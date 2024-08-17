YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Trailer From D23 Leaks Online; Highlights Retro New Animation Style

A new trailer for Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was shown to fans at D23 last weekend and while we don't have the entire thing, 90 seconds of it has surfaced on social media today.

In that, we see the fateful moment Peter Parker is bitten by an interdimensional spider (on the teenager's neck rather than his hand) before the opening credits kick in with a remix of the wall-crawler's classic theme song.

Hudson Thames, who voiced Spider-Man in What If...?, appears to be doing something a little different here and the animation style is far removed from Marvel Studios' previous Disney+ offerings.

It could prove somewhat divisive but is a refreshing approach to the character and one which has received a largely positive response from fans on social media.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Marvel Animation hasn't officially announced the full voice cast, though Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn were all listed in a copyright filing for the series. Colman Domingo has been confirmed as Norman Osborn.

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

We're still waiting on a premiere date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but, like X-Men '97 season 2, What If...? season 3, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies, it's expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the next 18 months.

Check out this leaked footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the X post below and stay tuned for updates.