UPDATE: Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed

UPDATE: Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed

A new report delves into Supergirl's financials, and there's a very real risk that the movie will lose $100 million by the end of its run. Details about Milly Alcock's salary have also been revealed.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 06:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: Variety

UPDATE: We hate to share even more bad news for Supergirl, but the updated international numbers are in, and the DC Studios movie touched down with $5 million less than expected.

The movie grossed only $25.5 million across 5 days in 78 international markets, a catastrophic result for a $290 million blockbuster. This is also the second-lowest debut for a DC movie in 20 years (Blue Beetle remains the lowest with $18.5 million).

Add this to a U.S. haul of $37.1 million, which is lower than Joker: Folie à Deux, and that’s a $62.2 million global bow. On Friday, estimates pointed to $80 million.

The Hollywood trades aren't giving DC Studios much slack today, though perhaps that was to be expected when the final box office numbers for this past weekend revealed that Supergirl came in even further below expectations with a $37 million debut.

Variety is the latest to pile on, describing the movie as "a major setback for the newly rebooted DC Universe." The site has learned that Supergirl cost roughly $170 million to produce and a whopping $120 million to market, taking its full budget to just shy of $300 million. 

While a blockbuster costing this much would typically need to gross $375 million to break even, sources continue to say it's more like $300 million. Either way, "'Supergirl' is projected to stall at a lifetime gross of $100 million domestically and $200 million to $210 million globally," and could finish significantly lower depending on this coming weekend. 

Sources believe that Supergirl stands to lose between $100 million and $120 million, though someone closer to the financials of Supergirl is saying it's more like $80 million to $85 million, so long as ticket sales hit at least $200 million. However, with some pundits predicting a $175 million finish, it's going to be a tough few weeks for DC Studios as we move into a month packed full of stiff competition. 

On the plus side, the cast not having backend deals for a share of box office revenue will help matters, with Supergirl lead Milly Alcock only promised a small bonus if the movie had been a hit. That's likely not coming, which is a shame for the House of the Dragon alum, as she was only paid $400,000 for her role as the Woman of Tomorrow. 

The lesson seems to be (and Marvel Studios is included in this) that audiences will no longer buy a ticket to watch a movie about a lesser-known superhero, especially if it doesn't feel like an event. Fortunately, this October's Clayface only cost $40 million. 

Analyst Jeff Bock of Exhibitor Relations says, "This was always going to be a tough hurdle for DC and Warner Bros. because Supergirl isn’t a character that has ever created an event-level blockbuster. Audience perception of 'Supergirl' was not good. This is just a case of the film wasn’t good enough to become an event."

"Superhero movies can still be marketable, but studios need to ask themselves, 'Are casual moviegoers going to our film?' When you are spending $150 million to $200 million, it needs to feel culturally inevitable," he adds. "Otherwise, smaller films with less risk is the way to go."

The trade notes that Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday are set to be two of the biggest box office hits of 2026. DC Studios will no doubt be hoping the same applies to Man of Tomorrow next July.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 6/29/2026, 2:19 PM
At least Gunn is taking accountability:
https://x.com/WongUpdates/status/2071624488828244313
Vigor
Vigor - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - what is he talking about? Mental illness? The movie seems to just be failing at the box office. I haven't heard that its divisive other than the ending. Can someone who saw the mpvie explain what the overly-too-public-for-an-exec Gunn is talking about?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 2:24 PM
@Vigor - "Can someone who saw the movie..."

No one's seeing it, sorry.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/29/2026, 2:35 PM
@TheJok3r - lol
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 6/29/2026, 2:39 PM
@Vigor - Wong Updates is a parody account. Gunn didn't actually say that lol
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/29/2026, 2:53 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - yeah that looks legit i buy that. *wink* *wink*
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/29/2026, 3:25 PM
@SeeYouIn2034 - I would respect the shit out of him if he posted that. But he never would
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/29/2026, 4:45 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - coping at a all time high!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
BuzzKillington
BuzzKillington - 6/29/2026, 6:33 PM
@SeeYouIn2036 - That's a fake

