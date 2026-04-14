Spidey Strikes Some Classic Poses In New Look At Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spidey Strikes Some Classic Poses In New Look At Spider-Man: Brand New Day

New promo art for Spider-Man: Brand New Day puts the spotlight on Tom Holland's wall-crawler, striking some familiar comic book poses in a movie the actor says is his "most grown up."

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By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2026 07:04 AM EST

Peter Parker swung into Las Vegas last night for Sony Pictures' CinemaCon presentation. Attendees got to see an extended clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, while fans at home were treated to two new posters

Some new promotional artwork has since followed, both on a limited edition Japanese ticket and on merchandise handed out on the show floor in Sin City. Both show the web-spinner striking iconic comic book poses, and we can only hope we see something similar in the movie itself.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser trailer pointed to filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton making that type of imagery a priority in Spidey's long-awaited MCU return, and many are comparing the footage shown at CinemaCon to 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man (in terms of the hero cracking jokes while suited up).

Tom Holland appeared at CinemaCon via a pre-recorded hologram and told the crowd, "Peter had to make a sacrifice to make all his friends forget who he is. Here, you’ll see some of the consequences of that choice."

He added that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is "big and fun and cool" and "the most emotional Spider-Man, and in some ways, the most grown up." 

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman was also on hand to call the movie "as big as anything we’ve ever made," even though it feels "like nothing we’ve ever made." He also declared that it marks Holland's "finest performance" as Peter Parker.

Check out this new Spider-Man: Brand New Day promo art in the X posts below.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way HomeSpider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves.

In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time. But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

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