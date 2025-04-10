Milly Alcock Seemingly Spotted On SUPERGIRL Set For First Time; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Reshoots Also Begin

A new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video claims to reveal a first look at Milly Alcock as the Girl or Steel, but is she gearing up for a fight? The Fantastic Four: First Steps reshoots have also begun.

By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025 12:04 PM EST

Cameras are rolling on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the UK, and a newly surfaced set video claims to reveal a first look at Milly Alcock on set as the Girl of Steel. 

We're not sure if she's wearing a cloak to hide her costume or going incognito in a black outfit, but you'll need to squint to make any sense of this (it's hard to say whether that's even Alcock, in all honesty). Still, with no official look at the character shared by DC Studios as we write this, many fans will be happy with even the smallest of sneak peeks. 

The House of the Dragon star is expected to make a cameo appearance in Superman and will then take centre stage in a movie that will adapt Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic of the same name. 

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

The movie arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026, and you can watch this newly released Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video below. 

In other UK-based production news, it seems The Fantastic Four: First Steps' reshoots have begun. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, but who knows what tweaks will be made given the changes other recent MCU movies have gone through.

We can't believe this anything quite as drastic as Captain America: Brave New World or even Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (a new ending was filmed weeks before the threequel arrived in theaters). 

The news was confirmed by a video posted by an unnamed crew member who revealed they would be taking "one more spin around the Blue Moon" at Pinewood Studios. "Blue Moon" was the working title for The Fantastic Four: First Steps during shooting. 

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

narrow290
narrow290 - 4/10/2025, 12:21 PM
1st FIRST
nibs
nibs - 4/10/2025, 12:23 PM
how on earth can anyone tell that is Milly?? im doing the ken jeong squint and still just a blur
grif
grif - 4/10/2025, 12:24 PM
@nibs - didnt bother looking just noticing the vehicles
grif
grif - 4/10/2025, 12:23 PM
alien tanks?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 12:31 PM
@grif -

Yeah, it looks like it.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/10/2025, 12:47 PM
@grif - User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/10/2025, 12:48 PM
@grif - yep
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 12:33 PM
What do liberals have against traditionally beautiful women being in movies, shows, and video games?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/10/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Beautiful women are a kryptonite to the lying narratives used to fuel their preposterous way of life.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 4/10/2025, 12:42 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Liberals bullying your mom again?
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/10/2025, 1:02 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - wild statement coming from an incel like you
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/10/2025, 1:22 PM
@OgHerManM - he's into men so let's be respectful of our gay user populace here, Herman.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/10/2025, 12:34 PM
Please be reshooting with a male Silver Surfer.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 12:36 PM
@soberchimera - you beat me to it…I still can’t believe they’re actually following through with this horrendous idea
Yellow
Yellow - 4/10/2025, 12:39 PM
@soberchimera - i'm sure SS won't have a larger part anyway
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 4/10/2025, 12:41 PM
@soberchimera - We know you love big ole silvery dongs.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/10/2025, 12:43 PM
@soberchimera - Makes too much sense. I only hope she dies a heoric death so at least we can respect one heroine this decade.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 12:46 PM
Reshoots? On Fantastic Four?

Well, [frick] me upside down… that movie is [frick]ed.

Yep, it's going down in flames.

For [frick]s Sake
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/10/2025, 1:03 PM
@THEKENDOMAN - every single movie undergoes reshoots
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 4/10/2025, 1:06 PM
@BigPhilbowski - I know that matey.

But in Marvel’s case, it never ends well
Captainhulk1
Captainhulk1 - 4/10/2025, 12:58 PM
Couldn't they find somebody with better looking feet? I have no desire to do her feet at all.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 4/10/2025, 1:25 PM
SEEEEMMMMINGLLLLYYY

