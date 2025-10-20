DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Whether He'll Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has the potential to be the web-slinger's best movie yet, especially as it will embrace the comics by placing Peter Parker front and centre in a street-level adventure.

With a story like that, there are certain expectations; a meeting with Daredevil, for example. The character is one of Spidey's closest allies on the page and crossed paths with Peter as lawyer Matt Murdock in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Fans want it and we know that Charlie Cox wants it, but will a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up ever grace our screens?

In a newly surfaced interview from New York Comic Con, Cox was asked if he'll appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I know they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I was filming something in London," he said, "which I am not, I'm not in Spider-Man."

Do we believe him? Well, there's always a chance that the actor is attempting to maintain the element of surprise; it was only weeks ago that Mark Ruffalo was denying his involvement with the movie and he's literally just been spotted on set.

Even so, it's not looking overly likely that Daredevil will appear. Marvel Studios must be aware of how much fans want to see the Man Without Fear team up with Spider-Man, but for now, it seems the priority is to focus on the wall-crawler crossing paths with The Punisher and The Hulk.

That's not to say Daredevil won't get a cameo. However, it all depends on how Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 ends and whether Marvel Studios intends to keep that series completely separate from what's happening in the movies.

We're sure these two will eventually cross paths, but for now, it won't be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At least we know that Cox will return as Matt Murdock in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, meaning we can expect more spectacular animated action...

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (2025) pic.twitter.com/qSzNhk3bxE — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) February 11, 2025

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a divisive era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper.

Instead, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with (and at some point fighting) The Punisher to take on a Savage Hulk, with The Scorpion thrown in for good measure.

Several other villains are reportedly set to appear in the movie, including Tombstone, Tarantula, Boomerang, and Ramrod. There's been some chatter online about the Venom Symbiote factoring into the story, potentially setting the stage for Mac Gargan to eventually don the alien costume.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.