SUPERGIRL Set Photos Reveal Best Look Yet At Milly Alcock's WOMAN OF TOMORROW Costume

As filming continues on DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in London, some more photos from the set have been shared online.

Still no close-ups, unfortunately, but these latest drone shots do give us our best look yet at Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel, while revealing some new costume details.

The suit appears to be almost identical to the one Kara Zor-El wears in Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic, with the classic color scheme, cape and skirt. We also have confirmation that the costume will have the iconic "S" shield on the chest and back of the cape.

There's no sign of the mysterious foe Kara was doing battle with in the previous photos, but based on the few details we could make out, there's a pretty good chance it was indeed Jason Momoa as Lobo (more here).

With heightened security around the set, these drone images are probably the best we can hope for until an official image is released. Studios will often get a first-look still out there ahead of any leaks, so watch this space.

Check out the new photos at the links below, along with some recent fan-art inspired by the poster for James Gunn's Superman.

Milly Alcock wearing the Supergirl Suit with 'S' logo visible! pic.twitter.com/ZF7nAhX906 — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 11, 2025

Milly Alcock in the Supergirl SUIT! pic.twitter.com/qhs2iCWMAM — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 11, 2025

Milly Alcock in Supergirl SUIT with CAPE! pic.twitter.com/kgWl1iqVd7 — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 10, 2025

The fact that Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”