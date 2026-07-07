Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spot May Confirm A Major MCU Debut And Return - Possible Spoilers

Several Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots have been doing the rounds on social media in recent days, most of which feature familiar footage from the movie (and a few never-before-seen snippets).

The trailers have shown us Spidey accidentally crashing a wedding while testing out his new organic webbing, and a promo revealing a closer look at the bride and groom's helicopter reveals that they're called "John" and "Lucy." With fans eager to learn more about Marvel Studios' plans for the web-slinger, theories are already swirling about who they "really" are.

One of the most popular is that this is John Jameson's wedding, meaning Spidey will likely find himself on the receiving end of J. Jonah Jameson's wrath for spoiling his astronaut son's big day. That would be a lot of fun, and if accurate, confirms that J.K. Simmons' return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

However, it's actually far more likely that this is a nod to two very specific characters from the comics: John and Lucy Ryker. In the comics, General Ryker was obsessed with capturing the Hulk.

He wished to study the Hulk and gain information to cure his wife's cancer, and years later, was responsible for creating the Gamma Corps, a special military unit created specifically to deal with the Hulk. He was spurred into action after Lucy, who seemed to have been cured by a transfusion of Hulk blood, died from the sudden return of her cancer.

The Green Goliath will appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and the Department of Damage Control may well have its own Gamma Corps. However, it might be best not to read too much into this, as this could just be a random wedding for two people called John and Lucy.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton has continued celebrating the movie's crew on Instagram and recently shared a new behind-the-scenes shot of Tom Holland suited up as Spider-Man.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.