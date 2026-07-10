Spider-Man: Brand New Day: Details On The Hand's Leader And A Surprise Link To Rocket Raccoon - Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad remains a mystery to us, and the movie's upcoming "Art of" book makes no mention of Sadie Sink's mystery antagonist.

Of course, we know from trailers and promo art that the wall-crawler will encounter the likes of The Scorpion, Boomerang, Tarantula, Tombstone, and even a rampaging Savage Hulk, so Peter Parker will definitely have his hands full later this month.

AIPT has shared some insights from the book, including remarks from Spider-Man: Brand New Day producer Emily Fong. "It was a delicate balance of picking ones that fans would recognise as well as some that are more niche, but not too niche," she explained. "We wanted to focus on the sequence of characters that Peter could take down or handle within maybe a day or two."

Fong also revealed that The Hand, which returns to the MCU for the first time since its defeat in Netflix's The Defenders, has been without leadership, but may now finally realise its potential under new guidance.

If Elektra is leading them, then we could be in store for a wild cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day ahead of her return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 next year. Fans remain hopeful that the ninjas have been dispatched to try and free Matt Murdock, leading to a team-up that ends with Daredevil telling Spidey he'll remain behind bars.

That may be wishful thinking, and Wong could just be referring to that mystery female character who seems to be in charge of the group.

Many fans expect that the Department of Damage Control will be up to no good in the movie, and the book confirms that they've assembled weapons from salvaged Chitauri, Sakaaran, and Rocket Raccoon technology. The latter getting a mention is unexpected, but is likely a result of the time the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise's lead spent on Earth in Avengers: Endgame.

Jean DeWolff, meanwhile, is described as an important sounding board for the web-slinger in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with their relationship developing as the movie's story plays out.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31.