SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - James Gunn Shares New BTS Look At Milly Alcock's Girl Of Steel

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow star Milly Alcock takes centre stage in a new behind the scenes image from the DCU movie, and while we don't get to see the hero's costume, Kara Zor-El rocks a cool hairstyle.

By JoshWilding - Mar 31, 2025 11:03 AM EST

Work is underway on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and while we're still waiting on a first look at Milly Alcock suited up as the Maiden of Might, James Gunn has just shared a new behind-the-scenes image of the actor on social media.

In that, we see the House of the Dragon star reading the comic book series from which this movie takes its name and story. Alcock's costume remains under wraps, but we'd bet on this being the hairstyle her version of Supergirl will rock in the DCU.

Warner Bros. is going to be at CinemaCon later this week, and DC Studios is expected to have a presence at the event. However, all eyes are likely to be on Superman, meaning you should temper expectations when it comes to a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow first look (it's unlikely but not impossible).

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton."

"[She] watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl," the filmmaker added. "She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Alcock put herself on the map with House of the Dragon, but outside of a low-budget horror movie in 2018 called The School, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be her first feature role (though she is expected to make a cameo appearance as Kara Zor-El in Superman). Gunn clearly sees something special in her. 

In Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze. Craig Gillespie directs from a script by Ana Nogueira.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/31/2025, 11:39 AM
She looks great, but pictures like these are so fake. A LeBron James special.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 3/31/2025, 11:57 AM
@JacobsLadder - User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 3/31/2025, 11:40 AM
Saw this on IG 2min ago and knew there would be anarticle about it already.

User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:44 AM
@RegularPoochie - Joshua has his finger on the very pulse of pop culture.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/31/2025, 11:44 AM
Casting couch 🙄

IYKYN
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/31/2025, 11:45 AM
@NoDaysOff - well we know what you've been doing with your free time.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 3/31/2025, 11:46 AM
@McMurdo - Only on the last the day of the tax year! Gota make every deposit count. 🙃
Superheroking
Superheroking - 3/31/2025, 11:46 AM
This is just a random pic of her reading a comic.

Learn what BTS means.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 3/31/2025, 11:47 AM
That's a big finger
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/31/2025, 11:48 AM
Rat faced af🤣🤣

Show me the suit!!

😌😌😌😌
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/31/2025, 11:50 AM
Sweet!!.

Milly Alcock was my pick for this version of Kara when the screen tests were happening so I’m glad she got the part ultimately…

Can’t wait to see her as the DCU’s take on Supergirl!!.

User Comment Image
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 3/31/2025, 11:55 AM
Looking a bit like will poulter in a wig lol
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/31/2025, 11:56 AM
Man why do people randomly block me? What the heck do I be doing? Anyway I think I'm a little more excited about this than I am of Superman. Just because we havent had one in so long and just curious to see how this comes out.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/31/2025, 11:59 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

Im optimistic for it. It’s up Gunn’s alley, yet original, and lobo will be in it!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 3/31/2025, 12:00 PM
@HammerLegFoot - How do you know you are being blocked?
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/31/2025, 12:01 PM
@HammerLegFoot - It's not random.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/31/2025, 12:01 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Post says 11 comments and I only saw 10
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/31/2025, 12:01 PM
@HulkisHoly - Yea Lobo definitely has me really excited
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/31/2025, 12:02 PM
@theFUZZ008 - I'm starting to think its not cause I'm starting to see its the same person each time
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 3/31/2025, 12:03 PM
@HammerLegFoot -

I also can’t see all the comments.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 3/31/2025, 12:04 PM
@HulkisHoly - Someone has you blocked. On my computer I'm logged into the site, but on my phone I'm not, so thats also how I can see
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 3/31/2025, 12:11 PM
@HammerLegFoot - I'm not sure but imma block you now for the fun of it!

🤣🤣😌
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 3/31/2025, 12:00 PM
"Here, hold this book and look at the camera."
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 3/31/2025, 12:04 PM
Is she related to Adam Warlock? They have the same face.
RolandD
RolandD - 3/31/2025, 12:11 PM
Of course you need to open the article to see that she is not in costume or it is covered up. W can’t say that I am surprised, though.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 3/31/2025, 12:16 PM
I look at these photos and can only think about how cool it is that John Mulaney is playing Kara.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/31/2025, 12:34 PM
Waiting for the actual BTS photos, not a casual reading session.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/31/2025, 12:36 PM
Blonde curly hair who has not saw that before show her in costume that be different
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 3/31/2025, 12:38 PM
Weird alien looking bitch. lol fits the role well.

