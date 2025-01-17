SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Casts Zor-El & Alura In-Ze; Milly Alcock Confirmed For SUPERMAN

Though we still haven't had an official announcement, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is now filming in London, and THR has shared the news of two late casting additions.

David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) and Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands) have joined the production as Kara Zor-El's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze

The trade has also confirmed that Milly Alcock will make her DCU debut as the Girl of Steel in James Gunn's Superman.

While speaking to Omelette.com in a recent interview, Gunn said he had no intention of making Kara Zor-El's solo outing the second DCU film until he read the script by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option. Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”