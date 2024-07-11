Has SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW's Own KINGDOM COME-Inspired Logo Been Revealed By New DC Merch?

DC has unveiled more merchandise for this month's San Diego Comic-Con and it includes what could be our first look at the Maiden of Might's logo in DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 11, 2024 02:07 PM EST

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled to be the second DCU title released by DC Studios and we recently learned that Cruella director Craig Gillespie will helm the movie.

Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay - she was also attached to the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle - and House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is playing the titular hero, a casting decision that's been met with widespread approval.

Now, we have what may be the official logo for the upcoming movie courtesy of DC's SDCC merchandise reveals

It's entirely possible this is just a generic Supergirl t-shirt, but the "Woman of Tomorrow" branding and this logo being one we've not seen before has led to the belief that it's DCU-related (however, we'd be remiss not to point out it's similarities to Supergirl's "New 52" logo).

There's also the small fact of it being released alongside a t-shirt with the Superman movie logo and what's clearly a stylised, Kingdom Come-inspired design which instantly brings the DCU's Man of Tomorrow to mind.

Should Superman and Supergirl have the same logo? Not necessarily, especially as they're cousins from different branches of the House of El. This version has more of an edge to it and is something we find easy to imagine the Maiden of Might wearing on her chest. 

And for those of you who don't think DC would so casually unveil this logo, another t-shirt features the final Absolute Batman design even though DC Comics' version of the Ultimate Universe still hasn't been officially announced! 

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Before appearing in her own solo outing, the expectation is that Alcock's Supergirl will make her DCU debut in Superman next summer.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026

T-Shirt-Products-copy
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Rumored To Be Eyeing Jason Momoa For Role - Will Lobo Make His DCU Debut?
Puckaluck
Puckaluck - 7/11/2024, 2:53 PM
Pretty sure that is her New 52 logo.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:20 PM
@Puckaluck - it literally is 🤣
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/11/2024, 2:53 PM
"what's clearly a stylised, Kingdom Come-inspired design"

F*cking casuals, man...

Pick a damn book.

Especially if y'all want to post shitty ass "top 10" articles.
Origame
Origame - 7/11/2024, 4:03 PM
@Doomsday8888 - exactly. This looks nothing like the kingdom come design. Wtf is he talking about?
Fares
Fares - 7/11/2024, 2:53 PM
I don't know what you're smoking, but I don't see the Kingdom Come inspiration in this.

In any case, not my favorite design. Looks like how I'd draw it if I was feeling rushed and lazy.
Ssturns19
Ssturns19 - 7/11/2024, 2:57 PM
@Fares - must be some good shit cuz this is clearly just the new 52 emblem. And I agree it looks like something I would draw as a teenager to seem like it's edgy superman
DTor91
DTor91 - 7/11/2024, 2:54 PM
As always, jumping the gun and no research.

As already stated up above, it’s the New 52 symbol.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:21 PM
@DTor91 - he's clearly a casual. With high levels of journalistic integrity to boot.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/11/2024, 4:28 PM
@DTor91 - it’s why this site desperately needs a QA system. Articles like this are made with no research and with the sole intent of getting clicks by tricking people into thinking there’s a reveal. It’s extremely lazy writing and should not be allowed. I’ve suggested ideas for a QA system to Nate, it’s completely in his court as to whether he decides to implement something similar or not though
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/11/2024, 2:56 PM
Supergirl 2026 is going up against Shrek 5 at box office. Not good. Not looking good for Supergirl
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/11/2024, 3:08 PM
@JFerguson - They’ll move it. They don’t want any of that Shrek smoke
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:21 PM
@JFerguson - kids today have no idea who Shrek is.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 3:31 PM
@McMurdo - Maybe not. Last one came out in 2010 but they could tie in Puss in Boots that had more recent movies.

Inside Out came out in 2015 and the sequel is cleaning up at the box office.

