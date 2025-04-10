Milly Alcock Seemingly Spotted On SUPERGIRL Set For First Time; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Reshoots Also Begin

Cameras are rolling on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the UK, and a newly surfaced set video claims to reveal a first look at Milly Alcock on set as the Girl of Steel.

We're not sure if she's wearing a cloak to hide her costume or going incognito in a black outfit, but you'll need to squint to make any sense of this (it's hard to say whether that's even Alcock, in all honesty). Still, with no official look at the character shared by DC Studios as we write this, many fans will be happy with even the smallest of sneak peeks.

The House of the Dragon star is expected to make a cameo appearance in Superman and will then take centre stage in a movie that will adapt Tom King and Bilquis Evely's comic of the same name.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

The movie arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026, and you can watch this newly released Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow set video below.

Milly Alcock standing on top of a vehicle with the person she's about to battle. pic.twitter.com/FhzsIHagHA — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 10, 2025

In other UK-based production news, it seems The Fantastic Four: First Steps' reshoots have begun. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, but who knows what tweaks will be made given the changes other recent MCU movies have gone through.

We can't believe this anything quite as drastic as Captain America: Brave New World or even Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (a new ending was filmed weeks before the threequel arrived in theaters).

The news was confirmed by a video posted by an unnamed crew member who revealed they would be taking "one more spin around the Blue Moon" at Pinewood Studios. "Blue Moon" was the working title for The Fantastic Four: First Steps during shooting.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.