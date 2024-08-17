YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Trailer From D23 Leaks Online; Highlights Retro New Animation Style

Footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which premiered at D23 last weekend, has leaked online and showcases the Disney+ series' unique animation style and opening credits. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 17, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

A new trailer for Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was shown to fans at D23 last weekend and while we don't have the entire thing, 90 seconds of it has surfaced on social media today. 

In that, we see the fateful moment Peter Parker is bitten by an interdimensional spider (on the teenager's neck rather than his hand) before the opening credits kick in with a remix of the wall-crawler's classic theme song. 

Hudson Thames, who voiced Spider-Man in What If...?, appears to be doing something a little different here and the animation style is far removed from Marvel Studios' previous Disney+ offerings. 

It could prove somewhat divisive but is a refreshing approach to the character and one which has received a largely positive response from fans on social media. 

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming Spider-Man in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

Marvel Animation hasn't officially announced the full voice cast, though Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn were all listed in a copyright filing for the series. Colman Domingo has been confirmed as Norman Osborn. 

"It follows the pattern that you see in [Captain America:] Civil War," Marvel Animation executive Brad Winderbaum previously said of the show. "Down to Peter getting the broken Blu-ray player from the trash and he walks into his department for the famous moment where Tony stark is waiting for him to offer him the stark internship and take him to Berlin."

"But because of things that happen in the Multiverse...because of new, random occurrences, it's not Tony Stark who's waiting for him there. It's Norman Osborn and that sends his life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe."

We're still waiting on a premiere date for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man but, like X-Men '97 season 2, What If...? season 3, Eyes of Wakanda, and Marvel Zombies, it's expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in the next 18 months.

Check out this leaked footage from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the X post below and stay tuned for updates.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Stills Highlight The Show's Spectacular Animation Style
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 8/17/2024, 6:03 AM
It’s creative, and a solid call back to the OG comics, but I’d have to see the story play out.
TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/17/2024, 6:05 AM
Sit yo fat ass down sir!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 6:13 AM
The animation kinda reminds me of this…

?si=8jncsV5tBtWLJM36

I have watched it a few times now and it’s growing on me but still not completely sold yet.

Also I’m sure some won’t like the rap portion but I enjoyed the intro (both visually & auditory) , especially it opening with a remixed version of the 60’s theme.

Anyway , it’s promising so far thus looking forward to more!!.
TPO4305
TPO4305 - 8/17/2024, 6:19 AM
The Security Guy is just trying to do his job making sure no one is recording….


A Person Records the Security Guy not properly doing his job and accidentally reveals the Spider-Man Trailer Zoinks.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 6:23 AM
@TPO4305 - the guy recording:

User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/17/2024, 6:27 AM
Cancel this shit and give the people what they want

User Comment Image
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/17/2024, 6:50 AM
@FireandBlood - You posted the wrong picture.

User Comment Image
MarvelousMarty
MarvelousMarty - 8/17/2024, 6:29 AM
I think I like the look of it.
HOTSHOT
HOTSHOT - 8/17/2024, 6:30 AM
I'm still sorely disappointed that this isn't an origin story for MCU Spidey

But it could be good. I'll give it a shot.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 6:38 AM
@HOTSHOT - while it would have been nice to see Uncle Ben finally and the homemade suit again , I get why it is it’s own thing now…

Peter wasn’t Spider Man for too long before Tony came to him and he certainly didn’t face any super villains or anyone big beforehand (Vulture in HC was his first one) so it would be very limiting imo but now they have alot of freedom to create their own version
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 8/17/2024, 6:38 AM
wtf was that shit?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/17/2024, 6:41 AM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I wonder how long Peter will have his Proto-suit in this if they are using it in the intro…

Going by previous artwork , it seems like he goes through a few suits atleast before settling on the classic one.
AC1
AC1 - 8/17/2024, 6:45 AM
That actually looked surprisingly creative and much better than I thought it'd be. Cool getting an alternative take on the character but it'd also be cool if the '90s version could get a revival as well to coexist with X-Men 97.

Wonder if this Spidey could pop up (even if it's just a cameo) in Beyond the Spider-Verse since that's been delayed a couple years.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 8/17/2024, 6:52 AM
Love this.

