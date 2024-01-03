David Ayer Has Given Up On His "Ayer Cut" Of SUICIDE SQUAD: "[The] Studio Has No Interest"

David Ayer has held out hope that Warner Bros. would eventually release his director's cut of 2016's Suicide Squad for many years, and only recently confirmed that he had discussions with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about unveiling his original vision for the supervillain team-up movie to the world.

However, it seems Ayer has now officially thrown in the towel.

When asked for an update on Twitter, the filmmaker made it clear that he's "done with DC," because the studio has "no interest" in releasing his cut of the film.

I’m done with DC. https://t.co/Qnzh8jSO1G — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 3, 2024 Nothing about the situation feels good. Studio has no interest in releasing it. It’s time to run and not look back. https://t.co/sCRalxkAxm — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 3, 2024 Naw I’m good. Don’t need to be walking around with a begging bowl. Gonna protect my heart more moving forward. ✊🏼 https://t.co/VAmzdyWwaP — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 4, 2024

Ayer also responded to someone asking about Gunn initially showing his support for the Ayer Cut, and he appeared to suggest that the GOTG Vol. 3 director may have simply been overruled.

No one is autonomous in Hollywood. A large film will be presented to a green light committee and the CEO and the corporate board. There are many presentations and sign offs. https://t.co/fubP1m3J5p — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 4, 2024 Cada quien en este negocio lo va a manejar como pueden. A veces es una pelea de navajas. Y pelear cansa. Sigo siendo un chico con ilusiones y sueños a pesar de todo. https://t.co/UjF1hos3yG — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) January 4, 2024

It's a shame that we'll likely never get to see Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad, but, in all honestly, Warner Bros. making the decision to re-release a critically-panned movie - no matter how different this new version may or may not be - was probably always going to be a long-shot, especially with the DCU reboot on the horizon.

Are you disappointed about this development? Drop us a comment down below.

