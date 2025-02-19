YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU

Footage of the wall-crawler's final swing in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is receiving a lot of love and may be better than anything we've seen in the live-action MCU. We also have a new poster!

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 19, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Man (Animated)

Spider-Man is in safe hands with Marvel Studios but, in an effort to differentiate this web-slinger from those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, some much-loved aspects of the character haven't really found their way into the MCU.

We've seen Tom Holland's Peter Parker protect Queens, battle Mysterio in London, and team up with his Variants at the Statue of Liberty. However, it wasn't until Spider-Man: No Way Home that fans got a "final swing" through Manhattan...and even that was shorter than most would like. 

Chances are Spider-Man 4 will change things, but in the season finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (you can read a full breakdown of all the biggest moments and spoilers here), we get a truly spectacular final swing.

In fact, this is arguably better than anything we've seen in the MCU to date and Marvel Studios might want to take its cues from the series for web-slinging in general. 

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, impressive visuals will surely be a given. Still, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has surprised many fans with just how great it is and will now be a tough act to follow. 

Check out a clip featuring Spidey's swing and a new poster for the series below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale
Related:

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN's Josh Keaton Voices [SPOILER] In YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Finale
YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season Finale Recap: Spidey's Origin Revealed As [SPOILER] Debuts
Recommended For You:

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN Season Finale Recap: Spidey's Origin Revealed As [SPOILER] Debuts

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/19/2025, 1:11 PM
I wish I could say this was a good start but the inconsistencies and dog water animation is holding it back imo
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/19/2025, 1:12 PM
User Comment Image

Glad to see the positive reception of it. Bring on more quality content!

I will check it out eventually but not in a huge rush. Doubt we'll get the 90s Spider-man back in his own series anytime soon
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 1:14 PM
It took Tom Holland's Spider-Man a solo movie trilogy and three Avengers movies (including Civil War) to get to where he was at the end of NWH.

YFNSM already there.
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/19/2025, 1:57 PM
@ObserverIO - Now watch how all that character development hits different when next see him
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/19/2025, 2:25 PM
@KwisatzHaderach - Most likely will be massive, epic multiversey thing with shoe-horned character moments that make no sense when you think about them. Maybe he'll even learn that with great power comes great responsibility this time, lol. Again.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/19/2025, 1:18 PM
How can It be when it gets Norman Osborn design wrong? Good writing doesnt matter,when they designs aré not respected and the colors aré changed we got a non starter
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/19/2025, 1:21 PM
ummmmmmm...

User Comment Image

what was soooooooooooo great about his "final swing" ... looked just like all the Spiderman movies
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/19/2025, 1:24 PM
"Spider-Man is in safe hands with Marvel Studios"

User Comment Image
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 2/19/2025, 1:27 PM
Still not watching it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/19/2025, 1:46 PM
That’s cool , I especially like him doing it in the bright lights of the city…

However I think I enjoy the FFH and especially NWH final swing more (the latter probably my favorite of the 3 so far)!!.

?si=jQwmxxLroMJXhter
fanboy03191
fanboy03191 - 2/19/2025, 1:53 PM
Er, FFH had a very good final swing.
SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 2/19/2025, 2:05 PM
NWH was the best imo.
DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 2/19/2025, 2:26 PM
Really great show. Spectacular Spider-Man, Spider-Man TAS, MTV Spider-Man and this are the best Spider-Man shows!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder