, Rotten Tomatoes is now more important than ever when it comes to whether film and TV fans decide to check out the latest releases at home or in theaters, and it's not uncommon for studios to tout scores as proudly as star ratings.

Marvel Studios Animation has proven to be a big part of the Multiverse Saga with What If...? kicking things off in 2021. Since then, we've had a spin-off of a hit movie, a new take on the MCU's Spider-Man, and a revival of one of the most beloved animated TV shows ever.

To mark the release of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, we're taking a look at how each of these shows compares based on their respective Rotten Tomatoes scores. There are no "Rotten" titles but where each of these sits is bound to be a point of contention.

5. What If...? Season 3

Score: 79%

Rotten or Fresh ? Fresh

Critics Consensus: What If…?'s final slate of hypothetical adventures can be a mixed bag, but a satisfying through-line ensures that this series' overall worthiness doesn't end on a question mark.

A disappointing conclusion to the Multiversal series, What If...? season 3 went from exploring how one minor change could completely alter a timeline to essentially asking, "What If... this character was that character instead?"

Unfortunately, the show wrapped up with a damp squib of an ending for Captain Carter and little in the way of set-up for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

