YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season Finale Recap: Spidey's Origin Revealed As [SPOILER] Debuts

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's premiere offered few insights into how Peter Parker gained his amazing abilities beyond the obvious. The finale, however, ties everything together with the aptly named "If This Be My Destiny..."

The episode opens with Spidey stopping a car theft as Nico Minoru helpfully buys him some time at school. Things between Peter and Pearl Pangan also develop somewhat when she calls him "Peter" for the first time.

At Oscorp, Norman Osborn introduces Peter and his fellow interns to Project Monolith. It turns out the experiments they were working on helped create a device that opens a door into the cosmos, giving the company access to the sort of instant space travel utilised by Thor and the Chitauri.

Norman being Norman, his idea is to harvest energy to achieve God-like power. He sounds like a madman.

With that, Doctor Strange shows up and warns of the threats Norman risks exposing their world to. The Sorcerer Supreme insists he was never there that day at Midtown High and is apprehended by Norman's men as Dr. Bentley Wittman opens the portal.

The alien from the premiere - yes, it's a Symbiote - emerges and a fight ensues with Spidey and Strange teaming up to battle the creature. The Oscorp-created spider escapes from captivity as Spidey and Strange briefly visit the Dark Dimension. When the Symbiote touches the Time Stone, it and Strange end up at Midtown High...in the past!

The Oscorp spider falls through the portal and bites the younger Peter, creating a time loop. This means the spider created in the present by Oscorp travels back in time to give the teenager his powers, a fascinating new take on the hero's origin story.

In the present, more Symbiotes ready themselves to invade Earth and we get a big Venom tease as they're sent back to where they came from. However, a small piece makes its way through and is later discovered and contained by Norman.

Peter, Nico, and Harry Osborn spend time together, with Spidey acknowledging that he can no longer trust Norman. Nico suggests that Harry start a new venture for young geniuses; he does and names it W.E.B., the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (and yes, Ned Leeds is among those he's headhunting).

Spider-Man meets with Doctor Strange at Midtown. It turns out history was altered that day, explaining the new timeline. Peter is okay with that and has accepted who he is. While Strange won't tell him the future, he tells the young hero he's ready for what's to come as The Watcher looms large in the background.

In a final montage, we learn that Amadeus Cho has remained at Oscorp, Daredevil and Jeanne Foucault (suited up as Finesse) are working together, Lonnie Lincoln has turned down the chance to join W.E.B. to lead the 110s as Tombstone, and Nico is shown communicating with her mom through the necklace she wears.

In prison, Otto Octavius has designed the extra arms he'll don as Doctor Octopus and May Parker pays a visit to an imprisoned Richard Parker, Peter's father! He's alive and wants to know how his son is doing.

With that, we get an epic final swing as Spidey declares he's ready for whatever comes his way...

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.