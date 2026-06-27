Supergirl CinemaScore Revealed: DC Studios Film Rated Worse Than Entire DCEU

Supergirl CinemaScore Revealed: DC Studios Film Rated Worse Than Entire DCEU

Audiences have had their say on DC Studios' Supergirl and a CinemaScore has been revealed. Unfortunately, the movie has become the second-lowest rated DC Comics adaptation this century.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl has arrived in theaters, and moviegoers have now weighed in with their thoughts on the second DCU movie from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios.

Audiences have awarded the Woman of Tomorrow's solo outing a B-, making it one of the lowest-rated DC Comics adaptations ever. The only DC movie to score lower than a B this century is Joker Folie á Deux, which received a D. 

Every DCEU movie received a B or above (yes, even Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), effectively making Supergirl worse than any of those blockbusters, according to this rating system. 

Remember, CinemaScore is a market research firm that surveys audience reactions to newly released movies. After attending opening night screenings, moviegoers rate films on an A+ to F scale, providing insights into audience satisfaction. Widely used in the film industry, CinemaScore helps gauge the initial reception of movies and influences box office predictions based on audience feedback.

A CinemaScore is not going to decide whether anyone goes to see Supergirl this weekend. However, it is indicative of word-of-mouth and a troubling sign for the movie's opening weekend. Opening weekend estimates have declined from $70 million to $39 million since it first hit tracking.

Unlike platforms like Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, CinemaScore can't be hijacked by unhappy fans, so this is a solid indication of how the audience feels about the second DCU movie. On Rotten Tomatoes, Supergirl has been awarded 76% on the "Popcornmeter," but that's also on the low side for a modern superhero movie. 

The most troubling thing about this score is what it says about how moviegoers will perceive the DC brand moving forward. While Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2 were received well, they didn't reach a mainstream audience. Superman, however, was considered a major turning point for the brand. Now, the goodwill it created has taken a hit, which could hurt Clayface and Man of Tomorrow

Supergirl joins Captain America: Brave New World, the lowest-rated MCU movie with a B-. In terms of other Marvel movies, this effort joins Dark Phoenix and 2003's Hulk. Fortunately, it sits above Madame Web and Morbius, both of which received a C+.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in our review of the movie.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/27/2026, 5:19 AM
On the bright side; WB will never let Gunn get anywhere near Batman.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/27/2026, 5:43 AM
@TheJok3r - hope you are right
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/27/2026, 5:19 AM
Liked it, not understanding the total hate for it
Wilkes91
Wilkes91 - 6/27/2026, 5:24 AM
Who gives a crap. Batman v Superman getting a B grade despite the fact that every real life person or celebrity with a popular podcast i've ever heard talk about the movie says it was one of the most disappointing and miserable movie-going experiences they've ever had automatically invalidates their scores as inaccurately polled, worthless nonsense.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 5:27 AM
But you don't understand, Superman is like Batman Begins. It may have looked like the DCU was DOA but just wait until the next one. You'll see a Dark Knight level increase.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 6/27/2026, 5:42 AM
@ObserverIO - but Batman Begins was an actual good movie in the first place, there is no parallel to pull from here
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 6/27/2026, 5:27 AM
Stop giving the spotlight to this flop.

50 f*king articles on something that will be forgotten by next weekend.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/27/2026, 5:28 AM
“we wrote in our review of the movie.”

Now, more than ever, that thing you do where you attribute ‘our’ to your own articles just doesn’t work.
LSHF
LSHF - 6/27/2026, 5:44 AM
@CerealKiller1 - Yes, that always annoys me. It's like an abuse of his position as a writer here.
newhire13
newhire13 - 6/27/2026, 5:35 AM
It got a B. Wow. 🙄
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/27/2026, 5:40 AM
@newhire13 - B-
LSHF
LSHF - 6/27/2026, 5:43 AM
In the long term, it won't matter as much as what they do with her character from this point on.

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