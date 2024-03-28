THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: A Rarely-Seen Photo Of Andrew Garfield's Wall-Crawler Has Found Its Way Online

A rarely-seen photo from 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man has found its way online showing Andrew Garfield on the set of the reboot following the web-slinger's violent battle with The Lizard. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Mar 28, 2024 09:03 AM EST
It's hard to believe that 12 years have passed since The Amazing Spider-Man was released. The movie, which came out just one year after Spider-Man 4's original release date, rebooted the franchise and promised an "Untold Story" which failed to ever really materialise. 

We were supposed to learn that Peter Parker's father experimented on his son, making it so that only he could become Spider-Man...or something like that, anyway. It was all pretty convoluted and ended up being scrapped during reshoots (along with the highly anticipated POV shots which barely factored into the movie).

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 followed in 2014, but with a budget that spiralled out of control, even a spectacular $709 million box office haul saw the sequel deemed a disappointment. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and Sinister Six never materialised and Tom Holland took over the role in the MCU for Captain America: Civil War

Andrew Garfield was given another chance to play the hero in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and is expected to reprise the role in the not-too-distant future. Now, though, we have a rarely-seen shot of the actor in The Amazing Spider-Man

Shared by cinematographer John Schwartzman, it's a great shot of Garfield suited up (you can also find a shot of Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy on his website). This is clearly after his battle with The Lizard and the battle-damaged Spidey was put front and centre in the movie's marketing campaign. 

It's easy to forget now, but the suit was majorly divisive when it was first revealed. The lack of a "belt" around the wall-crawler's waist divided fans, as did the darker colour scheme. It was one too many changes to the source material for many, likely explaining why The Amazing Spider-Man 2 put Garfield in a costume which looked like it had been torn straight from the comics. 

Rumour has it the actor will return to the MCU in one of the upcoming Avengers movies, though there are also rumblings about him and Tobey Maguire showing up in Spider-Man 4

"The story never ends," Garfield previously teased. "Whether we film it or not, there's a story happening in a universe somewhere, there's endless potential with this character and other iterations. So yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

Check out this new photo in the X post below.

Related:

Kidding aside , I enjoyed Andrew's portrayal of Peter (even if the films he was in weren't great overall) and glad his version got a bit of redemption in NWH by saving MJ…

One of my favorite moments in that film.

One of my favorite moments in that film.
Have we ever had a top 10 list of unreleased photos? I can smell that article incoming.
View Recorder