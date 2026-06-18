Spider-Man: Brand New Day Enhanced Trailer Image Reveals Face Of Sadie Sink's Mystery Character

The new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was released yesterday, but for those of you who watched the leaked version, it was light on surprises. Still, seeing it in 4K was a welcome treat, and one that means we now have a much closer look at Sadie Sink's Jean Grey.

As expected, she is indeed the one in the green and yellow jacket, which feels like a very deliberate nod to the comic book costume worn by Jean. Is the Stranger Things alum really playing the mutant, though?

That's what several insiders have repeatedly said, and short of this being one of the biggest superhero movie misinformation campaigns ever, it seems Spider-Man: Brand New Day will indeed mark the MCU debut of Marvel Girl.

Why is Jean seemingly this movie's lead villain, though? It could be that she's lashing out after being captured by the Department of Damage Control. Alternatively, the young hero may have fallen under their influence, something the comic book version of the character has a history with, based on what's happened with the Phoenix Force.

Lending some weight to theories that the DODC are the movie's true villains is long-overdue confirmation that Tramell Tillman is playing William Metzger. That's revealed in the subtitles for the latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

As a reminder, his comic book counterpart was introduced as a prominent Anti-Mutant activist. A prominent leader in the Anti-Mutant Militia, he could be a central figure heading into the MCU's next Saga, especially if the DODC use the Stark Industries technology they seized to create mutant-hunting Sentinels.

Back to "Jean," though, and her presence in this movie still feels a little strange. Hopefully, it all makes sense in the context of the movie itself, as it definitely feels like the trailers are holding a lot back.

Take a closer look at Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day character in the X post below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.