Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot May Confirm A Major MCU Debut And Return - Possible Spoilers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot May Confirm A Major MCU Debut And Return - Possible Spoilers

A new TV spot for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has led fans to theorise that a major debut and return will happen in the movie, but it's also possible that it's referencing some obscure Hulk villains.

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By JoshWilding - Jul 07, 2026 08:07 AM EST

Several Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots have been doing the rounds on social media in recent days, most of which feature familiar footage from the movie (and a few never-before-seen snippets).

The trailers have shown us Spidey accidentally crashing a wedding while testing out his new organic webbing, and a promo revealing a closer look at the bride and groom's helicopter reveals that they're called "John" and "Lucy." With fans eager to learn more about Marvel Studios' plans for the web-slinger, theories are already swirling about who they "really" are.

One of the most popular is that this is John Jameson's wedding, meaning Spidey will likely find himself on the receiving end of J. Jonah Jameson's wrath for spoiling his astronaut son's big day. That would be a lot of fun, and if accurate, confirms that J.K. Simmons' return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

However, it's actually far more likely that this is a nod to two very specific characters from the comics: John and Lucy Ryker. In the comics, General Ryker was obsessed with capturing the Hulk.

He wished to study the Hulk and gain information to cure his wife's cancer, and years later, was responsible for creating the Gamma Corps, a special military unit created specifically to deal with the Hulk. He was spurred into action after Lucy, who seemed to have been cured by a transfusion of Hulk blood, died from the sudden return of her cancer.

The Green Goliath will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the Department of Damage Control may well have its own Gamma Corps. However, it might be best not to read too much into this, as this could just be a random wedding for two people called John and Lucy. 

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has continued celebrating the movie's crew on Instagram and recently shared a new behind-the-scenes shot of Tom Holland suited up as Spider-Man. 

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In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 7/7/2026, 8:39 AM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day the Hulk is Coming Bigger, Stronger, Better than Ever Before.

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Spike101
Spike101 - 7/7/2026, 8:46 AM
As if there wasn’t already too much going on in this movie.
Amuro
Amuro - 7/7/2026, 8:48 AM
Spider-man : Brand New Day may introduce Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) and Charles Xavier (Keith David) prior to the beginning of the Mutants Saga. But if that is really Marvel Studios' plan, to introduce the mutants in other movies prior to reuniting them for the X-Men reboot, what would that mean for those characters during the events of Avengers : Secret Wars ?

Also, there is the rumor that Magneto (Denzel Washington) could be introduced in Black Panther 3 which would be at the very start of the Mutants Saga. If Keith David is indeed Charles Xavier, that would mean that Xavier and Magneto would be both in their early 70's in the MCU.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/7/2026, 9:05 AM
@Amuro - this is brain dead fan casting
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/7/2026, 9:21 AM
It could be a comic easter egg or hear me out , “John & “Lucy” might just be random people who are having a wedding that Peter inadvertently crashes since not everything needs to be part of some grand plan.

If is the former then it being a nod to John Jameson could be fun just to get J.K Simmons back as J Jonah Jameson tearing into Spidey for “ruining” his sons big day lol.

Anyway , the movie looks good so can’t wait to see it!!.

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