Supergirl: New Critics TV Spot Highlights Praise For "The Most Fun Movie Of The Summer"

Following yesterday's social media reactions, DC Studios has released a new critics TV spot for Supergirl, highlighting some positive pullquotes. We also have a new featurette with James Gunn explaining how this take on the Woman of Tomorrow differs from her older cousin, Superman.

The initial response from critics and influencers has definitely leaned positive, but a few of the reactions were more mixed-negative, which tends to be a sign that the full reviews won't be quite as favorable.

Warner Bros. did move the social media embargo up a few days, which many have taken as a sign of confidence. This is one way of looking at it, but studios will generally choose people who are more likely to give their films positive feedback for these early screenings, and the consensus was still far from glowing.

At any rate, the next DCU movie looks set for a $51 million opening weekend when it arrives in theaters on the 26. This marks a slight decline from the initial estimates and may not bode well for Supergirl's box office run.

Check out the teaser and featurette below.

Hold on tight. #Supergirl is “an entertaining thrill ride.” Get your tickets NOW - only in theaters and @IMAX in ONE WEEK. https://t.co/i8YOU5FL7f pic.twitter.com/YgOWhxi724 — Supergirl (@supergirl) June 19, 2026

"When an unexpected and ruthless enemy threatens, Kara Zor-El is forced, against her will, to team up with an unlikely companion. Together, they embark on an epic cosmic journey where revenge and justice are at stake – and where Kara must confront her origins to find her own path as a hero. Alcock is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham and Jason Momoa in key roles. Peter Safran and James Gunn are producing the film for DC Studios."

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow will also star Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle, David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura, and Matthias Schoenaerts as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

Our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Said Gunn when the project was first annonced: “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”