SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Casts Zor-El & Alura In-Ze; Milly Alcock Confirmed For SUPERMAN

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Casts Zor-El & Alura In-Ze; Milly Alcock Confirmed For SUPERMAN

DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has cast the Girl of Steel's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze, and we also have confirmation that Milly Alcock's Kara will appear in Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 17, 2025 05:01 PM EST

Though we still haven't had an official announcement, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is now filming in London, and THR has shared the news of two late casting additions.

David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) and Emily Beecham (Into The Badlands) have joined the production as Kara Zor-El's parents, Zor-El and Alura In-Ze

The trade has also confirmed that Milly Alcock will make her DCU debut as the Girl of Steel in James Gunn's Superman.

While speaking to Omelette.com in a recent interview, Gunn said he had no intention of making Kara Zor-El's solo outing the second DCU film until he read the script by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option. Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

DCU Updates Reveal Plans For Lobo After SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW; SGT. ROCK, WALLER Production Start Dates
Related:

DCU Updates Reveal Plans For Lobo After SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW; SGT. ROCK, WALLER Production Start Dates
SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Comic Book Writer Tom King Confirms Shooting Has Started On DC Studios Movie
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Comic Book Writer Tom King Confirms Shooting Has Started On DC Studios Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/17/2025, 5:36 PM
Gunn always taking shots at Marvel

We only make good movies not some grandiose mega narrative
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 5:42 PM
@WakandaTech - doesn't really feel like taking shots at the MCU. That lacks a narrative too. If anything, he's taking shots at the DCEU. That jumped into big narrative way too quickly.

Think he's just figuring things out and putting them in place. Eventually there will be a big cross-over I bet.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/17/2025, 5:37 PM
My fingers are crossed for the DCU. So far, I love pretty much all the casting. Been waiting decades for a good superman film

User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 5:40 PM
@Izaizaiza -
But they made
Superman Returns
Batman v Superman
Justice League
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/17/2025, 5:48 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - All shitty films, IMO.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 5:49 PM
@Izaizaiza -
Which movies aren't shitty?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/17/2025, 6:14 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - 2 girls 1 cup.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 5:37 PM
She is Nocock at all...better cast the Erivo
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/17/2025, 5:42 PM
Cue a Hunter Schafer reference.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 5:48 PM
@Lisa89 - Hunter is Almostcock ... Im thinking more of a Emilia Perez approach ..might as well throw some Oscars nominations here.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 5:52 PM
?si=ZY8DXgoGdFLCIkOo
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 5:38 PM
Wait, I already thought Supergirl was confirmed for a Superman appearance. Had the impression that's why she was cast, because that script was done.

And speaking of Superdads, do we also know Jor-El's casting?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 5:41 PM
@bkmeijer1 - nope

Unless it’s a secret , I don’t think we’ll see Jor El in that film (though there was a rumor that it could be Kurt Russell)
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/17/2025, 5:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - not even in Superman? I have no idea what to expect.

Knowing Gunn though, it could just be the one scene (like Yondu or Ratcatcher). Think Russell'd be up for that. Although I think Rooker would be funny too
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 6:01 PM
@bkmeijer1 - true

It would be cool even though I saw him as more of a Pa Kent then Jor-EL
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/17/2025, 5:38 PM
User Comment Image
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 5:43 PM
@MisterBones -
Ber narrrd!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 5:42 PM
Alcock?
Krumholtz?

?si=AI8ctMpVR0bIsbko
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/17/2025, 5:42 PM
Man, What a casting .

DC baby, we coming!!

For [frick]s Sake
Forthas
Forthas - 1/17/2025, 5:46 PM
David Krumholtz is mostly known for comedies which makes me wonder what the tone of this film will be. Emily Beecham should be Poison Ivy!
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 6:03 PM
?si=Gd_V57LMW0Kzxx1x
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/17/2025, 5:46 PM
for the love of phuck, could we get Milly Alcock over to marvel right now for storm please? please?



User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/17/2025, 5:49 PM
@harryba11zack - ónly if she agrees to to start a Fentanyl regime while listening to Ragged Glory album by Neil Young and Crazy Horse.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 1/17/2025, 5:52 PM
@harryba11zack - Do you like gifs because they repeat the same thing over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/17/2025, 5:56 PM
@Lisa89 - Hey! take it easy on the las, He's just wondered into this article after that devastating news, he's clearly still in a state of shock.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/17/2025, 5:56 PM
Neither of them look ratty like milly 👀

Anyways is it just me or is that user 'MakeAmericaGayAgain' comments looking very weird? 🤔
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 6:06 PM
@BraveNewClunge -
Don't be homophobic.

Milly looks ratty, ha.

How are my comments looking very weird?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/17/2025, 6:00 PM
Into The Badlands had amazing fight choreography. Shame the writing just nosedived.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/17/2025, 6:01 PM
I know that the trades confirming something is usually equivalent to the studio doing it themselves but they have also been wrongs about bits like this so for , I’ll just wait & se e if Milly’s in Superman or not.

Anyway , I like the casting of Kara’s parents in Krumholtz & Beecham…

User Comment Image

Both are good actors (Beecham has worked with the director before too on Cruella) and could see them play these roles well which will most likely be in flashbacks.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/17/2025, 6:02 PM
Is it confirmed Zor-El and Alura??? Could be Jeremiah and Eliza Danvers, her adoptive parents
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/17/2025, 6:08 PM
@MisterBones -
It's had a confirmation.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder