David Ayer Has Given Up On His "Ayer Cut" Of SUICIDE SQUAD: "[The] Studio Has No Interest"

David Ayer has held out hope that Warner Bros. would eventually release his director's cut of 2016's Suicide Squad for many years, and only recently confirmed that he had discussions with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about unveiling his original vision for the supervillain team-up movie to the world.
However, it seems Ayer has now officially thrown in the towel.
When asked for an update on Twitter, the filmmaker made it clear that he's "done with DC," because the studio has "no interest" in releasing his cut of the film.
Ayer also responded to someone asking about Gunn initially showing his support for the Ayer Cut, and he appeared to suggest that the GOTG Vol. 3 director may have simply been overruled.
It's a shame that we'll likely never get to see Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, but, in all honestly, Warner Bros. making the decision to re-release a critically-panned movie - no matter how different this new version may or may not be - was probably always going to be a long-shot, especially with the DCU reboot on the horizon.
Are you disappointed about this development? Drop us a comment down below.
Figuring they're all expendable, a U.S. intelligence officer decides to assemble a team of dangerous, incarcerated supervillains for a top-secret mission. Now armed with government weapons, Deadshot (Will Smith), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Captain Boomerang, Killer Croc and other despicable inmates must learn to work together. Dubbed Task Force X, the criminals unite to battle a mysterious and powerful entity, while the diabolical Joker (Jared Leto) launches an evil agenda of his own.
