YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Review Roundup And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Review Roundup And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The reviews are in for the entirety of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's first season, and while we're sure you already know how we felt about the show, what are other critics saying? Find out here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 29, 2025 12:01 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

The reviews are in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and they're so far overwhelmingly positive.

There are some complaints about the series not being quite as topical as X-Men '97, though that feels like an apples-and-oranges-type of comparison given how different that team's world is to Peter Parker's. The storytelling itself does receive a lot of praise, though. 

Beyond that, the show's divisive visuals appear to have struck a chord with the majority of critics as has the fact the series takes its cues from the web-slinger's early adventures dreamed up by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

It's a little too soon for a definitive Rotten Tomatoes score for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man yet but, as we write this, it sits at a spectacular 100%. We'll see if that changes over the coming days; for now, you can read a roundup of verdicts from the trades and various entertainment websites below.

The Hollywood Reporter highlights the show's aforementioned visuals by explaining, "Using a 3D cel-shaded technique that allows it to echo vintage Steve Ditko-era Spider-Man, the series straddles vintage and contemporary well, almost achieving a Roy Lichtenstein pop art sensibility, only much more earnest."

"Action scenes utilize comic book panel framings and the primary color-dominated palette is the very opposite of the brooding, adult-skewing animé styling so frequently utilized in a nod to maturity and coolness," the trade continued.

Variety, meanwhile, adds, "Full of popular Marvel characters, a stellar voice cast and numerous Easter eggs, 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' captures everything fans have always loved about Spidey while delivering a fresh take on the teen superhero’s beginnings."

"Simply spectacular from start to finish," GamesRadar+ writes, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cleverly remixes Marvel lore to offer a fresh take on the web-slinger that makes an impact. Colman Domingo's fresh interpretation of Norman Osborn and Eugene Byrd's heartfelt Lonnie are the MVPs, but this wonderful cast of characters is one for the ages."

IGN concludes, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man makes a bold change to Spidey’s MCU story and the result is an animated series that’s fun and smart with a hint of genuine danger," and AV Club calls the show an "energetic, carefully crafted, and endearing animated series."

Den of Geek wasn't quite so keen. "By the end of its finale, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hasn’t broken any new ground but it has made its case as a low-stakes comfort watch that merits a second season," the site's review posits. "That would have felt like a resounding success for Marvel fans in a pre-X-Men '97 world."

Paste Magazine counters that by calling Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man "a fresh new take on classic Spider-Man" and The DisInsider declares it, "A delightfully entertaining new animated series."

In our review, we concluded by stating, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

As a bonus for getting this far, enjoy Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's catchy opening credits below...

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 The Parker Luck Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked
Related:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 2 "The Parker Luck" Spoiler Recap: The Truth Is Unmasked
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 1 Amazing Fantasy Spoiler Recap: A New Take On HOMECOMING
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Episode 1 "Amazing Fantasy" Spoiler Recap: A New Take On HOMECOMING

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 1/29/2025, 12:18 PM
I think my favorite part about this show is that every character we've seen so far is a hero or villain from the comics. I wonder how they're going to come into their powers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 12:37 PM
@comicfan100 - that’s true thinking about it…

I was even surprised by some on the intern teams such as Jeanne Foucault aka Finesse and Asha with their supervisor being Bentley Wittman aka The Wizard.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 1/29/2025, 12:43 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Yup. Luna Snow was also shown on Harry Osborn's social media.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/29/2025, 12:55 PM
@comicfan100 - I saw that

Also Curt Connors too though genderswapped and race swapped as Carla Connors it seems.

Also another reimagined one is Butane , an obscure character from the comics

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:18 PM
Trashy show for trashy people.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 1/29/2025, 12:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - not really, every Spider Man Animated series is made for a different Spider Man generation.

As bad as the animation looks, it's still better than the 2003 series
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:43 PM
@KaptainKhaos -

Low hurdle to jump over?

This is for the trashy generation apparently.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 12:18 PM
Damn that's a great score! its on when i get off
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/29/2025, 12:23 PM
@narrow290 - Could have been higher, lol, joking obviously but just checked and only from 20 reviews, Xmen 97' has 80 so we'll see where it ends up but making me reconsider my decision to skip it currently (mostly due to animation style and being otherverse).
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:24 PM
@narrow290 -

It isn't accurate.

No one believes this is how all the critics really feel.

The lefty media wants revenge against Trump and conservatives, so they will lie and troll and say this show is great.

Some of them will legitimately think the writers are brave and stunning and are worthy of praise.

But they aren't. They deserve condemnation.

