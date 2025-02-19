SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale

Josh Keaton first lent his voice to Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and he's since reprised the role in several video games (his animated Spidey also made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse).

In recent years, Keaton has taken on the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in What If...? and X-Men '97. Hudson Thames, meanwhile, plays the titular wall-crawler in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

In today's season finale - you can read our full recap here - May Parker visits someone in prison who we soon learn is Peter's father, Richard Parker (the late Uncle Ben's younger brother).

This is a major departure from the comics where Richard and Mary were killed in a plane crash when Peter was still an infant. Why he's behind bars will likely be addressed in season 2; the question is, does Spidey know that this is what's become of his dad or is May keeping that from him?

We'll have to wait and see, but Marvel Animation has nailed casting Richard as Keaton lends his voice to the imprisoned patriarch of the Parker family. The actor has yet to comment on his cameo but did tease a possible appearance in the show yesterday evening.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's season 1 finale didn't include a post-credits scene but ended with several teases, including Doctor Octopus' villainous future, a strong hint that Daredevil will return, and Lonnie Lincoln's continued transformation into Tombstone.

We don't know when the series will return but both season 2 and season 3 have already been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Eight of ten episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.