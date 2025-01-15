SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Comic Book Writer Tom King Confirms Shooting Has Started On DC Studios Movie

It was reported earlier this week that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has begun shooting in the UK and that's been confirmed today in a now-deleted Instagram post from comic book writer Tom King.

He penned the series this movie is based on and, on social media, wrote: "As filming begins on Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, here's the unlettered cover to issue 1. I think genius [Bilquis Evely] first image drawn from the book. Nailed it right out of the gate."

We're hoping an official first look at the Maiden of Might's return to the big screen will be shared any day now. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely we'll get many set photos with most of the action set in the cosmos.

King, one of the writers on Max's Lanterns, has likely consulted on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. When we spoke to him last year about Black Canary: Best of the Best, he revealed his excitement at seeing the movie's cast come together. "It’s been surreal, man. It’s been surreal [Laughs]. Yeah, the Supergirl thing coming together."

"I just put this on Instagram, but the main character is named after my little niece, Ruthye, so to go up to her and say, ‘You’re going to be in a movie’ and see her face light up…it’s one of the joys of my life. It’s exciting," King added.

Here's a screenshot of his post:

TOM KING confirms that filming has begun for SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/lcDajyLf9D — DCU Updates (@DCU_Updates) January 15, 2025

King also shared the following teaser video in an Instagram Story, though we've since confirmed that it's fan-made and not an official first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's logo and theme (the latter is actually pulled from The CW's Supergirl TV series).

SUPERGIRL: Woman of Tomorrow now in Production!!



Milly Alcock’s SUPERGIRL will have a crest similar to David Corenswet’s SUPERMAN!



Also where’s that theme from? pic.twitter.com/SNg4oEIVL3 — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) January 15, 2025

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.