SUPERGIRL First Look Appears To Tease Comic-Accurate Scene From Tom King's WOMAN OF TOMORROW

We recently got our first look at DC Studios' Supergirl movie via a BTS shot of star Milly Alcock, and the image seemingly hints at a well-known scene from Tom King's comic series...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 03:01 PM EST

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently shared our first official look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow via a behind-the-scenes image, and if you're familiar with Tom King's acclaimed DC Comics miniseries of the same name, the setting of the photo will likely have looked very familiar.

The shot features star Milly Alcock in a hoodie (Kara will almost certainly be in-costume for this scene in the movie), facing what looks a lot like a bar counter. In the Woman of Tomorrow comic, the Girl of Steel and her companion, Ruthye, take a little break from their revenge mission and travel to a space-bar for a drink.

Here, Kara is confronted by an alien who blames her for her cousin Superman imprisoning his brothers in the Phantom Zone. As you might expect, the altercation doesn't work out so well for the instigator.

The fact that Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Filming is now underway on what will be the second DCU movie following Gunn's Superman - which will feature Alcock's DCU debut as the Girl of Steel - but we have yet to see any set photos.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

