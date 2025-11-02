RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Bring Back A Polarizing Character From The Previous Trilogy

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will represent a new begriming of sorts for Tom Holland's take on the iconic Marvel Comics wall-crawler, and is believed to be the first film in a second trilogy. Despite this fresh start, Peter Parker won't be leaving every connection to his former life behind.

Both Zebdaya and Jacob Batalon have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds - albeit in a more limited capacity - and it sounds like another former classmate of Parker's will also put in an appearance.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson will be a part of Brand New Day.

Though Thompson is generally depicted as a physically-imposing jock bully, Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced Revolori as a spoiled rich kid who took a disliking to Peter, possibly in an attempt to add some more comic relief. This version of the character proved to be highly divisive, and Flash only made a brief appearance in No Way Home.

A previous casting call revealed that Peter will meet a new group of college mates, so unless Flash ends up attending the same college (hasn't Parker suffered enough?), we'd say Revolori will most likely only have a minor role in the movie.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be okay with more Flash Thompson?

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.