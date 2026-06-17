Spider-Man: Brand New Day 4K Trailer Screenshots Reveal Another Surprising Link To The X-Men

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was finally released earlier today. While it would have been instantly familiar to those of you who watched the leaked versions earlier this month, seeing it in 4K is a long-overdue, welcome treat.

We'll have a more in-depth breakdown for you tomorrow, but now that we can watch the trailer without any annoying watermarks, it's easy to spot some intriguing new details.

Thanks to some 4K screenshots from the preview, we can explore those and all the most eye-catching moments from this spectacular sneak peek (tickets for the movie went on sale earlier today and are reportedly selling out fast).

Chief among them is the mention of an unexpected comic book character on Ned Leeds' board of Spider-Man research. Carlos Rodriguez is identified as a "Latino Parkour Prodigy" who may or may not be New York's web-slinger.

On the page, he's a member of the Y-Men, a gang of criminals operating out of the closed La Jolla Paintball Arena in California. When mutant tattoo artist Leon Nunez got into debt to them for $18,000, he offered the group superpowers to pay it off. Later, Rodriguez used his powers to break his brother, Julio Rodriguez, out of prison.

Despite proving a formidable force, the Y-Men were defeated by the Young X-Men and de-powered by Ink's new Phoenix force-like power.

With the Department of Damage Control reportedly rounding up mutants in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this is an intriguing Easter Egg and one that continues to tease the MCU's X-Men (even though Rodriguez wasn't technically a mutant himself).

Check out these 4K screenshots from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.