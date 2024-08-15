SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - We May Know When Cameras Are Set To Roll On The Girl Of Steel's Solo Movie

According to a new rumor, production is set to commence on DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow a little later than previous reports have indicated...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 15, 2024 07:08 PM EST

Though an official production start date for the second DCU movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, was never announced, recent reports have indicated that cameras were expected to roll before the end of the year. However, it seems there's been a slight delay.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, filming is now scheduled to commence in the U.K. in January of next year.

House of the Dragon alum Milly Alcock is set to play the Girl of Steel, and is expected to make her debut in James Gunn's Superman. There are rumors that Jason Momoa might be on board as Lobo after leaving the role of Aquaman behind.

As previously noted, Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to release in theaters after Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

TheClungerine
TheClungerine - 8/15/2024, 7:07 PM
Lol Gunn is fast tracking these movies because he knows how flippant WB can be.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/15/2024, 7:12 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

I have enjoyed the little I have seen of Craig Gillespie’s work and I think Milly will do well as this version of Kara…

User Comment Image

Hope we get more official casting news soon!!.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 8/15/2024, 7:14 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 8/15/2024, 7:16 PM
2026 will be WB year

The Batman Part II
Supergirl
The Hunt For Gollum
Dune Messiah
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/15/2024, 7:20 PM
@WakandaTech - Lmao the hunt for gollum
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/15/2024, 7:32 PM
@WakandaTech - LOTR is probably my favorite trilogy of all time… i want hunt for gollum to be good so bad, but even if it blows chunks we’ll always have the og films. [frick] those are good
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 8/15/2024, 7:35 PM
@WakandaTech - "The Hunt For Gollum"

User Comment Image

...Thats real?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/15/2024, 7:20 PM
Ngl I would rather wonder woman get a solo before supergirl.

