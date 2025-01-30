YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Showrunner Hints At Role For THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is off to a good start on Disney+. The first two episodes premiered yesterday and, as we write this, it sits at 96% on Rotten Tomatoes (unlikely many other MCU TV shows, critics got to see the entire series in advance).

Now, showrunner Jeff Trammell has dropped a big hint about what's to come in the Marvel Animation TV show by sharing a recent X post from The Spectacular Spider-Man star Josh Keaton.

As you can see below, Keaton appears to have attended some sort of cast event, prompting Trammell to say, "Huh... Would ya look at that..." We're not going to spoil whether the actor lends his voice to a character in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man - you'll have to wait and see - but in a Reddit AMA this week, Trammell repeatedly shared his love of the series.

"My favorites were the 90's series and The Spectacular Spider-Man," he told one fan. "They definitely influenced my storytelling, especially the slow-burn approach to building the villains, which is a big lesson I took from Spectacular."

"I would just say the wide breadth of Spider-Man shows, such as the 90's series, Spectacular Spider-Man, the original 60's series, Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," Trammell added. "They all have something really special and enticing for me as a storyteller."

The writer also commented on Uncle Ben's importance to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's version of Peter Parker. "I think Spider-Man fans are conditioned to expect certain things, but one thing I wanted to do here was make sure Uncle Ben's lessons are something that encapsulate Peter throughout his life," he teased. "I wanna make sure that his presence isn't just from one big lesson but numerous lessons he's imparted in Peter from the beginning."

While Keaton could show up as any number of characters from the wider Spider-Man Universe, we know he's not playing Daredevil. Instead, the MCU's Man Without Fear, Charlie Cox, will reprise his live-action role to play a black-suited Variant.

"We never thought we'd be able to use Daredevil, much less Charlie as Daredevil," Trammell admitted, "so that was really cool and we're really excited for him to be a part of the show."

As well as voicing Peter Parker in The Spectacular Spider-Man, Keaton has played the web-slinger in video games like Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions and Spider-Man: Edge of Time.

Who do you think Keaton could be playing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Huh... Would ya look at that... https://t.co/Qnxz96UoC7 — Jeff Trammell (@MrJeffTrammell) January 30, 2025

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.