YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Trailer Released As Showrunner Weighs In On Hudson Thames "Woke" Remarks

Marvel Animation has released a new trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man offering a glimpse at what's to come throughout the remainder of the season this February.

In the minute-long sneak peek, Spidey battles Scorpion, Speed-Demon, and even Daredevil; unfortunately, what's proven to be a successful launch has been somewhat overshadowed in recent days.

Earlier this week, an excerpt from an interview with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man star Hudson Thames was published. In that, the actor was asked about the decision to introduce a diverse cast of characters from the hero's corner of the Marvel Universe.

"I thought it was awesome," he started. "I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn't, and I was like, 'Yes, this is great, it's so well written,' like it feels real."

"I'm the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what's happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice," Thames added.

His remarks have received widespread negative backlash on social media, with many demanding Marvel recast the wall-crawler. Many have argued that the actor is either showing a distinctly non-Peter Parker outlook on life or trying to placate the type of fans who should be ignored.

As part of a Reddit AMA, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man showrunner Jeff Trammell was asked about the controversy and said:

"Ha, I love Hudson and didn’t focus too much on what he said. I believe he simply misspoke, and I know that’s been weighing on him. I think we made a fantastic show that is going to appeal to a wide audience and hopefully captures what I love about this Spider-Man: that he’s a guy who cares deeply about the people around him and always tries to do the right thing."

He's probably right, to be fair, and while Thames did cause a bit of a social media sh*tstorm on Tuesday, that's unlikely to have reached the vast majority of those who tuned into the show's two-episode premiere.

Check out that new trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man below (and keep an eye out for a ComicBookMovie.com mention).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

The first two episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.