Never count out a family/kids movie. The genre seems to be the most reliable at the box office these days.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:38 PM
@mountainman - great point on inside out. Kids love weird shit that's animated so ya Shrek 5 could slay at the BO. Y'all are right.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/11/2024, 3:58 PM
@FireandBlood - move it to the same day. Is another double feature on the horizon? 🤔
cubrn
cubrn - 7/11/2024, 4:05 PM
@McMurdo - kids in 2001 didn’t know who he was either
mountainman
mountainman - 7/11/2024, 4:06 PM
@McMurdo - I never cared much for the Shrek series, but I’m not the target market. Tough to predict with kids stuff. Seems like they can kill the BO even if they aren’t good (Despicable Me / Minions).
TheGrayGhost
TheGrayGhost - 7/11/2024, 4:19 PM
@McMurdo - Was always indifferent with Shrek, fine franchise that is watchable for most ages. However without a doubt my toddler son and all his fellow menaces from pre-school/daycare/etc know exactly who Shrek is. It will kill it's competition when released.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 4:23 PM
@cubrn - facts
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 4:23 PM
@TheGrayGhost - fair enough
HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 3:01 PM
The S symbol is supposed to be an S inside of a shield created by Clark along with the rest of the costume, neither of which ever came from Krypton in the comics until the 2000s in certain out of continuity stories. It doesn't make sense for the S shield to originate on Krypton and is entirely too coincidental, it also doesn't explain why Clark, who creates the Superman persona, would ever wear such a thing, considering he only ever spent a day on Krypton as a baby and didn't even know he was an alien until many years into his Superman career, and when he found out, it meant nothing to him beyond the explanation for his abilities. This is how Siegel & Shuster did it. It would be good to return to that because that makes much more sense than the S coincidentally coming from Krypton - a place with no earth language - that coincidentally fits him perfectly as an adult, sent with him in the middle of an emergency for a role he will one day create as an adult, all while not even being packed baby clothes as a baby. The better explanation is the original and most enduring explanation: that it is an S symbol that Clark created for the moniker he is called as a "bigfoot" figure, and he places it inside of a shield since shields are defensive tools used to protect and Superman is a protector. The more coincidence and contrivance that are shoveled into a story, the more its credibility in-universe is undermined. And yes, the Kingdom Come S shield was also created by Clark on earth. It did not come from Krypton, either.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 7/11/2024, 3:07 PM
@HermanM - This was entirely comprehensible, rational, sensible, not a single gay joke... are you feeling ok bro?
HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 3:15 PM
@UncleHarm1 - User Comment Image
cubrn
cubrn - 7/11/2024, 4:07 PM
@HermanM - Marlon Brando sported an S logo as Joe-El in Superman 78 while he was chilling on Krypton
HermanM
HermanM - 7/11/2024, 4:09 PM
@cubrn - Yep, that's because Brando insisted on wearing the S symbol and the filmmakers did everything they could to appease the powerful star, so they tried to find a way to write it into the story, resulting in everyone having a crest.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/11/2024, 3:12 PM
Off topic: I have a HUGE request, that I’m sure everyone can get behind. Can we squeeze a few more ads into the articles? I absolutely love how many ads are currently shoehorned with in, but if we could get just a few more ads sprinkled on top 🤌 then the articles could really shine

Sincerely,
Sarcastic Ad Hater
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 7/11/2024, 4:50 PM
@MuadDib -

I second this request ☝️
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/11/2024, 3:15 PM
Another REVEAL from Josh!!!!!!!!
Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2024, 3:19 PM
I am more interested in Wonder Woman!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:23 PM
@Forthas - is it because of the rumor she lets her father kill himself on Krypton via an incoming Tidal Wave whilst she watches nearby?


Shit my bad. Was thinking of Man of Steel....tornado not a tidal wave.


Forthas
Forthas - 7/11/2024, 3:29 PM
@McMurdo - I heard it was mudslide. Glad there was nothing like that in Man of Steel!
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/11/2024, 3:38 PM
@Forthas - lol 😂 well played
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/11/2024, 3:20 PM
You must not read comics. Why do you write here again??? That's not Kingdom Come inspired, that's New 52 and has absolutely nothing to do with her movie you clown
Juicebox316
Juicebox316 - 7/11/2024, 3:20 PM
This headline is AIDS. Goodness Josh, at least do a glancing grammar check before posting.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 3:23 PM
Josh yet again jumping the gun, doing no research, and proving he doesn't know what he's talking about a lot of the time - despite him acting like he does.

Absolute hack.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 7/11/2024, 3:29 PM
@DravenCorvis - He also reminds me of someone I knew during my movie message board days (2004 on the Channel 4 site for those in the UK).

The guy would post news filled with grammatical errors because he was in such a rush to post.

He was a message board poster, who, from best I could tell, meant well.

You're a "professional" journalist, what's the excuse for your regular flow of mistakes?

What is with that bloody headline?
PaKent
PaKent - 7/11/2024, 3:47 PM
C'mon Mr Gunn! gives the first look at The Batman 2 logo
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/11/2024, 4:09 PM
Hope the costume is similar to her Injustice 2 look.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/11/2024, 4:39 PM
Looks cool to me if it indeed is the one from the movie…

It definitely has that edgy & hardened feel to it which given how this version of Supergirl has been described makes sense.

I am surprised though that we might not be getting the symbol from the comic itself rather then the New 52 one.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

