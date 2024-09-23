Hot Toys Celebrates THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN With Spectacularly Detailed New 1/6th Scale Action Figure

Hot Toys has just shared photos of a new 1/6th scale action figure based on Andrew Garfield's likeness in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

Following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, Hot Toys dropped a version of Garfield's web-slinger, though that was an overhauled re-issue of a previously released figure for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Given the difference between that costume and what he wore in The Amazing Spider-Man, we're sure this will be a must-have for many collectors.

If you were part of this site in the early 2010s, we're sure you'll remember the backlash this suit faced; the golden lenses were problematic for some, though the aesthetic of Spidey not having a "belt" around his waist was massively off-putting for many fans. Then, there was the fact the hero was wearing sneakers!

"The meticulously crafted 1/6th scale collectible figure features a newly developed Peter Parker head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs [and] a masked head sculpt," reads the official product description.

There's also "an exceptionally tailored red and blue suit with web pattern, embodied by a newly developed specialized body with enhanced articulation; a variety of accessories including a skateboard, a backpack, a cellphone, a camera with strip and a Spider-Man mask, as well as assorted webbing accessories."

A pricier Deluxe Version of The Amazing Spider-Man figure "offers fans extra display option with an exclusive LED-lighted diorama figure base, replicating the final battle scene of Spider-Man vs. Lizard on top of Oscorp Tower roof." In addition, "A Special Edition available in selected markets includes an [additional] pair of eye pieces and an external flash accessory for the camera."

It's hard to believe that more than 12 years have passed since The Amazing Spider-Man was released. The movie, which came out just one year after Spider-Man 4's original release date, rebooted the franchise and promised an "Untold Story" which failed to ever really materialise.

We were supposed to learn that Peter Parker's father experimented on his son, making it so that only he could become Spider-Man...or something like that, anyway. It was all pretty convoluted and ended up being scrapped during reshoots (along with the highly anticipated POV shots which barely factored into the movie).

Despite those shortcomings, the movie has plenty of fans and the hope now is that we'll see Garfield get another chance to suit up before the Multiverse Saga ends with Avengers: Secret Wars.

Take a closer look at both versions of Hot Toys' The Amazing Spider-Man figure below.