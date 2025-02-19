SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale

In today's season finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Josh Keaton returns to the Marvel Universe as a character who is a huge part of Peter Parker's world. You can find more details here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 09:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Josh Keaton first lent his voice to Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man animated series and he's since reprised the role in several video games (his animated Spidey also made a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). 

In recent years, Keaton has taken on the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America in What If...? and X-Men '97. Hudson Thames, meanwhile, plays the titular wall-crawler in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

In today's season finale - you can read our full recap here - May Parker visits someone in prison who we soon learn is Peter's father, Richard Parker (the late Uncle Ben's younger brother). 

This is a major departure from the comics where Richard and Mary were killed in a plane crash when Peter was still an infant. Why he's behind bars will likely be addressed in season 2; the question is, does Spidey know that this is what's become of his dad or is May keeping that from him? 

We'll have to wait and see, but Marvel Animation has nailed casting Richard as Keaton lends his voice to the imprisoned patriarch of the Parker family. The actor has yet to comment on his cameo but did tease a possible appearance in the show yesterday evening. 

Screenshot-2025-02-19-at-14-27-30-copy

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's season 1 finale didn't include a post-credits scene but ended with several teases, including Doctor Octopus' villainous future, a strong hint that Daredevil will return, and Lonnie Lincoln's continued transformation into Tombstone.

We don't know when the series will return but both season 2 and season 3 have already been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

Eight of ten episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season Finale Recap: Spidey's Origin Revealed As [SPOILER] Debuts
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season Finale Recap: Spidey's Origin Revealed As [SPOILER] Debuts
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 9 Hero Or Menace Spoiler Recap: Norman Osborn's Plan Revealed
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 9 "Hero Or Menace" Spoiler Recap: Norman Osborn's Plan Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
krayzeman
krayzeman - 2/19/2025, 10:09 AM
Excellent show! Pleasantly surprised after the low expectations
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 10:14 AM
Peters dad Richard being alive and in jail (and May knowing about it) really surprised me the hell out of me!!.

I wonder what comic backstory they’ll go with for him , will it be he and his wife were spies like in 616 or was he a scientist like in the Ultimate comics aswell as TASM series?

Anyway , very intrigued to see where this will go and bringing in Keaton to voice him was the cherry on top not only because he did well but due to his past connection with Spider Man as arguably the best voice for him!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 10:15 AM
Honestly , this show has done so many fresh things with the character that I wouldn’t be surprised if we get Teresa Parker , Peter’s long lost sister !!.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 10:17 AM
Thought it would be a multiverse thing. Ah well they could still do something multiverse saga related in season 2 or 3, leading up to their version of Doomsday.

Next year is the 60th anniversary of Marvel animation. Could be a good way of celebrating that.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 2/19/2025, 10:19 AM
Oh wow. Thought it was just going to be Cap again. That’s a pleasant surprise. Maybe this guy killed Uncle Ben?
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 2/19/2025, 10:31 AM
@JFerguson - peter's dad killed uncle ben? That's way too dark
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 10:43 AM
@JFerguson - Maybe they put him away for that but he's innocent and there's a deeper mystery leading back to Oscorp or Kingpin.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 2/19/2025, 10:33 AM
I can't get over the animation style of this and what if. Barely watched either.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 2/19/2025, 10:44 AM
What a incredible fresh new take on Spider-Man mythos from the new origin story to Richard being alive and in prision, everything works soo well! Looking foward to the next season.

Also Scorpion was truly terrifying and a real challenge to Spider-Man. I hope that we see more of Mac Gargan in the MCU.
dragon316
dragon316 - 2/19/2025, 10:46 AM
Like look scorpion not spandex more real world look to it
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/19/2025, 11:05 AM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder