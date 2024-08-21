YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Head Writer Reveals Some Unexpected Marvel Characters Who Will Appear

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Head Writer Reveals Some Unexpected Marvel Characters Who Will Appear

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Head Writer Jeff Trammell reveals new details about the upcoming Disney+ series, including some obscure Marvel characters set to make their respective MCU debuts.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 21, 2024 11:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)
Source: The Official Marvel Podcast

Marvel Animation first revealed plans for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at 2022's San Diego Comic-Con. The show was titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year at the time and was mistakenly identified as a prequel to Captain America: Civil War

While it would have been pretty spectacular to see what Peter Parker was up to before meeting Iron Man, we'd later learn that the animated series takes place in an alternate reality where Norman Osborn becomes his mentor in place of Tony Stark. 

Jeff Trammell (Craig of the Creek) serves as Head Writer and recently sat down with The Official Marvel Podcast to share new details on what fans can expect from the web-slinger's return to animation. 

"You know, I want to give a cliche, 'Expect the unexpected' answer but, honestly, I think you can expect Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man," he teased. "He's hanging around New York; it's not a huge intergalactic adventure."

"It's him at his roots and there are a lot of things we, as a fanbase, take at first glance and are like, 'Oh yeah, I know this part of the story.' That's been really fun to dig into: 'Maybe you don't know everything.' There are some surprises in there and I'm really excited to dig into those. It was really fun to subvert those expectations when they've been built up for so long," Tramell added. 

A snippet of the trailer shown to fans at D23 earlier this month recently leaked online and revealed that the spider which bites Peter has supernatural origins, meaning that's at least one of the big changes being made to the hero's story.

Another is the characters Spidey finds himself surrounded by. 

"There are so many characters that aren't prototypical Spider-Man characters that we got to introduce in this series," Trammell explains. "The big one is Nico Minoru of the Runaways. I'm a huge fan of that series and Nico. I'm very excited that she's in our show."

"There's Pearl Pangan, Lonnie Lincoln...there's a few characters we're familiar with from other series as well as Spider-Man classic characters we're excited to mix it up with. I'll also say, Amadaes Cho and Jeanne Foucault will appear in our series. There's a lot of cross-pollination from the comics within this world I'm excited to dig into."

Pearl is an obscure character who first appeared in War of the Realms: New Agents of Atlas #1; she took on the name Wave after gaining the ability to control water. Lonnie Lincoln is, of course, Tombstone and Amadaes Cho is the boy genius who eventually becomes a Hulk. 

As for Jeanne, she's believed to be the daughter of Taskmaster and was enlisted to join the Avengers Academy.

That's a seriously deep dive into the comics and more than a few characters will be making their MCU debuts in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Like X-Men '97 season 2, What If...? season 3, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies, the series is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the next 18 months.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/21/2024, 11:53 AM
Ronald Reagan is my favorite mcu character
McMurdo
McMurdo - 8/21/2024, 12:05 PM
@Malatrova15 - well played
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/21/2024, 12:09 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Rpendo
Rpendo - 8/21/2024, 11:53 AM
Ronald Reagan, famous comic book character…
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/21/2024, 11:56 AM
@Rpendo - 🤷🏻‍♂️

User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/21/2024, 12:10 PM
@JoshWilding - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Spoken
Spoken - 8/21/2024, 12:44 PM
@JoshWilding - User Comment Image
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 8/21/2024, 11:55 AM
I am so torn on this. I want good content but after X-Men 97 I just want the Spidey I grew up with back which I don't see happening while this exists

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/21/2024, 12:03 PM
Don't boo, vote. Do something.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/21/2024, 12:04 PM
"While it would have been pretty spectacular to see what Peter Parker was up to before meeting Iron Man."

Stating opinion as fact.

Never change, buddy.

It'd be a slippery slope though if they were to do this.

Lucasfilm can't leave things to our imagination and have to cover every single conceivable narrative gap in SW history.

I'm aware I'm going from 1-100 here 😛
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 8/21/2024, 1:04 PM
@DravenCorvis - I see my responses to your comments yesterday and a bunch of users pointing out how weird your obsession with me has become has, more importantly, done nothing to change YOU, “buddy.”

Back on the blocked list and back to leaving you to talk to yourself, I think…I’ll miss you strange internet guy who either wants to be me or, worryingly, wants to be with me 😬 (I showed my wife your “Josh-boy” comments and she agreed: creepy AF).
r1g0r
r1g0r - 8/21/2024, 12:13 PM
anybody wonder why joshie-poo is promoting a movie about ronald goddamn reagan, on a site for comicbook movies?

AND has the balls to turn off comments.

i would LOVE to meet this idiot in person.
please, just 5 minutes.
i promise: no more articles from him.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2024, 12:14 PM
User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 8/21/2024, 12:15 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 12:20 PM
Cool , I like the eclectic mix of characters we have in this (both classic & new).

Also I have never loved the implication of Peter’s powers having a supernatural/magical origin but there’s precedent for it so I’ll reserve judgment until I see how it’s done in the show itself.

User Comment Image
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/21/2024, 12:29 PM
Amadaes Cho, I genuinely really like this character and low key would love for him to show up in the MCU. Unfortunately he's very similar to a young Peter and is essentially a smart hulk, so I'm just not sure where he fits in
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/21/2024, 12:42 PM
@SATW42 - me too.

Wasn’t his mother in AOU or was that just fan speculation?

User Comment Image

You could have him show up as Bruce’s assistant or something
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/21/2024, 12:57 PM
@TheVisionary25 - huh, I never realized she was Helen Cho, or I did but just didn't make the correlation.
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/21/2024, 12:30 PM
I was also very confused as to why there's so many Ronald Regan comments here and then I saw the article with comments turned off.

You guys really are [frick]ing weird.

