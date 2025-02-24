James Gunn On Adding Lobo To The DCU And Why We'll Have To Wait For A First Look At Jason Momoa Suited Up

James Gunn On Adding Lobo To The DCU And Why We'll Have To Wait For A First Look At Jason Momoa Suited Up

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has explained why he brought Lobo into the DCU and reveals that fans will have to wait for a first look at Aquaman star Jason Momoa's transformation into the beloved anti-hero.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 10:02 AM EST
Source: CinemaBlend

It's been confirmed that an hourlong DC Studios presentation with co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran did indeed take place last week, and Cinema Blend was on hand to ask the Superman director about casting Jason Momoa as Lobo.

He was a surprise addition to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and the expectation is that Momoa will eventually headline a spin-off. The actor is best known for playing the DCEU's Aquaman but the Scourge o' the Cosmos should be different enough to avoid any confusion. 

Asked when we're likely to get a first look at Momoa's transformation into Lobo, Gunn said, "It's probably going to be a while to be frank with you, because it's all in outer space. With Superman, we were sort of forced because we knew we were going to shoot outside for weeks. Like, 'Oh, let's just throw something out there.' So we did."

"But with Jason, I'm not sure. I don't wanna be cocky, because you never know," he continued. "It's not a big... We're not gonna have to go shoot outside in the middle of London for three weeks where they're gonna be getting pictures of Lobo so we have to release a picture earlier than we'd want to."

So, the majority of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will take place in outer space, set photos are unlikely, as a result, and Momoa's role in the movie is likely a relatively small one.

The Justice League star has always wanted to play Lobo on screen but, for Gunn, bringing the anti-hero to the big screen is part of a bigger plan for the DCU. 

"For me, I'm always looking for, like, Deadpool was about to come out and everybody's like, 'Who is this guy? I don't blah, blah, blah, blah. I don't know,' but I mean, if you're a comic book fan, you know Deadpool's an enormous character! Tons of people love him," the filmmaker and studio executive told the site.

"There's some fuel behind him. Same thing with Harley Quinn coming out in Suicide Squad. She's not well known by everyone, but there is a lot of fandom behind Harley Quinn. And Lobo is one of those characters. Deathstroke is one of those characters."

"Those are characters that have a lot of people behind them and who love them but aren't known by the general public in the way Wonder Woman or Superman or Batman is," Gunn added. "So Lobo was always something I wanted to play with in the DCU."

There appears to be an embargo on coverage from this event, so we still don't know what was revealed or whether it was just a general Q&A meant to bring select members of the press up to speed on plans for the DCU. We'll hopefully have more to share with you soon. 

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

