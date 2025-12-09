SUPERGIRL First Synopsis Reveals That Kara Zor-El Will "Confront Her Origins To Find Her Path As A Hero"

SUPERGIRL First Synopsis Reveals That Kara Zor-El Will &quot;Confront Her Origins To Find Her Path As A Hero&quot;

The first synopsis for DC Studios' Supergirl has been revealed, teasing an "unexpected and ruthless enemy," a return to Krypton, and the Woman of Tomorrow's hero journey.

Dec 09, 2025
The first teaser trailer for Supergirl will be released this week, and while we don't have a specific date and time, Thursday is looking increasingly likely (which may be the same day we get a first look at Avengers: Doomsday).

A description of the footage—first shown to select members of the press on Sunday—has already circulated online, but we now have a synopsis for the movie. It reveals a few key details, including Kara Zor-El being forced into playing the hero and a hint that we'll learn more about the Woman of Tomorrow's past on Krypton.

"DC Studios' 'Supergirl' hits theaters this summer, starring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl," reveals the synopsis first shared by Feature First. "When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion."

"Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

We don't know much about the role Supergirl has played in the DCU before now, but she was shown alongside the Justice Gang in Peacemaker Season 2's recap.

Her actions in Superman (showing up to the Fortress of Solitude to collect Krypto while drunk) weren't overly heroic, so it makes sense for this movie to explore her journey to becoming a bona fide hero. As a reminder, this movie is taking its cues from Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic.

When it comes to potentially returning to Krypton, that's not overly surprising, given plans for the character's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, to appear in Supergirl.

"She's a mess. She's a total mess," Gunn said of the DCU's Supergirl over the summer. "I mean, I think as we learn, she's had a completely different background from Superman. A much more difficult background."

"He's had this wonderful upbringing by these two parents that loved him and were very healthy," the filmmaker continued. "And her background was much different than that. And she's ended up different than her cousin."

In Supergirl, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Ferdinand Kingsley as Elias Knoll. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

