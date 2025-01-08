It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo

It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo

We're just days away from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow beginning production in the UK and, according to a new report, one key Superman cast member has already been spotted in London. You can out more here!

By JoshWilding - Jan 08, 2025

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow begins shooting in the UK next week and it's looking increasingly likely that the movie will feature more than one Kryptonian. 

According to popular David Corenswet fansite @corenswetmedia, the actor has been spotted in London just days before cameras begin rolling on the Girl of Steel's DCU movie. While nothing is confirmed at this stage, it makes sense for Superman to show up, especially with Krypto set to join Kara on her cosmic adventure. 

James Gunn has said Krypto is a "pretty terrible dog" in the DCU, so Kal-El handing him off to his cousin to see if she can reign him in makes sense. It's previously been reported that Supergirl actor Milly Alcock will debut in Superman so this won't be their first meeting. 

We're sure many of you will be hoping that Corenswet's Superman crosses paths with Jason Momoa's Lobo and, while that's certainly a possibility, it seems more likely that Supergirl will encounter the Main Man in outer space. 

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is shooting at Leavesden Studios and we may get set photos. Hopefully, DC Studios will share an official first look before those start hitting social media. 

Talking about Alcock's casting, Gunn said, "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I’m incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU. Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely, and Ana Nogueira."

With praise like that, we'd imagine the Superman director has big plans for her in the DCU moving forward.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be DC Studios' second DCU movie and is set to be helmed by Cruella director Craig Gillespie. Ana Nogueira (The Vampire Diaries) penned the screenplay after originally being hired to write the Supergirl movie starring The Flash's Sasha Calle.

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge. The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl."

"She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing," he concluded.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Celebrates Lobo Casting Alongside Fan-Favorite Choice For New WONDER WOMAN
