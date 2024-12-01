Andrew Garfield Talks Constant SPIDER-MAN Questions As CHALLENGERS Director Reveals Interest In The Hero

Andrew Garfield first played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man. The actor reprised the role two years later for The Amazing Spider-Man 2; however, the movie's massive budget saw it deemed a disappointment and Sony Pictures decided to team with Marvel Studios for a reboot.

That meant the actor missed out on The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sinister Six, though he might have had a lucky escape based on what we've heard about plans for those (among them was a potion that resurrected the dead and a subplot about Norman Osborn's decapitated head).

Regardless, Garfield returned to the role in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and comic book fans remain eager to see him suit up again.

Garfield is currently serving on Luca Guadagnino's (Challengers) jury at the Marrakech Film Festival and, during a Q&A, admitted he's "had to work very hard to have less people ask questions about 'Spider-Man.'"

"I’m still working on it, obviously. It’s an imperfect process," he joked having just been asked about arguably his most famous role. He'd add that he's still "grateful for that time" because "it allowed [him] to maybe have an easier shot at working with people like Martin Scorsese straight after."

"I think Marty probably was able to get a passion project made with a guy who played Spider-Man in the lead to play a Jesuit priest in the 1600s of Japan. The fact that that film got made with the help of Spider-Man is a beautiful thing," Garfield added, referring to Scorsese's 2016 movie Silence.

Guadagnino also chimed in to call Spider-Man a "fascinating superhero," sharing his regret that he didn't get to work on that franchise with Garfield.

"I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29, I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, and I wished I had been asked to do one," he revealed. "So I wish I had directed you in 'Spider-Man.'"

That didn't happen, but the two recently worked together on After the Hunt, Guadagnino's next movie which also stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny.

During a recent interview, Garfield was asked if there have been any talks about a potential Marvel return. "Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded," he responded with a smile. "If I was in your position, I can imagine going, 'Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,' too, yeah."

Pushed to elaborate, Garfield decided to skillfully dodge the question. "I also understand that question as well. I also understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d go, 'Well they must be talking about it.' I could imagine how you imagine that to be true."

"This feels a little tantamount to illegal, kind of insider trading in some kind of way," he replied when the interviewed asked whether he should place a bet on Garfield suiting up as Spider-Man again. "No matter what I say, I could be held liable for that, and I’m going to decline to comment."

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.