Spider-Man: Brand New Day Enhanced Trailer Image Reveals Face Of Sadie Sink's Mystery Character

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Enhanced Trailer Image Reveals Face Of Sadie Sink's Mystery Character

A closer look at the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer has partially revealed Sadie Sink's masked character, while we also have confirmation of who Tramell Tillman is playing in the MCU.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 18, 2026 06:06 AM EST

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was released yesterday, but for those of you who watched the leaked version, it was light on surprises. Still, seeing it in 4K was a welcome treat, and one that means we now have a much closer look at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

As expected, she is indeed the one in the green and yellow jacket, which feels like a very deliberate nod to the comic book costume worn by Jean. Is the Stranger Things alum really playing the mutant, though?

That's what several insiders have repeatedly said, and short of this being one of the biggest superhero movie misinformation campaigns ever, it seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day will indeed mark the MCU debut of Marvel Girl. 

Why is Jean seemingly this movie's lead villain, though? It could be that she's lashing out after being captured by the Department of Damage Control. Alternatively, the young hero may have fallen under their influence, something the comic book version of the character has a history with, based on what's happened with the Phoenix Force.

Lending some weight to theories that the DODC are the movie's true villains is long-overdue confirmation that Tramell Tillman is playing William Metzger. That's revealed in the subtitles for the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

As a reminder, his comic book counterpart was introduced as a prominent Anti-Mutant activist. A prominent leader in the Anti-Mutant Militia, he could be a central figure heading into the MCU's next Saga, especially if the DODC use the Stark Industries technology they seized to create mutant-hunting Sentinels. 

Back to "Jean," though, and her presence in this movie still feels a little strange. Hopefully, it all makes sense in the context of the movie itself, as it definitely feels like the trailers are holding a lot back. 

Take a closer look at Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character in the X post below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/18/2026, 6:49 AM
its about time
User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/18/2026, 7:02 AM
Really should reword the article headline.

the trailer "Still" Reveals Face Of Sadie Sink's Mystery Character. It STILL DOES do that?

Obviously you mean a 'still' from the trailer; a frozen picture from the trailer.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/18/2026, 7:06 AM
NOT JEAN GREY!

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Synopsis Teases the Movie's Big Bad "No One Can Even See"

In the meantime, the movie's official website has been updated with another synopsis. This one finally sheds some light on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's big bad, confirming that it's "a powerful villain no one can even see."

https://comicbookmovie.com/spider_man/spider_man-brand-new-day/spider-man-brand-new-day-synopsis-teases-the-movies-big-bad-no-one-can-even-see-a228304

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Repian
Repian - 6/18/2026, 7:06 AM
What if she's a new version of Julia Carpenter, who uses her telepathic powers to see through people's eyes? Her powers could be so extensive that she could even see into other universes. In that case, she would be useful in Secret Wars.
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 7:27 AM
@Repian - wasn’t Julia in Madame Web played by Sydney Sweeney?.

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If so then I doubt they would have been able to/wanted to use her so soon after that.
Repian
Repian - 6/18/2026, 7:51 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm sure everyone at Sony wants to forget that movie and give the characters some dignity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 7:37 AM
The green and yellow color scheme of her outfit definitely feels deliberate imo as to Sadie being the MCU’s Jean Grey…

Honestly if true then I have somewhat mixed feelings on it in that it just seems like an odd move to introduce that character in a Spider Man film when both of them have little to no history in the comics.

However it also feels exciting aswell since it’s so unexpected that it makes me intrigued as to if we’ll see other X-characters show up in different projects before being in their own film so we’ll see.

Anyway if Sadie is indeed Jean Grey , I think she would be able to play the character well given the work I have seen of hers on Stranger Things etc!!.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/18/2026, 7:38 AM
I'm gonna be laughing when it turns out she isn't playing Jean Grey at all but just some obscure comic book character.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/18/2026, 7:43 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I feel like there wouldn’t be this much secrecy if she was playing an obscure character but we’ll see.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/18/2026, 8:25 AM
@bkmeijer1 - I’ll laugh if Peter black eyes transformation in movie turn out be symbiote inside of Peter 😂
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/18/2026, 7:59 AM
She's jean grey. And she's already in avengers secret wars. I think that movie will introduce the next x-men team
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/18/2026, 8:31 AM
I don't understand the point of why they kept it secret all this time. Like, why?

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