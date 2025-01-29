YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Review Roundup And Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

The reviews are in for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and they're so far overwhelmingly positive.

There are some complaints about the series not being quite as topical as X-Men '97, though that feels like an apples-and-oranges-type of comparison given how different that team's world is to Peter Parker's. The storytelling itself does receive a lot of praise, though.

Beyond that, the show's divisive visuals appear to have struck a chord with the majority of critics as has the fact the series takes its cues from the web-slinger's early adventures dreamed up by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

It's a little too soon for a definitive Rotten Tomatoes score for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man yet but, as we write this, it sits at a spectacular 100% . We'll see if that changes over the coming days; for now, you can read a roundup of verdicts from the trades and various entertainment websites below.

The Hollywood Reporter highlights the show's aforementioned visuals by explaining, "Using a 3D cel-shaded technique that allows it to echo vintage Steve Ditko-era Spider-Man, the series straddles vintage and contemporary well, almost achieving a Roy Lichtenstein pop art sensibility, only much more earnest."

"Action scenes utilize comic book panel framings and the primary color-dominated palette is the very opposite of the brooding, adult-skewing animé styling so frequently utilized in a nod to maturity and coolness," the trade continued.

Variety, meanwhile, adds, "Full of popular Marvel characters, a stellar voice cast and numerous Easter eggs, 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' captures everything fans have always loved about Spidey while delivering a fresh take on the teen superhero’s beginnings."

"Simply spectacular from start to finish," GamesRadar+ writes, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cleverly remixes Marvel lore to offer a fresh take on the web-slinger that makes an impact. Colman Domingo's fresh interpretation of Norman Osborn and Eugene Byrd's heartfelt Lonnie are the MVPs, but this wonderful cast of characters is one for the ages."

IGN concludes, "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man makes a bold change to Spidey’s MCU story and the result is an animated series that’s fun and smart with a hint of genuine danger," and AV Club calls the show an "energetic, carefully crafted, and endearing animated series."

Den of Geek wasn't quite so keen. "By the end of its finale, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man hasn’t broken any new ground but it has made its case as a low-stakes comfort watch that merits a second season," the site's review posits. "That would have felt like a resounding success for Marvel fans in a pre-X-Men '97 world."

Paste Magazine counters that by calling Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man "a fresh new take on classic Spider-Man" and The DisInsider declares it, "A delightfully entertaining new animated series."

In our review, we concluded by stating, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

As a bonus for getting this far, enjoy Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's catchy opening credits below...

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres on Disney+ on January 29, 2025.