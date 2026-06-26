10 Lowest-Rated Modern DC Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes (Including Supergirl)

10. Supergirl - 57% Critics Consensus: ... ...

9. Wonder Woman 1984 - 57% Critics Consensus: Wonder Woman 1984 struggles with sequel overload, but still offers enough vibrant escapism to satisfy fans of the franchise and its classic central character. ...

8. Man Of Steel - 56% Critics Consensus: Man of Steel's exhilarating action and spectacle can't fully overcome its detours into generic blockbuster territory. ...

7. Shazam! Fury of the Gods - 49% Critics Consensus: More unfocused and less satisfying than its predecessor, Shazam! Fury of the Gods still retains almost enough of the source material's silly charm to save the day. ...

6. Justice League - 39% Critics Consensus: Justice League leaps over a number of DC movies, but its single bound isn't enough to shed the murky aesthetic, thin characters, and chaotic action that continue to dog the franchise. ...

5. Black Adam - 39% Critics Consensus: Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown. ...

4. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - 33% Critics Consensus: Jason Momoa remains a capable and committed leading man, but even DC diehards may feel that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sticks to familiar waters. ... ...

3. Joker: Folie á Deux - 31% Critics Consensus: Joaquin Phoenix's eponymous Joker takes the stand in a sequel that dances around while the story remains still, although Lady Gaga's wildcard energy gives Folie á Deux some verve. ... ...

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - 28% Critics Consensus: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice smothers a potentially powerful story -- and some of America's most iconic superheroes -- in a grim whirlwind of effects-driven action. ... ...

1. Suicide Squad - 26% Critics Consensus: Suicide Squad boasts a talented cast and a little more humor than previous DCEU efforts, but they aren't enough to save the disappointing end result from a muddled plot, thinly written characters, and choppy directing. ... ...

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