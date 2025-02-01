YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Teaser Showcases The Villains We'll See In Upcoming Episodes

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premiered on Disney+ earlier this week and, on Wednesday, we're getting three more instalments of the Marvel Animation series (check back here then for our recaps).

Spidey has already squared off with Butane, but if the newly released teaser below is any indication, we'll soon see the wall-crawler battle everyone from Speed-Demon to Scorpion, and perhaps even Doctor Octopus. It also looks like the hero will go one-on-one with the Man Without Fear, Daredevil.

During a recent Reddit AMA, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell said, "I'm really excited for you guys to see our version of Scorpion. He is exactly as deranged and scary as he should be."

"Since we're telling a new story featuring our Peter, I wanted to open up the world to more Marvel characters that haven't been used," he added. "For me it was finding characters that I thought would be fun to see in the series and that I'm a fan of to widen and broaden to a new audience."

As for the way the show gradually moves further away from what we've seen in the MCU, Trammell explained, "It was definitely an open sandbox, it really just opened up the world to us and we were able to pull things from the MCU timelines that align, and we could also experiment with new things!"

"It was super collaborative, we were able to work with the Marvel Comics team, and my favorite comic writer Christos Gage to create something great for the show," the writer revealed. "He brought us ideas that worked really well within this world."

Check out this new look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man in the players below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.