Spider-Man: Brand New Day Star Tom Holland Teases "Detective Movie," Reveals How Online Research Changed Suit

Spider-Man: Brand New Day reshoots took place earlier this year, and Tom Holland has now shared fresh insights into what that additional photography has added to the movie.

Reshoots are the norm for any Marvel Studios title, of course, and it sounds like these were done to ensure the movie is as good as it possibly can be. In fact, if Holland is to be believed, it might be Spidey's best solo outing yet.

"The movie is already the best Spider-Man movie that we’ve ever made," the actor enthused in an interview with Esquire, confirming he was in London to put the "finishing touches" to it. Explaining that this time is all about adding "extra layers" (including more jokes and strengthening an "intricate" villain story arc), Holland said the main goal is "trying to find ways to make this movie feel like a detective movie."

"This movie is a real mystery, and for a large portion of the film, even Spider-Man is a little bit at odds and lost and is like, 'What is going on?'" he said, adding, "It’s a bit of a risk, but I think it really pays off."

It's been five years since Holland last played Peter Parker, and he admits to having some doubts about reprising the role. "At the end of the last one, I’d finished my contract that I signed as an 18-year-old," he recalled. "I have been very open that I was on the fence about making this fourth instalment."

However, he does admit that it was "really stupid" to say that, if he was still playing Spidey after 30, he'd done something wrong, and admits, "I don’t even really know what that means."

In an effort to get Spider-Man: Brand New Day right, Holland took on a more active role in crafting the story and took to the internet to figure out what fans want. That included borrowing from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's respective Spider-Man costumes, lowering the belt to create the impression of a longer torso, and doing the same to Spidey's boots to achieve the same effect for his legs.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton also spoke to the site and said of Holland's contributions, "This is Tom’s fourth Spider-Man movie. And for some actors, the temptation would be to phone it in or become jaded with the process. But Tom is the opposite. The amount of fun we had making this movie almost seems criminal."

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to be released tomorrow when tickets go on sale. In the meantime, here's another new poster for the movie:

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.