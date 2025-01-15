SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Comic Book Writer Tom King Confirms Shooting Has Started On DC Studios Movie

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Comic Book Writer Tom King Confirms Shooting Has Started On DC Studios Movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow writer Tom King has confirmed that work is underway on the DC Studios movie in some new social media posts, one of which is a very cool fan-made title reveal. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 02:01 PM EST

It was reported earlier this week that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has begun shooting in the UK and that's been confirmed today in a now-deleted Instagram post from comic book writer Tom King.

He penned the series this movie is based on and, on social media, wrote: "As filming begins on Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow, here's the unlettered cover to issue 1. I think genius [Bilquis Evely] first image drawn from the book. Nailed it right out of the gate."

We're hoping an official first look at the Maiden of Might's return to the big screen will be shared any day now. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely we'll get many set photos with most of the action set in the cosmos. 

King, one of the writers on Max's Lanterns, has likely consulted on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. When we spoke to him last year about Black Canary: Best of the Best, he revealed his excitement at seeing the movie's cast come together. "It’s been surreal, man. It’s been surreal [Laughs]. Yeah, the Supergirl thing coming together."

"I just put this on Instagram, but the main character is named after my little niece, Ruthye, so to go up to her and say, ‘You’re going to be in a movie’ and see her face light up…it’s one of the joys of my life. It’s exciting," King added.

Here's a screenshot of his post:

King also shared the following teaser video in an Instagram Story, though we've since confirmed that it's fan-made and not an official first look at Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's logo and theme (the latter is actually pulled from The CW's Supergirl TV series).

In the movie, Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.

The cast includes Milly Alcock as Supergirl, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Jason Momoa as Lobo.

When Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was first announced, Gunn said, "We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo
It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 3:05 PM
Honestly, this is probably my most anticipated CBM, at least out of the stuff that's coming out after 2025. If they get this right, it's gonna be something special.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 1/15/2025, 3:10 PM
While I think meg Donnelly would have been a better pick(I haven't seen anything of Milly). I am very excited for this movie. I think it's going to be a blast. After seeing the superman trailer I only have hope that the DCU is going to have that spark that's been missing from superhero movies for the last couple years.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:25 PM
@Antitrollpatrol - I think if they went traditional Suoergirl then Meg might have been the better choice

However Woman of Tomorrow Suoergirl is more jaded & hardcore for which I think Milly is the better pick…

User Comment Image

She was great in House of The Dragon!!
bcom
bcom - 1/15/2025, 3:14 PM
I wonder if we'll get an official shot of Milly suited up before the set leaks start to filter through?
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/15/2025, 3:18 PM
I have a lot of faith in the movie.

The director has not said a single thing about it, just Lobo, however, mouths have been shut and like a good surprise just finding out they have started shooting.

You are on the right track.

For [frick]s sake
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 3:22 PM
Cool!!.

I’m intrigued by this film as of now , I like the cast aswell as Craig Gillespie’s work from what I’ve seen so hope it turns out well…

User Comment Image

I think Lanterns starts shooting within the next month or so aswell if I’m not mistaken so seems like it’s slowly getting full steam ahead on the DCU if it hasn’t already!!.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 1/15/2025, 3:48 PM
Lobo! Don’t care about SG really. I hope she gets her ass whooped.
Franshu
Franshu - 1/15/2025, 3:48 PM
Who's directing this, though? Gunn himself?
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/15/2025, 3:56 PM
The cw is expanding 😶‍🌫️

