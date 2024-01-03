David Ayer Has Given Up On His "Ayer Cut" Of SUICIDE SQUAD: "[The] Studio Has No Interest"

It seems David Ayer has given up hope of ever getting the opportunity to revisit 2016's Suicide Squad and finally releasing his director's cut of the movie...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 03, 2024
David Ayer has held out hope that Warner Bros. would eventually release his director's cut of 2016's Suicide Squad for many years, and only recently confirmed that he had discussions with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about unveiling his original vision for the supervillain team-up movie to the world.

However, it seems Ayer has now officially thrown in the towel.

When asked for an update on Twitter, the filmmaker made it clear that he's "done with DC," because the studio has "no interest" in releasing his cut of the film.

Ayer also responded to someone asking about Gunn initially showing his support for the Ayer Cut, and he appeared to suggest that the GOTG Vol. 3 director may have simply been overruled.

It's a shame that we'll likely never get to see Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, but, in all honestly, Warner Bros. making the decision to re-release a critically-panned movie - no matter how different this new version may or may not be - was probably always going to be a long-shot, especially with the DCU reboot on the horizon.

Are you disappointed about this development? Drop us a comment down below.

Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.

SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Backs-Up Criticism Of Warner Bros.' Handling Of The Movie
SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Backs-Up Criticism Of Warner Bros.' Handling Of The Movie
SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Spoilers Reveal The Truth About That Controversial Batman Leak
SUICIDE SQUAD: KILL THE JUSTICE LEAGUE Spoilers Reveal The Truth About That Controversial Batman Leak
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 1/3/2024, 11:18 PM
Are those HAHAHA eyebrows...
DrReedRichards - 1/3/2024, 11:36 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 -

Yes. Yes, they are.
Taonrey - 1/3/2024, 11:19 PM
The fact that Warner signed off on this Joker design is baffling
LiteraryJoe - 1/3/2024, 11:21 PM
This movie is the definition of low hanging fruit.
Forthas - 1/3/2024, 11:22 PM
What was the studio going to gain by releasing it? If the film was as good as Ayers says it is, it would just infuriate fans and show that the downfall of the DCEU was their fault.
dracula - 1/3/2024, 11:27 PM
Dc was done with him a long time ago
dracula - 1/3/2024, 11:28 PM
already learned not to give a rat a cookie after the snyder cut
GeneralZod - 1/3/2024, 11:32 PM
Ayer is such a victim.
Shivermetimbers - 1/3/2024, 11:44 PM
@GeneralZod - hope this is the last we hear about this completely unasked for “Ayer cut” that he keeps bringing up for no damn reason
dracula - 1/3/2024, 11:32 PM
Ayer at WB meeting :
GhostDog - 1/3/2024, 11:38 PM
@dracula - Ayer when tried to get into the WB building

GhostDog - 1/3/2024, 11:33 PM
Bet you he still doesn’t shut the [frick] up. He’s gonna tweet about this again, bet on it.
OriginalGusto1 - 1/3/2024, 11:35 PM
Did anyone have any interest?
1stDalek - 1/3/2024, 11:36 PM
I'm sure this isn't the first time Ayer has said he's done with it.
bobevanz - 1/3/2024, 11:36 PM
I didn't realize Dracula blocked me lol oh well. This movie is poop. Nothing can save it
OriginalGusto1 - 1/3/2024, 11:36 PM
Joker with a bunch of tats, a huge grill...Makes total sense to a criminal mastermind that considers himself a perfect work of art...
OriginalGusto1 - 1/3/2024, 11:37 PM
Especially his smile. Total sense.
OriginalGusto1 - 1/3/2024, 11:39 PM
Jesus, it's like @McGee swearing off being a perv. It just doesn't jive.
RockBottom - 1/3/2024, 11:42 PM
Neither do I. The DCEU / Snyderverse is dead. Time to move on.
LenSkivorskiJr - 1/3/2024, 11:42 PM
The studio has no interest in developing and releasing the Ayer cut because the theatrical release was great!
Th3Batman - 1/3/2024, 11:45 PM
Please go away and let this brand move on.
Orangeblack - 1/3/2024, 11:49 PM
Maybe he'll finally shut up about it
DrReedRichards - 1/3/2024, 11:51 PM
He sounds genuinely distraught by this, so I genuinely hope (for his sake and ours) that he means what he says and that he does in fact manage to move on from all of this.

That said, please, someone please let this man know that he brought this on himself. Noone dragged this more than he did. Noone wanted this cut more than himself, and the echo chamber that he deliberately chose to surround himself with.

The sooner he realizes that he has noone to blame but himself, the sooner he'll be able to face reality and move on with his career.

