SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Rumors May Confirm Sadie Sink's Character's Identity And [SPOILER] Status

We have some new rumors relating to Sadie Sink's mysterious character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day here, and it sounds like this is indeed someone Peter Parker needs to be very careful of...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 24, 2025 11:11 AM EST

As the speculation relating to the character Sadie Sink is playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues, these latest rumors may shed some more light on the identity and motivations of the mysterious new addition to the MCU.

Possible spoilers follow.

We recently shared a video from the London set which showed armed police officers rushing towards a woman and throwing her to the ground. Though the person getting arrested was only visible right at the end of the video, she did appear to be wearing the same green and yellow coat that Sink was spotted in last month.

Now, scooper MTTSH is claiming to have confirmed that this was indeed Sink's character getting arrested, and that she is "dangerous."

It certainly sounds like the Stranger Things star is playing a villain, but we have also heard that she will be "an ally to Peter Parker" (though not necessarily Spider-Man), and that she will be involved in some sort of twist, so there's a chance she will be introduced as one character before being unveiled as someone else entirely later in the movie.

As out-there as the notion may seem, quite a few online scoopers (some more reputable than others) believe that Sink is indeed playing Shathra, and @Majestic has shared some purported details on how she will be introduced and potentially influence the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

This guy doesn't seem to have much of a track record, but he did recently share that Doomsday trailer breakdown. If that turns out to be accurate, we can take another look at these Brand New Day details. For now, we'd recommend treating it with a healthy dose of scepticism.

We also have some posts from The Cosmic Circus reporter Alex Perez, and some more AI "leaks."

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