Readers added context they thought people might want to know
"The screenshot is fabricated; no such post exists on James Gunn's Threads profile, and the text copies Logan Paul's 2018 apology for filming in Japan's Aokigahara forest. "
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Why on earth did they make a Supergirl movie instead of Wonder Woman ? I don't want to hear the bullshit that "Gunn only green lights movies with ready scripts" because that's clearly wasn't the case here. Someone above Gunn needs to tell him to either make movies people want to see or get the F out. How much damage can this DC brand sustain before it's irreversible ? first the DCEU and now this.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/29/2026, 3:28 PM
@TheJok3r - i honestly feel like he was trying to erase the taste of the DCEU.

Cavill was announced to come back and was supposed to have a movie with Sashas supergirl. This would have given us the first movie with the super family on screen, i think Gunn wanted to get his versions out so nobody holds onto what could have been.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/29/2026, 4:00 PM
@TheJok3r - I didn't hate the movie. It made questionable choices. Assuming people knew about a green sun, then tying it to Kryptonite. Seemingly doubling down on that whole repopulate the Earth thing with Kal. Going basically GOTG, with the esthetic right down to Krem now looking like Taserface's brother. I didn't find Ruthye annoying, it was obvious what they were going for. Kids do that BS.

I'm tired of the culture of these people:
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That seemingly know all there is about these films, but never thought about it as a career choice until the film didn't meet there expectations. I tire of studios who keep the same leadership, that, generally, learn nothing it seems. And I tire of the fail forward mentality. The Flash was DOA thanks to the Ezra and the GA. I have to accept that even though I liked MOTU, the same probably happened because of Jared. Also, Jared...that name may be fast be becoming a red flag. Anyway, The Flash wasn't a good movie. A lot of these movies aren't good movies, but there are enough moments that propel some past that. But the Hodgsons of the world keep getting work. Noguiera is literally penning the next two films after Supergirl that aren't being done by Gunn. They're so fascinated with themselves and character dynamics, applying their sensibilities to who they think these characters should be. Thing is we know who they should be...maybe just do that. Gal wasn't greatest WW in the world to me, but when they introduced her...she did WW things. Lobo did Lobo things. It's like they forget that, for all this grounding BS these characters are made up. it's escapism. Do I hate everything? No. Is all good? No. But now we find ourselves where not only #Magnetowasright....but, #Malatrova was right too. I mean...be civil, or at least stop falling for whatever an article dangles in front of you to drive the discussion. Take the wheel. Clearly.......

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Gmoney84
Gmoney84 - 6/29/2026, 2:22 PM
Main takeaway for me is that this was a lower tier character in a post Covid world where event level films and A list heroes are the draw IMO.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2026, 2:31 PM
@Gmoney84 - Covid have nothing do with it stupid lazy excuse as super hero fatigue not enough women saw and like supergirl stupid excuses what if supergirl was succes only most of it was more men less females did all families saw fantastic four I saw he man father took little girl daughter see movie
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/29/2026, 2:56 PM
@dragon316 - I don't think they were directly blaming COVID for this movie, rather indicating how the theater going paradigm has shifted since the pandemic.
TheJackAss
TheJackAss - 6/29/2026, 5:26 PM
@Gmoney84 - Excuses excuses lol
TheJackAss
TheJackAss - 6/29/2026, 5:29 PM
@Patient2670 - This was not the Supergirl movie or character anyone wanted plain & simple
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 6/29/2026, 6:02 PM
@TheJackAss - I don't dispute that. I havent seen it yet, so will wait until I do and decide for myself at that point.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 6:37 PM
@Gmoney84 - Cinema has bounced back this year. Lots of smaller, original franchises doing really well too.
dragon316
dragon316 - 6/29/2026, 2:29 PM
Yeah definalty marvel included in story is must look how fantastic four struggle gain small profit who made it happen only original fans not new fans but old fans support movie and saw it multiple times make that happen if marvel keep making movies like fantastic four tv series iron heart she hulk there going be in trouble keep making popular characters movies tv shows
MMFRESHSW2
MMFRESHSW2 - 6/29/2026, 2:33 PM
nobody wants 2 see a hero w/o a substantial villain....u should have learn this from Shazam2 black adam ww84. they should have made SG a titans storyline ...Dummies.& she should have some appeal. Gunn u blew it
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/29/2026, 2:35 PM
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Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M

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InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 2:37 PM
Just finished watching it.

