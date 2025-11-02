RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Bring Back A Polarizing Character From The Previous Trilogy

According to a new rumor, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of a character from the previous trilogy that most fans assumed (hoped?) we'd seen the last of...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 02, 2025 05:11 PM EST

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will represent a new begriming of sorts for Tom Holland's take on the iconic Marvel Comics wall-crawler, and is believed to be the first film in a second trilogy. Despite this fresh start, Peter Parker won't be leaving every connection to his former life behind.

Both Zebdaya and Jacob Batalon have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as MJ and Ned Leeds - albeit in a more limited capacity - and it sounds like another former classmate of Parker's will also put in an appearance.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Tony Revolori's Flash Thompson will be a part of Brand New Day.

Though Thompson is generally depicted as a physically-imposing jock bully, Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced Revolori as a spoiled rich kid who took a disliking to Peter, possibly in an attempt to add some more comic relief. This version of the character proved to be highly divisive, and Flash only made a brief appearance in No Way Home

A previous casting call revealed that Peter will meet a new group of college mates, so unless Flash ends up attending the same college (hasn't Parker suffered enough?), we'd say Revolori will most likely only have a minor role in the movie.

What do you make of this rumor? Would you be okay with more Flash Thompson?

Brand New Day's cast also includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, and Sadie Sink in an undisclosed role. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/2/2025, 5:39 PM

Flash, MJ, and Ned all suck. They were all cast during Hollywood's DEI frenzy. They are all NOTHING like in the comics.

Time to get rid of all of them.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 11/2/2025, 5:55 PM
@DocSpock - You can’t spell friends without DEI

Flash should be a young Alan Ritchson type and MJ should be super hot red head model type not an antisocial femcel with the body of a teenage boy and an ironing board for a chest.

Side note, Anton Yelchin would’ve been an amazing Harry Osborn.

User Comment Image
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 11/2/2025, 5:59 PM
@BruceWayng - Come on- the cast and their portrayals of the characters were nothing like the comics. I still role my eyes sometimes at Ned Leeds being Peter’s “best friend” in this series. He’s clearly a Ganke adaption. To me, Ned will always be the asshole reporter who swooped in to go after Betty. Peter hated him in the comics lol.
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 11/2/2025, 5:46 PM
Thanks, but no thanks
bobevanz
bobevanz - 11/2/2025, 5:49 PM
Anyone from the last three movies is fair game and safe to assume they'll come back. What a scoop
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/2/2025, 5:51 PM
Please no! The side-characters in MCU Spider-Man felt like they came from the [frick]ing Disney channel (some literally did lol). We need a new direction for MCU Spidey, not more of the same Jon Watts crap!
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 11/2/2025, 5:57 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - I’m inclined to agree. I’m a huge fan of the original comics, Kurt Busiek’s Untold Tales series and the early Ultimate stuff so I was expecting that in the MCU but was sorely let down by what we got. I hated that the school was a science academy that basically wrote your ticket, hated the decathlon team angle, and Flash being a fellow nerd but a rich kid. No disrespect to Tony Revolori- he actually did well at some of Flash’s character aspects but I’m always critical of that stuff as Spidey is my all time favorite comic character. Chris Zylka is still the best on screen portrayal of the character.
GComix85
GComix85 - 11/2/2025, 5:59 PM
I swear every other news article on this site labels something in the story as "polarizing", "controversial", or "divisive". You can always find people who like or dislike something.

Here's a better headline: "RUMOR: SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Will Bring Back A Character From The Previous Trilogy"

How about just reporting a story and not opinions on stories?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/2/2025, 6:02 PM
@GComix85 - exactly

Saying something is polarizing on this site especially isn’t shocking news either lol
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 11/2/2025, 6:01 PM
flash in name only
AlanWarlock
AlanWarlock - 11/2/2025, 6:09 PM
But what will the guys who want to blather about "Hollywood's DEI frenzy" do in that instance?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/2/2025, 6:09 PM
I think this version of Flash was fine in the Watts trilogy..

I mean I wouldn’t want him to be Agent Venom but I could see him potentially being a nice ally to Peter (which is the essence of Flash to me as a bully turned friend) which he already kinda was in NWH & such.

They have implied that his parents are rich but neglectful in this take hence his attention seeking and attitude comes from his insecurities which is something that could be fleshed out more in the future which I wouldn’t mind if he is indeed back in BND!!.

User Comment Image

