YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN's Final Swing Might Be Better Than Anything We've Seen In The MCU

Spider-Man is in safe hands with Marvel Studios but, in an effort to differentiate this web-slinger from those played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, some much-loved aspects of the character haven't really found their way into the MCU.

We've seen Tom Holland's Peter Parker protect Queens, battle Mysterio in London, and team up with his Variants at the Statue of Liberty. However, it wasn't until Spider-Man: No Way Home that fans got a "final swing" through Manhattan...and even that was shorter than most would like.

Chances are Spider-Man 4 will change things, but in the season finale of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (you can read a full breakdown of all the biggest moments and spoilers here), we get a truly spectacular final swing.

In fact, this is arguably better than anything we've seen in the MCU to date and Marvel Studios might want to take its cues from the series for web-slinging in general.

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton at the helm, impressive visuals will surely be a given. Still, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has surprised many fans with just how great it is and will now be a tough act to follow.

Check out a clip featuring Spidey's swing and a new poster for the series below.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The talented voice cast includes Hudson Thames, Colman Domingo, Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox.

The head writer is Jeff Trammell and Mel Zwyer is the supervising director. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Trammell serve as executive producers.

In our review of the series, we concluded by saying, "Amazing, spectacular, and downright astonishing - Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man exceeds every expectation and is a true love letter to the world's greatest superhero...the end result is the ultimate Spider-Man TV series."

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are now streaming on Disney+.