Corenswet has such potential, you can't fault his performance. Momoa's cameo was alright, wish he'd actually had a dynamic with Supergirl. Definitely didn't jive with Kara Zor-El executing unarmed prisoners. I'm not really a fan of Tom King, but at least there was a lesson to be learned in the book. Not sure what the takeaway is supposed to be here. The ending feels way off without the flashforward. Also, it sucks to leave Comet out. The shots of her flying through hyperspace on a Super-Horse are the coolest part of the comic.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 3:18 PM
@InfinitePunches - This movie butchers the comic, especially the ending and main theme/message of the story.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 6/29/2026, 3:26 PM
@FireGunn - It's interesting to have Tom King involved in almost every project in this continuity and then to divert from the whole point of his story like this. King says he originally pitched the comic with Lobo in it, but I imagine he would have been traveling with Supergirl rather than randomly showing up at different points since he said it was meant to be inspired by True Grit.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 3:37 PM
@InfinitePunches - I doubt King had any influence at all, considering the director didn't even read the comic. His biggest addition was probably adding Lobo to the movie and that's it
TheJackAss
TheJackAss - 6/29/2026, 5:27 PM
@FireGunn - Blame Gunn for saying it was based on King
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 6/29/2026, 2:37 PM
"The lesson seems to be (and Marvel Studios is included in this) that audiences will no longer buy a ticket to watch a movie about a lesser-known superhero ...."

No! That is an absolutely false premise. Good story + good casting (need both, not either) will get people to buy tickets. Supergirl lacked both.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 2:42 PM
Break even point is at $375 million but "sources" continue to say it's more like $300 million, which is also the total cost of the movie. So I guess cinemas are just distributing the movie for free then. Like a charity. Lol nope. Trying to save face like with Superman. Well it's not gonna work on this one. Movies prolly gonna finish with only $200M.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 2:42 PM
(also even $375M doesn't check out if the total cost was $300M)
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 6/29/2026, 2:42 PM
To say the DCU will end is simply hyperboly. However, this is still a bad look for them.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 2:48 PM
@MCUKnight11 - Lanterns releases in roughly 6 weeks; if it's good, then far less people will be talking about Supergirl. Clayface releases 2 months after that; if it's good and makes money, then Supergirl is water under the bridge. The problem is that Lanterns reception has been mixed, and there are behind the scenes rumors that it's not coming together as well as DC has been hoping. Clayface is a risky type of movie that could go either way, so Supergirl failing couldn't have come at a worse time.
RolandD
RolandD - 6/29/2026, 3:11 PM
@TheJok3r - If Clayface is a good horror movie, it could bring in moviegoers who see it independent of it being a DC Studios film. Flanagan likely wrote a good script. It may be unfortunate that he didn’t direct it although I really want him to get The Dark Tower series going more than anything.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 6/29/2026, 2:43 PM
This site is actively rooting for comic book movies to fail. Incredible.
Keja
Keja - 6/29/2026, 2:53 PM
@Ojeet78 - I can’t speak for others but I want good comic book movies to succeed. Not every comic book movie is going to succeed, because not all comic book movies are actually good. Supergirl was terrible. 8 different test screenings prove that nobody could’ve have fix this mess.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/29/2026, 3:09 PM
@Ojeet78 - It sucks that the movie hasn’t done well, but what, are we supposed to just put our fingers in our ears and not report the FACTS?
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 3:19 PM
@Ojeet78 - Bad comic book movies should fail
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/29/2026, 3:19 PM
@JoshWilding - Keep doing what you're doing
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/29/2026, 3:34 PM
@Ojeet78 - it’s honestly a sad state man

It’s like people just hate watch things now and I’m genuinely quite down about it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/29/2026, 2:52 PM
Nah. Can't be. Good movie though
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