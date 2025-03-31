SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Milly Alcock's Girl Of Steel

Work is underway on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and while we're still waiting on a first look at Milly Alcock suited up as the Maiden of Might, James Gunn has just shared a new behind-the-scenes image of the actor on social media.

In that, we see the House of the Dragon star reading the comic book series from which this movie takes its name and story. Alcock's costume remains under wraps, but we'd bet on this being the hairstyle her version of Supergirl will rock in the DCU.

Warner Bros. is going to be at CinemaCon later this week, and DC Studios is expected to have a presence at the event. However, all eyes are likely to be on Superman, meaning you should temper expectations when it comes to a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow first look (it's unlikely but not impossible).

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Alcock put herself on the map with House of the Dragon, but outside of a low-budget horror movie in 2018 called The School, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be her first feature role (though she is expected to make a cameo appearance as Kara Zor-El in Superman). Gunn clearly sees something special in her.

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.