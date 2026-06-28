Supergirl Writer Reveals She Misinterpreted Comic's Ending - And It Completely Changed The Movie

Supergirl Writer Reveals She Misinterpreted Comic's Ending - And It Completely Changed The Movie

Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira has inadvertently revealed that she misinterpreted the ending of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and explains how that ultimately completely changed the movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 28, 2026 05:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Variety

In the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, Kara Zor-El successfully teaches Ruthye that killing is not the answer. However, after Krem of the Yellow Hills murders her beloved horse, Comet, it's Ruthye who must impart the Kryptonian's own lesson about revenge upon the Maid of Might.

The story ends with Krem being sent to the Phantom Zone for 300 years. Later, an older Kara meets with an elderly Ruthye, and the villain, now repentant, pleads for forgiveness. Ruthye isn't interested and hits him with her cane before walking away. 

There's perhaps a little ambiguity there, but Evely's artwork makes it clear that the blow doesn't kill him. In fact, in a March 2024 interview, King explained, "This is not supposed to be ambiguous; he's supposed to be alive at the end. That's why he grabs his head. Ruthye does not forgive him, still f***ing hates him, bops him on the head, and walks away."

However, Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira misinterpreted that ending and, as a result, the way things play out in the movie completely changed. While Ruthye doesn't kill Krem, Kara does after stabbing him in the chest and neck.

Talking to Variety, she explained, "The ending between Kara and Krem was always in it, from the pitch — truly from the very beginning. Because the comic ends with Ruthye killing him, but in the far, far future. We knew we weren’t gonna be able to do that kind of time jump, and I find it’s quite a dark ending of the comic."

"He essentially has changed, and she kills him anyway, because she still just has this anger, and you understand there’s this element of deserve, right?" Nogueira said of the comic's ending, despite that not being what happened on the page. "So, we wanted to craft a villain who would deserve this, but we also wanted Kara to really care about preserving Ruthye’s innocence, and to feel like she could take on [killing him], that she could be the one to bring justice to this man, and do it without burdening this child."

These comments have kicked open something of a hornet's nest on social media, but it seems Supergirl's actions will feed into where her story goes next in the DCU. 

"I also find it really interesting because it means she has her own moral compass going forward," Nogueira teased. "One that is separate from what Superman’s famous moral compass is: that he never takes a life. It’s really exciting to see."

"I have no idea what happens between the two of them in 'Man of Tomorrow,' that’s above my pay grade," she continued. "But it’s really exciting to think about them going forward and having these different viewpoints on how you deal with villains."

Agree or disagree with Nogueira's take on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's ending, it's clear that had the writer perceived it as King intended, Supergirl would likely have played out very differently. However, we know from director Craig Gillespie that this was something James Gunn was also "adamant" about happening in the movie.

Tom King works at DC Studios, writing the animated Mister Miracle TV series and the upcoming Lanterns show on HBO. Why no one ever asked him about this isn't clear. 

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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cubrn
cubrn - 6/28/2026, 5:17 AM
I think the new ending works better
JayBarrick
JayBarrick - 6/28/2026, 5:26 AM
This is embarrasing.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2026, 5:51 AM
What a cluster...

James Gunn hires a NO experienced writer for a tentpole DC film who does not understand the themes of the material she is adapting? It makes James Gunn look like someone who hires people for huge paydays in spite of their lack of experience and body of work to earn such a role. Sounds like a person who would just hire his friends and family without regard to qualifications. Gunn needs to tell his mistress to come up with a better excuse.

This is complete BULLSH*T...

We are now asked to believe that Ana Nogueira did not understand the ending despite the fact...Tom King is WORKING FOR WARNER BROTHERS DC STUDIOS!!!!!

Comic Book Writer Tom King Is an ‘Integral Part’ of James Gunn’s DCU
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/comic-book-writer-tom-king-012408338.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAEQ1Na4WxBm9VPGkgi-d4xsYFR27gYY-UtlFp3pVFJx5h4MQwU0lgEsXWjMo2LUcf8AjdeLBgR6IG_n6tRfuCW3SYiY5JAvyPPiVbrYVeOHerKncEEDE-2DklsMTt8BYLFGOqdKlvM0gP2_1YX-p09vAk7iKKkyPhZTxXfQZKAWx

Go F yourself DC studios and any shill that wants to try to defend this sorry ass excuse can now be categorized as a verifiable moron!!!!
lord22
lord22 - 6/28/2026, 5:54 AM
i am the only one that find this comics art style absolutely horrendous ?
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 6/28/2026, 5:58 AM
@lord22 - eh, could be worse. Could be Romita Jr.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 6/28/2026, 5:58 AM
Damage control much???
The director just threw Gunn under the bus then the writer of the movie's story makes a 180 to cover Gunn's butt saying she misinterpreted the ending of the comic that was a loose basis of the movie's script.

I'm a DC guy and this still comes across embarrassing and just sad. Wow.

That being said, I liked the ending and loved seeing Kara kill off a SEX TRAFFICKER. So, I'm good with it anyway.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/28/2026, 5:59 AM
JAMES GUNN CULT :

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JAMES GUNN:

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JAMES GUNN CULT

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JAMES GUNN

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