They are social engineering kids and adults with destructive outlooks.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - I wonder what these destructive outlooks are.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/29/2025, 12:21 PM
Boo hoo wahh the art style is horrible, race swap blah blah…

So excited for this, esp with these reviews, eat it haters.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/29/2025, 12:23 PM
@ReverseFlasher - Do not mind at all the Osborns being race swapped. It’s Connors that’s got me irate. Just… unnecessary. Wouldn’t have minded a race swap on that, but completely changing the gender? Just stupidity at its finest. Plenty of great female characters in Spidey lore so it’s not necessary. But Disney is gonna Disney…
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 1/29/2025, 12:27 PM
@fanboy03191 - They made Connors a woman? I remember months ago I was damn sure they made Osborn black because Giancarlo Esposito was going to voice him and also play him in the MCU. And I'd have been fine with that (usually I'm not). But nah, they wasted him on Sidewinder instead.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 1/29/2025, 12:28 PM
@fanboy03191 - sony did it with doc ock in spiderverse too, didn't mind that tbh.

If you simply view these things as elseworlds or alternate takes, and go into them with an open mind, they are easily enjoyed imo.
Spike101
Spike101 - 1/29/2025, 12:35 PM
@fanboy03191 - what??? Oh no not more of this stupidity 🤦‍♂️ Can’t they just present these wonderful characters as Stan, Steve and Jack intended, just once?
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/29/2025, 1:06 PM
@ReverseFlasher - I didn’t either as it was clearly a multiverse film. This is different for me. I know it’s a different universe as well but they just did it to do it, and that I do not agree with.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/29/2025, 1:07 PM
@Spike101 - Guess not.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:21 PM
"It's a little too soon for a definitive Rotten Tomatoes score for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man yet but, as we write this, it sits at a spectacular 100%. We'll see if that changes over the coming days"

You don't say?!

We'll be waiting with baited breath to see if a subpar thing doesn't keep a 100% rotten tomatoes score.
narrow290
narrow290 - 1/29/2025, 12:23 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Hahahahahaha keep crying. So happy I unblocked you
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:25 PM
@narrow290 -

You blocked me?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:26 PM
@narrow290 -

Is that anything like you crying for communities negativity impacted by Trump's presidency?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2025, 12:47 PM
@narrow290 - because we should actually be taking pleasure in communities that have been negativity impacted by Trump's presidency

:/
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:44 PM
@ObserverIO -

It depends on the community.
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 1/29/2025, 12:21 PM
I see the appeal but there were too many changes, a lot unnecessary for me to keep invested. Those who enjoy it, great. Glad you find joy in it. But a lot of the classic fans are not going to dig this. Just my two cents. Not here to troll or whatever. I liked the animation and Osborn seemed well characterized. Perhaps I’ll check in on the next episodes after I’ve had time to digest but right now? It’s a miss.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:26 PM
@fanboy03191 -

What was changed?
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/29/2025, 12:28 PM
@fanboy03191 - I get folk having issues with changes, I realy do, and if only for surface level reasons prone to feel the same. A comment the other day made me consider it another way, by changing certain characters could mean less assumptions of how things will pan out in if they changed something that obvious what else is different kind of way.

If THAT is a primary reason, by an obvious change to Osborne the GA is more likely to wonder if/when/how he switches to villain or not then that could work even if again I get why some would take issue with it.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/29/2025, 1:04 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Curt connors is gender swapped and race swapped lol
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 1:45 PM
@Gabimaru -

Yikes. Thanks.

Fanboy, what changed?
DrDReturns
DrDReturns - 1/29/2025, 12:28 PM
And worth every penny, I'm sure...

The show is an insult to the character, the source material and all things Spider-man.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:29 PM
@DrDReturns -

Feige is a Marxist fool.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2025, 12:58 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea -
2. The second thing.
3. The first thing again.
4. Something different from the second thing.
5. The third thing again.
6. The third thing for a third time.
7. The second thing a second time.
8. The first thing for a fifth time.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/29/2025, 12:58 PM
@DrDReturns - And don't get me started on Spidey And His Amazing Friends! It shows Spider-Man fighting crime in elementary school, which is clearly not canon. Harrumph, etc.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:28 PM
Let's list everything wrong with this show.

1. The white guy being awkward, and not being true to himself, trying to be like his schoolmates.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/29/2025, 12:36 PM
Will season 2 have Spidey fighting ICE agents who are dragging Maribel Juanita Willars and Luciana Alvarez out of class?
JFerguson
JFerguson - 1/29/2025, 12:41 PM
“As a bonus for getting this far”

There Josh goes again thinking he’s doing us a solid by posting something we can easily find with a google search
Pictilli
Pictilli - 1/29/2025, 12:41 PM
Race replaced characters, no thanks.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/29/2025, 12:44 PM
@Ikusa - Here is the user you confused me with
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/29/2025, 1:01 PM
@AnEye - I know who both of you are hehehe. Lets just say that if I rolled some paper into a ball I would make AnEye using the art of..... well you know.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/29/2025, 1:08 PM
@ObserverIO - You think you know me...

But you truly don't 😏
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder